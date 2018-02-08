NBA trade deadline: Ranking every deal in order of importance, starting with Cavs

So you missed today's NBA trade deadline? Or, more likely, so much went down in such a brief period of time that you literally couldn't keep up with all the madness? Well, fear no more.

We've ranked all of the day's trades in order of importance, obviously starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers completely revamping their entire roster. Time to play some catch-up.

1. Cavs trade Isaiah Thomas to Lakers

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





LAL G Isaiah Thomas

F Channing Frye

2018 first-round draft pick





CLE G Jordan Clarkson

F Larry Nance, Jr.







Trade Grades

This gets the No. 1 spot for a number of reasons. First, you can't ignore the wow factor. This was the first blockbuster deal of the day, and it signaled that the Cavs meant business at the deadline. Second, it impacts two of the league's most important franchises, with the Cavs acquiring talented young players and the Lakers freeing up enough cap space to sign two max free agents this summer, while also getting back the Cavs' first-round pick. Third, it involves Isaiah Thomas, who was at the center of the majority of the Cavs' drama over the past month. What a deal.

2. Cavs get Hill, Hood in 3-way trade

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





CLE G Rodney Hood

G George Hill





UTA G Derrick Rose

F Jae Crowder





SAC G Joe Johnson

G Iman Shumpert







Trade Grades

This was the next jaw-dropper, and it took this year's deadline from a good one to an all-timer. The Cavs went all-in by trading half their roster, picking up two more impact players in the process. This trade also gets a boost because Derrick Rose is involved -- he'll be waived by Utah and it will be interesting to see which team, if any, is willing to give him another chance.

3. Cavs send Wade back to Miami

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





MIA G Dwyane Wade





CLE Second-round draft pick







Trade Grades

Sensing a trend, here? Yeah, the Cavs made a lot of moves. This one was bittersweet, as the Cavs reportedly went to Wade and asked whether he'd rather stay with the team in a limited role or be traded to Miami. The result is a triumphant return to Wade County, where he'll be embraced by the Heat franchise where he spent his first 13 NBA seasons. This will make that potential Cavs-Heat playoff series all the more interesting.

4. Magic trade Payton to Suns

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





PHO G Elfrid Payton





ORL 2018 second-round draft pick







Trade Grades

This one was notable because Payton is actually a decent NBA player who puts up triple-doubles every now and then ... and the Magic gave him away for a second-round pick. It's hard to believe that's all they got for him, but the Suns did well to pick up Payton, a former lottery-pick point guard to pair with Devin Booker as Phoenix ties to return to NBA relevance.

5. Knicks get Mudiay, McBuckets to Dallas

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DAL F Doug McDermott





DEN G Devin Harris

2018 second-round draft pick





NY PG Emmanuel Mudiay

Future second-round draft pick







Trade Grades

Another lottery pick point guard is on the move, as the Knicks picked up Mudiay in a three-team deal that saw sharpshooter Doug McDermott sent to his fourth NBA team in five seasons. Denver wanted to move Mudiay, and they got a second-round pick in return, but the bigger story is whether the Knicks can salvage Mudiay's career -- he'll have plenty of opportunity with Kristaps Porzingis recovering from a torn ACL.

6. Pistons add depth with Ennis

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





MEM F Brice Johnson

2022 second-round pick





DET F James Ennis







Trade Grades

Ennis probably doesn't move the needle for the casual basketball fan, but this was a good pickup for a team that's clearly trying to make a push toward the top of the Eastern Conference. A defender and 3-point shooter, Ennis will contribute right away for the Pistons.

7. Nelson reunites with Van Gundy in Detroit

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DET G Jameer Nelson

2022 second-round draft pick





CHI F Willie Reed

2022 second-round draft pick







Trade Grades

We're getting the band back together! Stan Van Gundy will be reunited with his point guard from the Orlando Magic, as Nelson was sent to the Pistons for Reed and a future pick. Nelson isn't a game-changer by any means, but he'll keep the Pistons afloat until Reggie Jackson comes back and provide veteran leadership to a team looking to become a playoff staple.

8. Nets take Cunningham off Pelicans' hands

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





NO G Rashad Vaughn





BKN F Dante Cunningham







Cunningham wanted out of New Orleans, and he got his wish. He'll get the opportunity to play in Brooklyn, but this one doesn't really move the radar. To make room the Nets shipped out Rashad Vaughn, whom they had just picked up from Milwaukee in the Tyler Zeller trade.

9. Bulls grab Vonleh from Blazers

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





CHI F Noah Vonleh





POR Draft rights to F/C Milovan Rakovic







Vonleh is a former No. 9 overall draft pick who wasn't getting much playing time in Portland. The Bulls will add him to their young roster, as they've already proven that they can take a disappointing lottery pick (Kris Dunn) and turn him into something promising.

10. Babbitt returns to Heat

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





MIA F Luke Babbitt





ATL F Okaro White







Trade Grades

Hey, D-Wade wasn't the only former Heat star to make his return on Thursday. OK maybe "star" is a bit extreme, but Babbitt will add 3-point shooting to a team that could use it.

11. The Mac Attack heads to the ATL

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





ATL G Sheldon Mac





WAS Future second-round draft pick







Trade Grades

Mr. Irrelevant! The Wizards saved some cash by shipping out Mac, who's currently sidelined after tearing his Achilles tendon before the season. Overall this move has basically no on-court impact for either team, so ... yeah. That'll wrap it up.