The 2023 Formula 1 season will resume on Sunday after the month-long summer break with the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 9 a.m. ET. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won for the eighth time in a row late last month and he'll be pursuing a ninth consecutive victory to tie Sebastian Vettel's F1 record in front of his home fans in Holland while Red Bull Racing will be looking to extend its record winning streak to 14. Verstappen has won the last two Dutch Grand Prix and could also become just the fourth Formula 1 driver in history to become a three-time winner of the race.

Verstappen listed as the -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100) in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix odds while his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is listed at +900. They're followed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (+1400), McLaren's Lando Norris (+2000) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (+2000). Before analyzing the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Dutch GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all nine of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is fading Norris even though he is tied for fourth favorite with Leclerc. After finishing outside the points four times in the first seven races of the season, Norris and McLaren have finally turned things around with four consecutive finishes in the points including runner-up finishes in Great Britain and Hungary.

However, he did take a step back with a seventh-place finish in Belgium before the break and he's been 10th and seventh in two career Dutch Grand Prix starts. Teams can certainly make significant jumps coming off the break with a month to work on the cars but the model hasn't seen enough to justify Norris' status as one of the favorites and predicts he finishes outside the top five. See who else the model is backing and fading right here.

How to make 2023 Dutch Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting one longshot getting triple-digit F1 odds to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard.

So who wins the Dutch Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make a stunning charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below.

2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -400

Sergio Perez +900

Lewis Hamilton +1400

Lando Norris +2000

Charles Leclerc +2000

Oscar Piastri +2800

George Russell +4000

Carlos Sainz +4000

Fernando Alonso +5000

Lance Stroll +20000

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Alexander Albon +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +100000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +150000

Kevin Magnussen +150000

Valtteri Bottas +150000

Logan Sargeant +200000

Guanyu Zhou +200000