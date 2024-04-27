Back in comfort zone, Magic look to even series with Cavs
The Orlando Magic hope for more home-court dominance in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the best-of-seven set Saturday afternoon.
After being limited to 83 and 86 points in series-opening losses at Cleveland, the Magic regained their offensive footing on their home floor Thursday night, shooting 51.1 percent in a 121-83 romp that narrowed their series deficit to 2-1.
Held to 3-for-11 shooting from 3-point range in the first two games, Magic star Paolo Banchero bombed in 4 of 9 en route to 31 points in the Game 3 win.
He got a lot of help from Jalen Suggs, who rebounded from a 1-for-10 road effort from beyond the arc to bury 3 of 5 in a 24-point performance.
The Magic, who had shot 21.6 and 25.7 percent, respectively, from deep in the two games in Cleveland, overpowered the visitors in Game 3 with a 13-for-37 (35.1 percent) display.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley credited Banchero for setting a new tone, even after he and his mates had missed their first nine shots of the game as the Cavaliers gained an early lead.
"The moment he stepped into his first shot (and) it didn't go in, there was no hesitation to his next one," Mosley observed. "And I think that's the sign of a young man who's continued to get better, continued to grow into who he is becoming, that he does not let a make or a miss rattle what he's doing. And then you saw the result down the stretch. He was fantastic."
The Magic have improved offensively from game to game in terms of points, field-goal percentage, 3-point field-goal percentage and number of made 3-pointers. In Game 3, they became the first team in the series to top 100 points.
Orlando also dominated the visitors on the boards, earning a 51-32 overall advantage while also retrieving 14 of their own misses, turning the offensive rebounds into an additional 22 points.
Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was more concerned about the rebounding than the fact that his team shot series-lows both overall (39.0 percent) and on 3-pointers (23.5 percent).
"It starts with the things that we talk about that impact winning here on the road," he explained. "We're capable of doing the small things that impact winning ... the rebounding, the 50-50 balls, the physicality, strength ... all those things that we were doing at home doesn't change because we're on the road.
"And it doesn't change just because of one game. We're able to do it. And I expect us to be better (in Game 4)."
While Banchero enjoyed his best game of the series Thursday, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell suffered through his worst. After having led the way at home with 30- and 23-point games, making 20 of his 43 shots, Mitchell was held to 13 points in Game 3, missing 10 of his 16 shots overall and all but one of his six 3-point efforts.
The losing team has yet to score more than 86 points in the series.
"They started knocking down shots, got their crowd fired up," noted Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, who totaled 18 rebounds in the two wins before collecting just two on Thursday. "So we got to make it tough on them and come up with the rebounds, and maybe their swagger isn't as strong the next game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Jalen Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Evan Mobley steals)
|0:08
|Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|0:11
|Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|+1
|Darius Garland makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|23-22
|0:30
|Franz Wagner technical foul
|0:32
|+2
|Franz Wagner makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jonathan Isaac assists)
|22-22
|0:42
|Jonathan Isaac defensive rebound
|0:45
|Darius Garland misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:50
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|0:52
|Caris LeVert blocks Markelle Fultz's two point tip layup
|0:52
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|0:56
|Moritz Wagner misses two point layup
|1:19
|Georges Niang turnover (offensive foul)
|1:19
|Georges Niang offensive foul (Off the ball) (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|1:25
|+1
|Moritz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-20
|1:25
|Magic offensive rebound
|1:25
|Moritz Wagner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:25
|Evan Mobley shooting foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|1:28
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|1:34
|Moritz Wagner blocks Evan Mobley's two point layup
|1:46
|+2
|Moritz Wagner makes two point layup
|22-19
|2:05
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:17
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point driving floating jump shot
|22-17
|2:36
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-15
|2:36
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-15
|2:36
|Jalen Suggs shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|2:51
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-15
|2:51
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-14
|2:51
|Caris LeVert personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|3:07
|+2
|Georges Niang makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|20-13
|3:29
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point driving layup
|18-13
|3:43
|Magic 60 second timeout
|3:43
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup (Caris LeVert assists)
|18-11
|3:51
|Paolo Banchero turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Okoro steals)
|4:04
|Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|4:08
|Paolo Banchero blocks Caris LeVert's two point driving layup
|4:18
|Paolo Banchero personal foul (Loose ball) (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|4:18
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|4:18
|Caris LeVert misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|4:34
|Paolo Banchero turnover (lost ball) (Jarrett Allen steals)
|4:51
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point cutting dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|16-11
|5:07
|Jalen Suggs turnover (back court violation)
|5:16
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point cutting layup (Evan Mobley assists)
|14-11
|5:26
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|5:29
|Franz Wagner misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:48
|+2
|Evan Mobley makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Darius Garland assists)
|12-11
|5:51
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|5:54
|Evan Mobley blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point layup
|6:05
|Paolo Banchero defensive rebound
|6:07
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:26
|+2
|Franz Wagner makes two point driving layup
|10-11
|6:42
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-9
|6:42
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-9
|6:42
|Magic 60 second timeout
|6:42
|Paolo Banchero shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:43
|Jalen Suggs turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Mitchell steals)
|7:00
|Jarrett Allen personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|7:06
|Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|7:09
|Darius Garland misses three point stepback jump shot
|7:31
|Paolo Banchero turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|7:41
|Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|7:43
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|8:05
|+2
|Franz Wagner makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|8-9
|8:13
|Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|8:16
|Jarrett Allen misses two point jump shot
|8:28
|+2
|Jalen Suggs makes two point driving layup (Franz Wagner assists)
|8-7
|8:46
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point running layup (Darius Garland assists)
|8-5
|8:47
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|8:51
|Darius Garland blocks Paolo Banchero's two point running layup
|8:56
|Paolo Banchero defensive rebound
|8:59
|Jarrett Allen misses two point floating jump shot
|9:23
|+2
|Paolo Banchero makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-5
|9:33
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|6-3
|9:33
|Max Strus technical foul
|9:33
|Max Strus personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|9:39
|Magic defensive rebound
|9:41
|Max Strus misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|Gary Harris personal foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|10:03
|+1
|Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-2
|10:03
|+1
|Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-1
|10:03
|Donovan Mitchell shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|10:14
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point hook shot (Max Strus assists)
|6-0
|10:23
|Paolo Banchero turnover (lost ball) (Evan Mobley steals)
|10:33
|Max Strus personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|10:40
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point driving floating jump shot (Evan Mobley assists)
|4-0
|10:47
|Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|10:50
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point driving finger roll layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|2-0
|11:18
|Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|11:20
|Paolo Banchero misses two point layup
|11:26
|Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|11:30
|Franz Wagner blocks Donovan Mitchell's two point running layup
|11:36
|Jalen Suggs turnover (lost ball) (Max Strus steals)
|12:00
|Jarrett Allen vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Jarrett Allen gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jalen Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Evan Mobley steals)
|0:00
|Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|0:08
|Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|+ 1
|Darius Garland makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|0:32
|Franz Wagner technical foul
|0:30
|+ 2
|Franz Wagner makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jonathan Isaac assists)
|0:32
|Jonathan Isaac defensive rebound
|0:42
|Darius Garland misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:45
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|0:50
|Caris LeVert blocks Markelle Fultz's two point tip layup
|0:52
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|0:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|22
|Field Goals
|9-21 (42.9%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|13
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|6
|10
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|3
|Steals
|6
|0
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|2
|8
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
|D. Mitchell SG
|22.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|4.7 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
|F. Wagner PF
|17.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|4.3 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Mitchell SG
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|F. Wagner PF
|9 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Mitchell
|8
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+5
|14
|D. Garland
|5
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|12
|G. Niang
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|1
|E. Mobley
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|11
|C. LeVert
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Okoro
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|1
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Merrill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|6
|9
|9/21
|0/4
|5/5
|7
|42
|6
|3
|2
|0
|6
|+1
|42
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|F. Wagner
|9
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|16
|M. Fultz
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+4
|6
|J. Suggs
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|-5
|1
|M. Wagner
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+4
|5
|J. Isaac
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+6
|5
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Anthony
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|0
|J. Ingles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schofield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Houstan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Black
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Queen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bitadze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|11
|3
|8/15
|0/2
|6/7
|4
|34
|0
|3
|8
|1
|10
|+12
|33