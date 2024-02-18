The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is here. The league's brightest stars will be sharing the court Sunday night in Indianapolis as the NBA returns to an East vs. West format. Both coaches -- Milwaukee's Doc Rivers in the East and Minnesota's Chris Finch in the West -- will have 12-player rosters for the game. Overall, 24 players were named All-Stars in 2024. Trae Young and Scottie Barnes were named injury replacements in the East for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle.

Starters for the game were voted on by the fans, players and media. The reserve selections were made by the league's head coaches, who picked two guards, three front-court players and two additional players regardless of position.

Here are the full rosters for the game, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

Eastern Conference roster

Starters

Reserves

Western Conference roster

Starters

LeBron James, Lakers (captain)

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Kevin Durant, Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Reserves

The Eastern Conference reserves are highlighted by a number of first-time All-Stars, including New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who has helped lead the team to the East's No. 4 seed at the All-Star break. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, a leading candidate for Most Improved Player, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the reigning Rookie of the Year, and Scottie Barnes of the Raptors are the other players who will make their All-Star debuts this year.

The West reserves are the total opposite of their East counterparts. This is a veteran group filled with a number of future Hall of Famers, including Steph Curry, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard, all of whom were named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team at the 2022 All-Star Game.

Another notable fact is that both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have made the squad. Those two have helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top spot in the West and the second-best record in the league. For the first time in decades, the Wolves appear to be legitimate contenders.

In addition to bringing back the classic East vs. West showdown, the league is also scrapping the Elam Ending. Instead of a target score in the fourth quarter, the teams will play a standard NBA game with four 12-minute quarters.