The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening. Charlotte is 1-1 this season, while Brooklyn enters at 0-2 after losses to Cleveland and Dallas. The Nets won all four meetings between the squads last season. Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cam Johnson (calf) are out for the Nets. Miles Bridges (suspension), Cody Martin (knee), James Bouknight (knee) and Frank Ntilikina (tibia) are out for the Hornets.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Brooklyn as a 1-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Nets vs. Hornets odds. Before making any Hornets vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Hornets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Hornets spread: Nets -1

Nets vs. Hornets over/under: 228.5 points

Nets vs. Hornets money line: Nets -115, Hornets -105

Brooklyn: The Nets are 24-20 against the spread in the last 44 road games

Charlotte: The Hornets are 17-26 against the spread in the last 43 home games

Nets vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is in a stout position on the defensive end in this matchup. The Nets are in the top eight of the NBA in free throw prevention, allowing only 19.0 attempts per game, and opponents are averaging fewer than 23 assists per game against Brooklyn so far this season. The Nets are securing more than 78% of available defensive rebounds, and Brooklyn also had impressive metrics a year ago. The Nets finished the 2022-23 season in the top five in field goal percentage allowed (46.3%), 2-point percentage allowed (51.8%), and assists allowed (23.4 per game) while leading the NBA with 6.2 blocked shots per game.

Brooklyn is also facing a vulnerable Charlotte offense that finished last in the league in offensive rating (108.4) a season ago. The Hornets are shooting only 27.7% from 3-point range with 18.5 turnovers per game in 2023-24, and Charlotte continues to have shooting issues after making only 45.7% of field goal attempts and 33.0% of 3-point attempts last year. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is led by a dynamic creating guard in LaMelo Ball, who averaged 23.3 points and 8.4 assists per game a season ago. He also scored 20 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed nine rebounds in Charlotte's most recent game, and Ball keys a group that is averaging 27.0 assists per game this season. The Hornets are also in the top five of the NBA with 30.0 free throw attempts per contest, and Brooklyn's defense is struggling in the early going.

The Nets are allowing 119.5 points per 100 possessions and 40.5% 3-point shooting to opponents while forcing fewer than ten turnovers per game. On the other end, Charlotte is stout to this point, giving up fewer than 1.05 points per possession and 25.4% 3-point shooting. The Hornets are creating 18.0 turnovers per game in 2023-24, and Charlotte was also firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in steals (7.7 per game) and blocks (5.2 per game) a season ago. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Nets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 77-41 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.