Eight NBA games are set to tip off for Tuesday's In-Season tournament action. Five games will begin the slate at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors will wrap things with a 10:p.m. ET matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Looking for a sports betting edge ahead of tip-off? We've got you covered with three worthwhile plus-money options.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 9.5 rebounds (+100)

KAT has gone up against four bottom-10 rebounding teams this season and reached double-digits in boards three times in those matchups. Jalen Williams is back in the lineup for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his 6-foot-5 frame will put him at a major disadvantage. OKC is giving up the third-most (46.1) rebounds per game to opposing teams this season. KAT and Rudy Gobert account for nearly 45% of the Minnesota Timberwolves rebounds. I like KAT's odds of snaring at least 10 after securing two straight double-doubles at home against the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

Darius Garland over 5.5 first-quarter points (+102)

It's no secret that the Atlanta Hawks are a poor defensive team and I'm looking to take advantage of Trae Young's matchup with Garland here. Only three teams are allowing more first-quarter points per game than Atlanta so far this season and Garland has had his way with the Hawks early in recent years. Garland has scored at least eight first-quarter points in four of his previous five meetings with the Hawks. He cracked double-digits in three of those contests. It's hard to go against data like that.

Alperen Sengun over 5.5 assists (+115)

Sengun is finally being given the freedom he deserves as a creator and is averaging a career-high 5.6 assists per game this season. Derrick Lively (back) could miss a second straight game for the Dallas Mavericks in this matchup, and that wouldn't fare well for their struggling defense. Sengun has tallied 17 assists in two career starts against Richaun Holmes, who started in Lively's place against the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.