NASCAR released the 2023 schedule for its three national touring series on Wednesday afternoon, an announcement which was highlighted by the unveiling of next year's schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR's 75th Anniversary season.

For the most part, the 2023 Cup Series schedule looks virtually identical to the 2022 schedule. The Clash at the L.A. Coliseum returns for the second year in a row, as does the Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter Sunday night. Just like 2022, there is only a single off-week in the middle of June, and the 10-race playoffs remain unaltered.

However, there are two very notable changes with the addition of two new racetrack. One an old favorite finally returning, and another introducing a completely new concept in one of America's largest cities.

The NASCAR All-Star Race has been moved from Texas Motor Speedway to the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway in Wilkes County, N.C. on May 22. North Wilkesboro makes its long-awaited return to the Cup schedule after originally hosting Cup races annually from 1949 until the track was shut down following the 1996 season.

NASCAR returns to Chicago with the Cup Series' first-ever race on a street course on July 2. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course will integrate parts of Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, Columbus Drive, and other parts of the city's downtown area. The street course will take Road America's place on the schedule.



"As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans," read a statement by Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. "The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports."

Other changes to the 2023 schedule include the following:

February 26 will mark the final race at Auto Club Speedway on the track's original two-mile oval configuration. The track will be reconstructed and reconfigured into a half-mile, high banked oval following the race.



Martinsville Speedway's spring race will move back to being a Sunday afternoon race after being held on Saturday night the past two years. Both Saturday night Martinsville races in 2021 and 2022 were plagued by poor weather.

Richmond Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway have swapped race dates during the summer. Richmond's second race will now be held on July 30, while Indianapolis will be on August 13 as the Cup Series runs the track's road course for the third year in a row

While Road America has been dropped from the Cup Series schedule, the track will continue to hold an Xfinity Series race, which it has done annually since 2010. The Xfinity race at Road America is scheduled for July 29.

Texas Motor Speedway will only host one Cup race for the first time since 2004

In addition to the Cup Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also return to North Wilkesboro as well as The Milwaukee Mile. The Truck Series race will mark NASCAR's first in Milwaukee since 2009.



2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

(* - Denotes non-points race)

Sunday, Feb. 5 - The Clash* - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Thursday, Feb. 16 - Duel at Daytona - Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Feb. 19 - Daytona 500 - Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Feb. 26 - Auto Club Speedway

Sunday, March 5 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 12 - Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, March 19 - Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 26 - Circuit of the Americas

Sunday, April 2 - Richmond Raceway

Sunday, April 9 - Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Sunday, April 16 - Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, April 23 - Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, April 30 - Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 7 - Kansas Speedway

Sunday, May 14 - Darlington Raceway

Sunday, May 21 - All-Star Race* - North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sunday, May 28 - Coca-Cola 600 - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, June 4 - World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Sunday, June 11 - Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, June 25 - Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, July 2 - Chicago Street Course

Sunday, July 9 - Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 16 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 23 - Pocono Raceway

Sunday, July 30 - Richmond Raceway

Sunday, Aug. 6 - Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 13 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Sunday, Aug. 20 - Watkins Glen International

Saturday, Aug. 26 - Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Round of 16

Sunday, Sept. 3 - Southern 500 - Darlington Raceway

Sunday, Sept. 10 - Kansas Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Bristol Motor Speedway (Night)

Round of 12

Sunday, Sept. 24 - Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 1 - Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, Oct. 8 - Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Round of 8

Sunday, Oct. 15 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 22 - Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 29 - Martinsville Speedway

Championship Race

Sunday, Nov. 5 - Phoenix Raceway