The 2021-22 All-NBA teams were officially announced by the league on Tuesday. Reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was named to the First Team, along with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots.

All of the players that were named to the First Team are 27 years old or younger, which marks the first time that has happened since the 1954-55 season, per the league. Based on that stat, it seems safe to say that the future of the league is in good hands. With his selection, Dončić became the fourth player in league history to be named to the First Team at least three times before turning 24. The other three players were Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky.

The Second Team is headlined by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who led the league in scoring this season and finished second in MVP voting behind Jokic for the second straight season. Along with Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan were also named to the Second Team. Durant now has 10 All-NBA selections to his name.

The Third Team consists of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Suns guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. With his selection, James extended his record for most ever All-NBA Team selections to 18. Behind James, Paul has the most All-NBA selections among active players with 11.

Among players that didn't make one of the three teams, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received the most total votes, followed by Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.