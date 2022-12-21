Superstar Racing Experience announced its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, setting the stage for the summertime racing series' third season of competition. All SRX races are now being moved to Thursday nights as part of the revival of ESPN's classic "Thursday Night Thunder" line of racing programming.

The 2023 season will open on July 13 with SRX's third-annual stop at Stafford Motor Speedway before the series travels to three new racetracks: Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt., Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Va. and Berlin Raceway in Grand Rapids, Mich. have all been added to the schedule.

SRX will then conclude the season with two races on dirt at Eldora Speedway and newly-added Lucas OIl Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Here is the full Superstar Racing Experience schedule for 2023:

Thursday, July 13 -- Stafford Motor Speedway -- Stafford Springs, Conn.

Thursday, July 20 -- Thunder Road Speedbowl -- Barre, Vt.

Thursday, July 27 -- Motor Mile Speedway -- Raford, Va.

Thursday, Aug. 3 -- Berlin Raceway -- Grand Rapids, Mich.

Thursday, Aug. 10 -- Eldora Speedway -- Rossburg, Ohio

Thursday, Aug. 17 -- Lucas Oil Speedway -- Wheatland, Mo.

"The six tracks we selected came from a list of 42 fantastic venues, all who had real interest in hosting an SRX race this summer," read a statement by SRX CEO Don Hawk. "When selecting the schedule, we prioritized historic tracks that have had success hosting big-time events."

SRX held its inaugural season in 2021, pitting legendary drivers from across NASCAR, IndyCar and other racing disciplines against each other on some of America's most iconic short tracks.

Marco Andretti was the 2022 champion in a season that saw Helio Castroneves, Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte and Chase Elliott all win races.