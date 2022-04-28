Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) unveiled on Thursday the new third-generation Formula E race car, which will debut with Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2022-23. The Gen3 is not only the world's first race car specifically designed and optimized for street racing, but it is also the world's first net zero carbon race car.

Billed as the pinnacle of high performance, efficiency and sustainability, the Gen3 is the fastest Formula E car yet. It is capable of top speeds over 200 MPH with around 95 percent power efficiency from an electric motor delivering up to 350kW of power (470BHP).

For the first time ever in a Formula car, linen and recycled carbon fiber will be used in the car's bodywork construction.

The Gen3 is also the first-ever Formula car with both front and rear powertrains, the first that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes (due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability) and is the most efficient Formula car ever: more than 40 percent of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.

From the design phase onwards, the carbon footprint of the Gen3 has been measured to inform all reduction measures taken to reduce environmental impact. Seven worldwide automotive manufacturers have already signed on to race the Gen3 in Formula E, including DS Automobiles, Jaguar, Mahindra Racing, Maserati, NIO 333, Nissan and Porsche.

"Both technologically and environmentally, Gen3 sets new standards in the sport," read a statement by FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem. "The FIA and Formula E development teams have done a superb job, and I thank them for their hard work on this project. I am delighted to see so many leading manufacturers already signed up to the championship's next era and await Gen3's competitive debut in Season 9 with great anticipation."

Five races are currently planned for the 2022-23 Formula E season, including ePrixs in Diriyah, Hyderabad, Paris, Rome, and Cape Town. Dutch driver Nyck de Vries is the defending series champion.