NBA All-Star Game draft results: LeBron James, Stephen Curry select their teams
LeBron's picks include Durant, Irving and Love; Steph's selections include Dray, Klay and Giannis
LeBron James and Stephen Curry met on Thursday to make their 2018 NBA All-Star Game selections. The two captains for this season's game came into the selection process with a lot of intrigue. Would they try to form the best team possible, or maybe they'd play good teammate and stick to their main guys first. Would James mess that all up and take Kevin Durant, a Warrior, first?
Finally, the teams have been chosen and everybody can start breaking down who has the better team and the best chance to win. Without deliberating any further. Here are the 2018 NBA All-Star Game teams:
Team LeBron
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Team Steph
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
It's a shame this couldn't have been televised, but according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the players union was against it. James, however, wishes they had played it on TV.
