World Series: Curt Schilling not invited as 2004 Red Sox throw out first pitch, says snub was on purpose
Some of the 2004 notables were on hand, but not all of them
Prior to Game 2 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, some notable members of the 2004 championship Red Sox squad threw out the ceremonial first pitches. The details:
As Dan Shaughnessy notes, many of the core contributors will be on hand, but Curt Schilling, who pitched the infamous "bloody sock" game in Game 6 of the ALCS that year, was not invited, at least according to this unnamed team exec. Without question, Schilling, who finished second in the AL Cy Young balloting that year, was an essential part of the team that broke the franchise's infamous World Series drought. Since the end of his playing career, Schilling has courted controversy on a number of occasions with his political stances, but the "not out of spite" qualifier suggests that's not why the team excluded him.
Schilling reacted to not getting invited to the ceremony early Thursday morning with a lengthy post on his Facebook page. Schilling referred to members of the Red Sox organization as "a few weak 'men' who've spent their entire lives paying and watching other men achieve." Here's the full, meandering post:
