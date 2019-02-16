2019 NBA All-Star Weekend: Participants, odds for Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge
All of the participants are ready to roll for All-Star Saturday Night
NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here. One of the highlights every year is All-Star Saturday Night. Before the big game takes center stage on Sunday, some of the league's best will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge the night before, which always gets the fans excited.
All of the participants have officially been announced for the aforementioned events during All-Star Weekend and they are listed below. There's plenty of future stars on these rosters, so fans could be in for a treat from an offensive perspective.
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Slam Dunk Contest participants
- Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
- Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
- John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
So which high-fliers should excite at the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest? And what trend makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 28-10 NBA heater, and find out.
3-Point Shootout participants
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Shootout? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA 3-Point Shootout, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 74 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.
Skills Challenge participants
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
- Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
- Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA Skills Challenge, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 71 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA All-Star Draft results
This year, the All-Star Game Draft was televised
-
How to watch: NBA Three-Point Shootout
Devin Booker will try to defend his title as the Curry brothers do battle
-
How to watch: NBA Slam Dunk Contest
The main event of All-Star Weekend returns once again
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA Skills Challenge
The Skills Challenge will be the first event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA Skills Challenge 2019 odds, picks
Mike Barner is on a 29-12 NBA roll and just released his pick for the 2019 Skills Challeng...