The second round of fan voting returns are in for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, and, just like last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the highest overall vote-getter (3,475,698) and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has the most votes among Western Conference players (3,096,031).
A few notes:
- The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (1,449,495 votes) jumped from third among Eastern Conference guards to second, pushing the Bucks' Damian Lillard (1,414,122) down a spot.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder remains third among Western Conference guards (1,763,671) votes, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (2,126,037) in second place. Gilgeous-Alexander made up some ground (65,687 votes, to be precise), but is still far from catching Curry.
- The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (2,777,068 votes) passed the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (2,773,809 votes) for the No. 2 spot among Western Conference frontcourt players.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.
Two backcourt players and three frontcourt players from each conference will start in the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. The results of this voting does not determine the starters outright; fans account for 50% of the overall vote, with the other half split between NBA players and a panel of media members.
The third returns will be released next Thursday. In two weeks (Jan. 25), the starters will be announced on TNT. The following week (Feb. 1), the reserves, as picked by NBA coaches, will be announced on TNT.