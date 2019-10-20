Clippers' 2019-20 roster, projected starting lineup: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George unite to form title contender
The Clippers jumped into title contention by acquiring the two superstars this summer
The Los Angeles Clippers were the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference last season, but made the Golden State Warriors work in the first round of the postseason, winning two games at Oracle Arena to force the series to six games. Their Game 2 win, in particular, was one of the moments of the season when they came back from a 31-point deficit to stun Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
This season, the Clippers have their sights set on taking home the No. 1 seed in the West themselves. Just a few days after free agency began, they made the moves of the summer, trading for Paul George and signing Kawhi Leonard in the middle of the night to vault themselves into title contention. They also brought back Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac, and acquired Moe Harkless from the Trail Blazers in the four-team Jimmy Butler trade.
Just a few years after their Lob City group was broken up, the Clippers are now not only in title contention, but are the favorite according to Westgate with 7-2 odds. Here's a look at their roster heading into the season
Clippers roster:
- Patrick Beverley -- G
- Paul George -- F
- Kawhi Leonard -- F
- Moe Harkless -- F
- Montrezl Harrell -- C
- Mfiondu Kabengele -- C
- Terance Mann -- F
- Rodney McGruder -- G/F
- Jerome Robinson -- G
- Landry Shamet -- G
- Lou Williams -- G
- Ivica Zubac -- C
- Patrick Patterson -- F
- JaMychal Green -- F/C
- Amir Coffey -- F (Two-way player)
- Johnathan Motley F (Two-way player)
Projected starting lineup:
- Patrick Beverley -- Point Guard
- Landry Shamet -- Shooting Guard
- Kawhi Leonard -- Small Forward
- Paul George -- Power Forward
- Montrezl Harrell -- Center
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
'19-20 Houston Rockets projected lineup
The Rockets made a big trade this summer, but will try to win the same way that they always...
-
Looking at Lakers' 2019-20 roster
The Lakers' roster underwent some big changes in the offseason, including the additions of...
-
76ers projected roster, starting lineup
The 76ers' roster underwent some big changes in the offseason, including the additions of Al...
-
Harden, Westbrook enjoy Game 6 of ALCS
James Harden and Russell Westbrook had a blast watching the Astros reach the World Series
-
NBA Opening Night DFS picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Heat suspend Waiters for opening game
Pat Riley: 'There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week'