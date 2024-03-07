The Timberwolves have been one of the best stories of the 2023-24 NBA season. The pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, two No. 1 picks, has finally blossomed into one of the best duos for a team tied for the best record in the West. But the Wolves were dealt brutal news on Thursday with reports that Towns suffered a torn meniscus. Minnesota is seeking second opinions before seeing what comes next, but the 7-foot Towns is out on Thursday. How should Towns' absence affect how daily Fantasy basketball players form their NBA DFS strategy, starting tonight versus the Pacers?

Will Rudy Gobert become a more attractive NBA DFS pick with the opportunity for more rebounds, blocks and a possible scoring uptick? Center Naz Reid is averaging 13.3 ppg in games he's played at least 20 minutes, including 21.5 ppg in four games playing at least 30 minutes, so could Reid be a valuable option for NBA DFS lineups against the Pacers, who play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Cavaliers forward Dean Wade as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Wade had 23 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals, returning 41.5 points on DraftKings and 40.1 points on FanDuel. He was one of the cheapest options in the NBA DFS player pool on both sites, making him a huge steal for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 7

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is listed at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Fox had 44 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 130-120 win over the Lakers on Wednesday. It was Fox's second 40-point performance in his last seven contests as he's averaging 31.7 points and 7.1 assists over that span. The 26-year-old is ninth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.1 ppg this year.

The Kings play the Spurs, who are allowing the sixth-most ppg (120.2) this season. San Antonio, which plays at the third-fastest pace in the NBA, has allowed at least 123 points in four of its last seven games. Fox already has a 40-point game against the Spurs this season, posting 43 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Nov. 17 against them as he's averaging 32.5 points and 7.5 assists over his last four matchups against the Spurs.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy rostering Nets guard/forward Mikal Bridges ($7,100 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Bridges is averaging 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season, including 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his last three contests. Brooklyn is dealing with some tough injuries at the moment with Cameron Thomas (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back) out. The Nets will heavily rely on Bridges for points with those three out.

Bridges leads the Nets in scoring this season, and Thomas and Johnson are second and third in scoring, respectively. The 27-year-old has played at least 38 minutes in three straight games, and that's a likely trend to continue. The Nets play the Pistons, who are allowing the fourth-most points per game (121.0), and Bridges is averaging 25.3 ppg over his last three contests against Detroit. This is a strong matchup and opportunity to utilize Bridges in NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

