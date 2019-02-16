2019 NBA All-Star Weekend: Participants, odds for Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge

NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here. One of the highlights every year is All-Star Saturday Night. Before the big game takes center stage on Sunday, some of the league's best will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge the night before, which always gets the fans excited.

All of the participants have officially been announced for the aforementioned events during All-Star Weekend and they are listed below. There's plenty of future stars on these rosters, so fans could be in for a treat from an offensive perspective.

How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night

What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night



State Farm All-Star Saturday Night When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET



Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)



Slam Dunk Contest participants

So which high-fliers should excite at the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest? And what trend makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 28-10 NBA heater, and find out.

3-Point Shootout participants

Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Shootout? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA 3-Point Shootout, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 74 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.

Skills Challenge participants

Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA Skills Challenge, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 71 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.