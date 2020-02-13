LeBron James' 'Space Jam' Tune Squad and Monstars-themed Nike sneakers revealed, shown off in game

Los Angeles Lakers and "Space Jam 2" star LeBron James has released the second pair of sneakers inspired by the upcoming movie. The sequel is not scheduled to hit theaters until July of 2021, but fans have already seen a preview of the jerseys and are now getting themed kicks.

This time, fans are getting a look at sneakers inspired by the opposing side. The Tune Squad-themed sneakers went bold with their accents and brought in multiple elements of the movie to give a nod to the upcoming film.

The LeBron 17 Low "Tune Squad" shoes feature a furry Swoosh fit for Bugs Bunny and his fictional friends and the red and blue look are reflective of the jersey colors.

The details do not stop there, even inside the shoe is on theme. "What's Up Doc?" is printed inside the tongue and the sole features the Tune Squad logo.

Fans got a look at the sneakers in action when the the sneakers hit the court on Wednesday. James wore the kicks at the Pepsi Center ahead of the Lakers overtime win against the Denver Nuggets.

No. 23 added some extra detailing in sharpie on the side of the shoe, including the classic Bugs Bunny saying.

Last month, the Nike LeBron 17 "Monstars," inspired by the movie's villains, were revealed.

Both the Monstars and Tune Squad sneakers are expected to be released during NBA All-Star Weekend.

According to reports, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Chiney Ogwumike and Nneka Ogwumike will also star in the sequel to the 1996 classic.

Many players, including MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, turned down a role in the film.