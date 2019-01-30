Anthony Davis trade rumors: Pelicans targeting Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, and Ivica Zubac

It's been well-documented that the Los Angeles Lakers have been billed as the top destination for Anthony Davis for quite some time.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the New Orleans Pelicans are well aware of what they're going to be looking for in exchange for Davis. It is believed that a package of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Ivica Zubac are the starting point with Brandon Ingram potentially also being included in a deal.

The young players haven't shown an ability to survive without him while going 6-10 during that span, and the notion of adding Davis now would instantly vault the Lakers into Western Conference title contention — no matter who else was filling out the roster. There is a belief in Lakers circles that the Pelicans are targeting Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Ivica Zubac as part of a possible package, but Johnson and Pelinka should be willing to do this deal even if it includes Brandon Ingram too.

The Lakers have an abundance of young assets throughout their roster, who will be back in action to show their worth on Thursday night when they face the Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), which is one of the main reasons that LeBron James elected to sign with the team this past summer. However, if the Lakers were to trade three or four players for Davis, they would obviously have to reshape their roster with other veteran pieces.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors have shown interest in acquiring Davis in addition to the Lakers.

The Pelicans obviously have a big decision ahead of them either prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline or this coming summer if they decide to hold off on a deal for Davis. It could be likely that New Orleans waits until the offseason since the Boston Celtics can't currently trade for Davis because they already have a designated player on their roster in Kyrie Irving. NBA teams can't have more than one designated player on their roster at one time.

The conversation could likely come down to the Celtics and Lakers given the fact that both teams have multiple young assets that are attractive to a team like the Pelicans. With Davis on the way out and the team likely going to struggle mightily without him, acquiring as many pieces as possible would have to be appealing to New Orleans.