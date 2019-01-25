2019 NBA All-Star Game starters: Here are the most absurd players to receive votes from their peers
Some NBA players apparently aren't taking their voting responsibility seriously
The starters for the 2019 NBA All-Star game were officially announced on Thursday, with the usual suspects like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo taking top billing. The starters were determined by a combination of votes from fans, media and players.
It's that last contingent that gets a little tricky. While most players seemed to take their voting duty seriously, it appears that some decided to cast their votes for players who have had nowhere near All-Star-caliber seasons -- in some cases, they haven't even played a game this year. Here's a look at some of the most absurd names that received All-Star votes from their fellow players, starting with some you might recognize.
- DeMarcus Cousins (13 votes) -- played in his third game of the season on Thursday night
- Carmelo Anthony (7) -- played in 10 games this season
- Boban Marjanovic (4) -- 6.6 points per game in 10.3 minutes per game
- Kostas Antetokounmpo (3) -- hasn't played an NBA game ... maybe they thought they were voting for his brother?
- Ryan Anderson (3) -- played in 15 games this season
In addition to those semi-household names, the following players also received multiple votes from their peers.
- Amile Jefferson
- Maxi Kleber
- Tony Bradley
- Sam Dekker
- Chandler Hutchison
- Ike Anigbogu
- Jonah Bolden
- Rodions Kurucs
- PJ Dozier
- Ron Baker
- Antonio Blakeney
- Jerian Grant
- Troy Caupain
- Deonte Burton
And finally, here are a few lucky guys who received exactly one vote from fellow players:
- Wes Iwundu
- Lance Thomas
- Mitchell Robinson
- Cristiano Felicio
- Chris Boucher
- Jordan McRae
- Walter Lemon
- Markelle Fultz
- Johnathan Motley
- Ben Moore
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Jonathan Williams
- Jared Terrell
- Jawun Evans
- Wade Baldwin
- Jacob Evans
You can see the entire voting breakdown here, as there are plenty of other names that will probably give you a good laugh.
The All-Star starters used to be determined entirely by the fan vote, and the NBA added media and player votes to make sure there were no travesties (Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade both would have been starters this season based solely on the fan vote). While the new process has worked in terms of getting the right players in the game, it clearly has given the players a forum to vote for their friends ... or themselves.
