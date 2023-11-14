Tom Aspinall says it's time to move on from Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. The new interim heavyweight champion made a strong case for unifying the titles in the aftermath of a thrilling victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 on Saturday.

It's typical for the undisputed and interim champions to fight each other in a title unification bout. Unfortunately, Aspinall is in a peculiar position as the UFC insists on rebooking Jones vs. Miocic. The heavyweight title fight was originally scheduled to headline UFC 295 but an injury forced Jones off the card. The UFC pivoted to an interim title fight between Pavlovich and Aspinall, removing Miocic completely to save their original marquee for a different day.

"I think that Stipe and Jones is an absolutely amazing matchup, but, in my opinion, that was an amazing matchup this past weekend," Aspinall told "The MMA Hour" on Monday. "I feel like the shine of that fight is kinda gone, I don't know how anyone else feels about that. But I feel right now, I think you have to make either me and Jones or me and Stipe."

Aspinall's first-round knockout of Pavlovich placed him on the shortlist for best heavyweight today. Aspinall described Jones vs. Miocic as a consolation prize and said he should be next to fight two of the best champions in UFC history.

"What's the point in the other stuff? Let's move forward," Aspinall said. "I'll fight one of the legends now and let me move forward in my career as opposed to this, waiting around... I don't want to see that, and I don't think anyone else wants to see that in a year's time. Let's move on from that now, and let me fight one of the legends and beat a legend."

The reality is that Aspinall may never fight Jones or Miocic. UFC president Dana White has acknowledged the possibility that Jones and Miocic may both retire in the aftermath of their planned heavyweight title fight. Aspinall defending the interim title or graduating to undisputed champ seems more likely than fighting Jones. Ciryl Gane has announced his desire to fight Aspinall, but England's third UFC champion suggests a title eliminator is in order.

"That's interesting after I just called him out, went to France, and he turned the fight down," Aspinall said. "I think he should fight [Jailton] Almeida. I think them guys should fight each other first and see what happens there."

More UFC news, rumors