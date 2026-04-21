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🏀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Draft season madness

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NFL fan imaginations are running wild as the NFL Draft is fast approaching. Landing the right draft pick can provide a team with a massive boost, not only for the upcoming season but for many seasons to come. And, with draft season come the mock drafts. We have all your mock draft needs covered from various angles, including an NFL insider mock draft, a full seven-round mock draft, and, you guessed it, another NFL mock draft. So, if you don't like what one mock says your team will do, just try another and see if it's more in line with your desires.

But, wait, there's more. The CBS Sports squad drilled down into more specific angles, including a look at where the top 10 quarterbacks in the draft will land and a ranking of the top 32 draft prospects based solely on their college football careers. Most interesting, however, might be Ryan Wilson's look at what he would do as GM of every team in the first round, which is another variation on a mock draft.

Finally, we are looking at the hottest NFL Draft takes to decide which are in line with reality vs. which are simply overreactions.

⚾ Dodgers remain atop MLB Power Rankings, but NL Central is the best division

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It's no surprise that the Dodgers are still sitting atop the CBS Sports MLB Power Rankings, even after back-to-back losses to the Rockies. What might be a surprise, however, is that the NL Central is looking like the best division in baseball. All five teams are comfortably above the .500 mark. No other division has more than three teams sporting a winning record.

Matt Snyder broke down the situation and just what is making the NL Central so unique, including a surprising early-season start from the Cardinals.

Snyder: "The one team pretty much everyone agreed that definitely wouldn't be a contender in this division this season was the Cardinals. They were in a transition phase throughout the offseason and even if it wasn't a radical rebuild or anything, there was a youth movement settling in that could, at bare minimum, be described as a retooling at the big-league level.

"The funny thing is, as a fan, when you enter a season with low expectations, the highs can feel so much higher. The Cardinals are 13-8 and Jordan Walker has looked like one of baseball's best sluggers."

Also check out:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. on TBS

🏀 NBA playoffs: 76ers at Celtics, Game 2, 7 p.m. on Peacock

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 2, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Bruins at Sabres, Game 2, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 NBA playoffs: Trail Blazers at Spurs, Game 2, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 2, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Kings at Avalanche, Game 2, 10 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 NBA playoffs: Rockets at Lakers, Game 2, 10:30 p.m. on NBC