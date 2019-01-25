2019 NBA All-Star Game starters: Here are the most absurd players to receive votes from their peers

The starters for the 2019 NBA All-Star game were officially announced on Thursday, with the usual suspects like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo taking top billing. The starters were determined by a combination of votes from fans, media and players.

It's that last contingent that gets a little tricky. While most players seemed to take their voting duty seriously, it appears that some decided to cast their votes for players who have had nowhere near All-Star-caliber seasons -- in some cases, they haven't even played a game this year. Here's a look at some of the most absurd names that received All-Star votes from their fellow players, starting with some you might recognize.

DeMarcus Cousins (13 votes) -- played in his third game of the season on Thursday night



Carmelo Anthony (7) -- played in 10 games this season



Boban Marjanovic (4) -- 6.6 points per game in 10.3 minutes per game



Kostas Antetokounmpo (3) -- hasn't played an NBA game ... maybe they thought they were voting for his brother?



Ryan Anderson (3) -- played in 15 games this season



In addition to those semi-household names, the following players also received multiple votes from their peers.

And finally, here are a few lucky guys who received exactly one vote from fellow players:

You can see the entire voting breakdown here, as there are plenty of other names that will probably give you a good laugh.

The All-Star starters used to be determined entirely by the fan vote, and the NBA added media and player votes to make sure there were no travesties (Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade both would have been starters this season based solely on the fan vote). While the new process has worked in terms of getting the right players in the game, it clearly has given the players a forum to vote for their friends ... or themselves.