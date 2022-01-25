UFC 270 was a huge night across many divisions. No weightclasses faced more potential change than heavyweight and flyweight. Both divisions saw their titles up for grabs in the featured nights of the evening.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou met interim champ Ciryl Gane in a unification bout. In what was expected to be a battle of striking styles, Ngannou saved his championship by switching to a grappling-based attack, edging out a unanimous decision. With the win, Ngannou also retained his No. 1 heavyweight ranking in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Gane fell from a tie for No. 2 to the No. 3 spot, behind Ngannou and former champion Stipe Miocic.

The co-main event saw rivals Deiveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for a third time, this time with Moreno entering as flyweight champion. After a Fight of the Night battle, Figueiredo managed to win a close decision, regaining the championship he'd lost to Moreno the previous year. The two men switched spots in the CBS Sports rankings, with Figueiredo taking over the top spot and Moreno dropping to No 2.

UFC is off this week, but returns on Feb. 5 with a Fight Night features one bout involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Middleweight: No. 7 Jack Hermansson vs. No. 8 Sean Strickland



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) 21-2-1 2. Brandon Moreno 19-6-2 3. Askar Askarov 14-0-1 4. Alexandre Pantoja 24-5 5. Brandon Royval 12-6 6. Kai Kara-France 23-9 T7. Alex Perez 24-6 T7. Matt Schnell 15-6 9. Rogerio Bontorin 17-3 10. David Dvorak 20-3

Bantamweight

Featherweight

Lightweight

Welterweight

Middleweight

Light heavyweight

Heavyweight

Women's strawweight

Women's flyweight

Women's bantamweight