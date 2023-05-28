Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in 2021, but Sergio Perez picked up the win in Monaco last year. They are the top two 2023 Monaco Grand Prix contenders, with Verstappen at 5-4 and Perez at 7-2 in the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Monaco-born Charles Leclerc failed to finish the race in his first three attempts before a strategy error ended his chances of winning last year. He has the third-shortest Monaco GP odds (4-1) for Sunday's race at 9 a.m. ET.

Verstappen is hoping to open a wider gap at the top of the Formula 1 standings, while Perez is trying to keep pace with his Red Bull teammate. Should you include either of them in your 2023 Monaco Grand Prix bets? Before analyzing the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Monaco GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed Verstappen's wins in Bahrain, Australia and Miami this season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

One massive shocker: The model is high on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, even though he's a 25-1 longshot. There have been rumors that Hamilton will move to Ferrari, but he told reporters that he is close to inking an extension with Mercedes. He struggled with his car last season, ultimately finishing sixth in the standings.

Hamilton has shown improvement this year, sitting in fourth place in the driver standings heading into Sunday's race. He is a seven-time world champion and has finished sixth or better in the first five races this season. The model expects the three-time Monaco winner's experience to pay off this weekend, making him a valuable wager as a longshot on the F1 odds board. See who else the model is backing and who it is fading right here.

Max Verstappen +120

Sergio Perez +350

Charles Leclerc +400

Fernando Alonso +600

Carlos Sainz +1800

Lewis Hamilton +2500

George Russell +4000

Lance Stroll +6600

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Lando Norris +40000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Oscar Piastri +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Guanyu Zhou +75000

Valtteri Bottas +75000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Nyck de Vries +100000