The Brooklyn Nets have signed coach Jordi Fernández to a contract extension, the team announced Monday. Fernández, as well as the rest of his coaching staff, received multiyear deals, signaling the confidence the front office has in the coaching staff as the Nets continue through a rebuild.

"Jordi is a tremendous leader who, along with his coaching staff, put his stamp on this franchise from the moment he arrived in Brooklyn," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Over his first two seasons, Jordi has built a strong foundation rooted in player development, a competitive spirit and honest communication, all of which have been embraced throughout our roster. The energy and passion the entire staff relentlessly pour into our players reverberates throughout the organization, and we are excited to have this group continue to lead our franchise into the future."

Fernández, who has been at the helm in Brooklyn since the 2024-25 season, was hired after putting together an extensive resume as one of the top assistant coaches in the league. He was a long-time assistant under former Nuggets coach Michael Malone, and had a two-year stint as an assistant in Sacramento before the Nets hired him in 2024 following the dismissal of Jacque Vaughn midway through the 2023-24 season.

Fernández joined the Nets in a transitional period, as the franchise was still picking up the pieces of multiple failed superteams with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and, later on, Ben Simmons. At the time of Fernandez's hiring, it was understood that he would be leading a team through a rebuild, and while he's only been in charge for two seasons, you can see the signs of success within Brooklyn's organization.

The Nets had the youngest roster in the NBA this season, which didn't stop them from playing competitive basketball most nights. Injuries started to stack up towards the end of the season, but there was promising development from rookie guard Egor Dёmin before plantar fasciitis ended his season in early March. Michael Porter Jr. had a career year in his first season with the Nets after being traded by the Nuggets last summer. Nic Claxton similarly put up career highs as one of the best rim protectors in the league.

It wasn't a season that showed those positive results in the win column, but all that losing did give the Nets a chance at landing a top pick in the upcoming draft this summer. After finishing with the third-worst record in the league, Brooklyn has a 14% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick in a class that is loaded with franchise-altering talent at the top of the draft board.

If Brooklyn manages to land one of the top prospects, it could completely alter the path moving forward. The future then becomes about building around whichever young star they land. Fortunately, not only do the Nets own most of their own future first-round picks, but they also have a treasure trove of assets from trading away the likes of Durant, Irving and Mikal Bridges. Here's a short rundown of all the first-round assets the Nets have at their disposal over the next several years:

Knicks' first-round picks in 2027, 2029 and 2031

76ers top-8 protected pick in 2028

2029 pick swap with Houston, Dallas and Phoenix

Nuggets' 2032 first-round pick

Control their own first-round picks in 2028, 2030, 2031 and 2032

That gives Brooklyn the flexibility to continue building through the draft or, if they land a prized prospect this summer, use that capital to trade for other players and fast-track the rebuild later on down the line.

In terms of assets, it's the ideal position for the Nets to be in, and having Fernández as the coach, someone who was a highly sought-after candidate before he took the job, ensures you have someone at the helm who can continue to develop whichever young players you bring in.

The Nets aren't a contending team just yet, but extending Fernández means this franchise is happy with the direction this team is headed in. If they get lucky on draft night, this could go from a smart rebuild to a team that could quickly be on the rise in the next few years.