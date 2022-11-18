Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Barring some significant change in the next few months, Wembanyama is as locked as the No. 1 in this class as any No. 1 has been in the last decade. He's been dominating with Mets 92 and recently helped France's senior national team secure a FIBA World Cup berth while averaging 19.5 points and six boards in a pair of qualifiers.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 24.2 RPG 4.6 APG 7.0 3P% 50% Henderson is the clear consolation prize for whichever teams finishes runner-up in the Wembanyama sweepstakes. He'd be a pretty clear No. 1 pick contender in most years with the way he can explode by defenders with his speed, and his competitive spirit is unrivaled among guards in this class. Tough lead guard who plays hard on both ends and will make some NBA team very happy.

Round 1- Pick 3 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It's early still in the Overtime Elite season but Thompson, whose twin brother, Amen, is also a top-five prospect, is averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. He brings elite positional size to the shooting guard position and has some of the most explosive athleticism you'll see from a prospect in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Thompson's a slightly more capable playmaker than his twin brother, Ausar, but a similar prospect in many ways because of his positional size. He's a really fluid athlete whose best trait comes on offense as a selfless playmaker with tremendous vision.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 5 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The No. 1 overall recruit ranked by 247Sports in the 2022 cycle, Smith Jr. has yet to play this season for Arkansas as he nurses a knee injury. But he's a top-five prospect in this class viewed as the No. 1 talent in college hoops because of his creative scoring and ability to attack with an aggressive style.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.3 RPG 4.5 APG 5.3 3P% 50% I was already plenty high on Wallace -- I had him No. 7 in my last mock -- but even No. 6 this time around feels low. He's a game-changing defensive prospect with great hands, length and anticipation for such a young player. He's coming off an eight-steal game vs. Michigan State that tied for the most all-time in a single game in the UK record books.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16 RPG 6 APG 6.7 3P% 36% George developed a track record in high school as a flame-throwing menace who could heat up and light up scoreboards from anywhere with his endless confidence and scoring ability. He's already doing that at Baylor, too -- he's averaging 16.0 points per game -- but what really sticks out thus far has been his role as a creator and passer in Baylor's system. He's averaging just shy of 7.0 assists per game on the season. If he can be a microwave scorer AND a selfless passer, a combo guard with that skill set won't escape the top five in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'7" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd A preseason right thumb injury that required surgery has so far held Whitmore out of action for Villanova this season, but he remains a clear top-10 talent in the class. Had a really strong summer with Team USA and fits the archetype of a slashing wing with size that the NBA values.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 9 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 4th Whitehead suffered a right foot fracture in the preseason that required surgery and has kept him off the court to start the season for Duke, though his return could come this month. He's a clear top-10 talent in this class with his blend of bursty athleticism and attacking mentality. He could be one of the most important pieces for Duke and its title hopes this season and his game projects very well to the NBA level.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'7" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 6 RPG 6 APG 2.7 3P% 25% The appeal here with Black lies in his versatility as a combo guard with great size capable of playing both on and off the ball. He's spent most of the last year transitioning to playing point full time, a role at Arkansas that he's not seized entirely but has potential in. There's not a ton of explosiveness to his game, but he has the finesse, positional size and passing that reminds of Cade Cunningham.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dillon Mitchell SF Texas • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 7.3 RPG 8.3 APG 0 3P% 0 Texas coach Chris Beard said Mitchell's defense that it is a "game-changer." He has the length, anticipatory timing and explosiveness to be a multi-level threat in that facet. Mitchell's already putting up huge highlights for Texas as a lob threat and do-it-all defender, too. Really like his chances of rising as the season rolls along.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 4 RPG 3.5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 You'll notice there's not many centers in the top of this mock . . . until here. Lively gets the nod as the No. 1 big in this class at No. 12, maybe a smidge lower than consensus based solely on how I'd value the guards and wings in this class, but good enough to go in the lottery. His 7-foot-1 frame fits neatly into how modern NBA bigs play the game.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 13 Arthur Kaluma SF Creighton • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 3P% 30.8% This is doing some projecting on my part -- Kaluma right now isn't viewed in NBA circles as a surefire first-rounder -- but the physical tools and frame are gambles I'd be willing to take in this range. If he can hit above 35% from 3-point range and improve his outside shot I like his prospects a lot more.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 16.3 RPG 3 APG 1.3 3P% 42.9% One of the pleasant surprises of the early college hoops season has been what I've seen from Dick. He was billed as a shooting specialist -- and he has been that, absolutely, hitting 43% of his 3-pointers -- but he brings a lot more to the table than expected. His body control and athletic ability is impressive. He seems to know where to be on the court and when with an on-court IQ well above freshman levels.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 17.7 RPG 9.7 APG 2 3P% 40% Miller didn't make my first mock back in July, which was clearly a mistake in hindsight. He's leading Alabama in scoring on the season, hitting 40% from 3-point range and averaging nearly 10 rebounds to boot. Long, rangy wing who is a smooth athlete and natural scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 195 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.7 RPG 8.0 APG 2.0 3P% 16.7% Miller tested the NBA Draft waters and had some first-round buzz before ultimately withdrawing and committing to the G League Ignite. He's a very "toolsy," talented player who is raw but has tons of potential. The Ontario native Would be a very "Raptors-y" pick.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kel'el Ware C Oregon • Fr • 7'0" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 9.3 RPG 5.7 APG 1.3 3P% 42.9% In a class short on true center talents, Ware will carry a lot of interest given his 7-foot frame. At his size his movement and ball skills are talents worth betting on.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 18 Terquavion Smith SG NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 165 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20 RPG 3 APG 5.7 3P% 34.8% Smith ultimately came back to school after drawing significant interest in the NBA Draft process and has a chance to build on his first-round prospects. Very skilled scorer who has loads of athleticism. Needs to continue adding to his frame but has a huge ceiling. One of my favorite prospects in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Gregory Jackson PF South Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 9 APG 0.5 3P% 60% GG Jackson was the No. 1 player in the 2023 class before reclassifying and enrolling early at South Carolina, likely making him the youngest player on the draft radar right now for 2023. He's already stuffing the stat sheet for South Carolina even at such a young age and could be a candidate to average a double-double on the year with the way he tenaciously crashes the boards and scores it inside.

Round 1 - Pick 20 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Soph • 6'10" / 231 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 11.7 RPG 6 APG 2.7 3P% 0% Holmes quietly put together a solid freshman season at Dayton last year. He's off to a sluggish start by comparison but a gifted athlete with great size and a knack for making plays above the rim.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 21 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 13 RPG 7.3 APG 1.3 3P% 30% If you thought this Houston team was so deep and talented that Walker may be marginalized, you'd have thought wrong. He's been a stud already for the top-five Cougars with a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 13.0 points per game, second on the team. Gives great energy on both ends and can be a dominant player on the interior.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyrese Proctor PG Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 4.7 RPG 3.7 APG 2.7 3P% 10% Proctor is a bit of a mystery prospect who reclassified to be a part of Duke's class this year instead of next year. He may not have a huge role with the way Duke's roster is currently constructed but NBA teams might be happy if he keeps a low profile this season. Proctor is a lottery-level talent with good playmaking chops and size.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Julian Strawther SG Gonzaga • Jr • 6'7" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14 RPG 6.7 APG 1.3 3P% 41.7% Strawther's in line to see a big bump in role and production for No. 2 Gonzaga and so far, so good. He's made strides as a scorer and really been aggressive on the boards grabbing and running. Love his size and his style of play. The hope is that his 3-point efficiency will be maintained as he goes from a bit player to a feature piece.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 24 Amari Bailey SG UCLA • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.7 RPG 2.7 APG 2 3P% 20% Keeping Bailey in L.A. would be a dream scenario for the Lakers. Crafty scorer who exudes confidence and plays an aggressive, fun style that'd be well-suited in the purple and gold.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Marcus Sasser SG Houston • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.8 RPG 3.8 APG 3.8 3P% 26.9% Sasser is as expected off to a hot start with Houston after drumming up a ton of buzz in the offseason. Maybe a smidge undersized for a score-first guard but he's a walking bucket, and his playmaking has improved each year.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaime Jaquez Jr. G UCLA • Sr • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 12.7 RPG 5.7 APG 2.7 3P% 42.9% With Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard gone, Jaquez's stats haven't ticked up -- yet -- but his efficiency has been really impressive. He's almost hitting a career-high 43% from 3-point range and averaging a career-best 2.7 assists per game as the Bruins mold him into a do-it-all weapon.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 27 Chris Livingston SF Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 5 RPG 4.7 APG 0 3P% 33.3% Livingston was ineffective against Michigan State in UK's loss to the Spartans at the Champions Classic earlier in the week, tallying one point and playing in only 12 minutes, but the positional size here is a great foundation piece on which to build. If you're buying an improved jumper he brings a lot of things you want to the table as a 3-and-D wing.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 28 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Fr • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14 RPG 12 APG 2 3P% 25% Filipowski has looked the part of a lottery pick thus far this season for Duke with three double-doubles in three games while averaging 14.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. With Dereck Lively working his way back into the mix those numbers may trail off a tad, but he's going to be a perfect fit in the NBA with the way he can rebound and shoot it.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Adem Bona PF UCLA • Fr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PPG 9 RPG 6.5 APG 1 3P% 0 Bona is a five-star freshman with major pedigree who profiles as a lob threat and rebounder. He has a huge frame who plays with a ton of energy.