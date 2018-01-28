Paul George will replace DeMarcus Cousins in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
Paul George has made the fifth All-Star Game of his career as an injury replacement for DeMarcus Cousins
Paul George will be an All-Star this season. It sounds like Russell Westbrook ranting about him not getting in worked, because George has been named the injury replacement for DeMarcus Cousins in the event. Cousins will obviously not be able to play after rupturing his Achilles tendon Friday night in a win over the Rockets.
George making the game is a big moment for the Thunder wing that earlier in the season didn't quite look like he was fitting in. He had some low single digit scoring games and Oklahoma City was struggling to win. However, the Thunder have turned a corner since Christmas and been one of the NBA'S better teams. George has played a big part in the turn around.
George gets in as a forward which will avoid the All-Star rosters becoming too lopsided. Since Cousins was drafted to Team LeBron it's an easy assumption that George will be as well along with his teammate in Westbrook.
It will be interesting to see if he takes Cousins starting spot or if LeBron is able to pick who moves into the starting lineup. If James is allowed to pick the starter then it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cavs teammate, Kevin Love, move into that role along with James. This would also, funny enough, be a reunion of Love, Kyrie Irving, and James all in the same lineup together.
-
Watch: Anthony scores 25K career points
Melo reaches a career scoring milestone
-
Where do the Pels go from here?
The Pelicans have some tough decisions ahead
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from Saturday's NBA action
-
Thomas: 'No bad blood' with Love
Thomas denied calling out Love in a team meeting, saying he simply asked him a question
-
Conley to have season-ending surgery
Conley has been out since early November with the left heel injury
-
Celtics vs. Warriors odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday night's Celtics-Warriors game 10,000 times
Add a Comment