NBA scores, highlights: Victor Oladipo hits game-winner to beat Celtics; Joel Embiid goes off vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers began the eight-game slate with a 109-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in a game that they never trailed. Center Joel Embiid led the way with 39 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia.

The fun action continued with Victor Oladipo hitting a last-second game-winner to lift the Pacers over the Celtics.

The nightcap features a very intriguing matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. DeMar DeRozan has been playing some of the best basketball of his career and will look to lead the Spurs to their fourth straight victory.

To finish off the slate, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face a Portland Trail Blazers team that is off to a 6-2 start. With head coach Luke Walton potentially being on the hot seat, the Lakers will certainly be a team to watch over the next few weeks.

Here's all you need to know for Saturday's action.

NBA Scores for Saturday, Nov. 3

We'll keep you updated with key highlights and updates throughout all the Saturday action.

Oladipo stuns Celtics with last-second 3 after dueling with Irving

The Pacers and Celtics continued their trend of playing each other down to the wire on Saturday night. Each team built sizeable leads at various points in the night, but in the end, it came down to a fourth quarter duel between Victor Oladipo and Kyrie Irving. Oladipo scored 10 points in the final frame, while Irving put in nine, as they each hit clutch shots down the stretch. But it was the Pacers star who had the last laugh, as he rained home a last-second triple to stun the Celtics and get the Pacers an impressive win.

ALL THE ANGLES!



Victor Oladipo's CLUTCH three-pointer wins it for the @Pacers! pic.twitter.com/J1nsaQ59Hd — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2018

Embiid goes off vs. Pistons, trolls Drummond

Joel Embiid had himself a day against Andre Drummond and the Pistons. Not even a minute into the game, he went right past Drummond for a big slam, then stared his nemesis down. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Embiid had poured in 39 points and pulled down 17 rebounds.

After the game, Embiid continued his feud with Drummond, calling the Pistons big man a "bum" on Twitter.

I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more 🏘🏘🏘 #Bum #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/Mrf2NcNL4r — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 3, 2018

Tatum flies high for the putback slam, Hayward matches him

The Celtics' youngster got the highlight reel started early on Saturday night with a nice high-flying putback slam in the first quarter against the Pacers. A short time later, Gordon Hayward showed off his hops with a nice alley-oop of his own.

Harden shows off his passing skills

James Harden has become a fantastic playmaker over the past few seasons, and he showed off thos skills against the Bulls. First, he found Gerald Green out on the fasbreak for a nice alley-oop. Later on he threw an even more impressive pass, when he went behind his back to young big man Isaiah Hartenstein.





Young floats it home

Trae Young came into the league with a reputation as a knockdown shooter. But in the first few weeks of his rookie season he's shown a nice ability to get into the lane and finish, as he did here against the Heat.

Count it!



Trae Young up to 9 PTS & 7 AST on #NBA League Pass with 5:43 remaining in the 2nd Q! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/CUkc32kZU1 — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2018

Parker turns back the clock

It's still a bit strange to see Tony Parker in a Hornets jersey, but on this drive he looked more like his old Spurs self. Driving past the rookie Collin Sexton, Parker flipped up a nice and-one floater.

Lakers look to build winning streak after Walton's meeting with Magic Johnson



The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more scrutinized teams in the NBA after signing LeBron James over the summer. After a 3-5 start to the season, president Magic Johnson met with head coach Luke Walton to address the team's poor offensive approach. The Lakers are coming off a narrow win over the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the week and will look to right the ship against a Portland Trail Blazers squad that defeated Los Angeles in their season opener last month.