Team USA basketball remained undefeated at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Friday with an 85-73 victory over Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro. The Americans trailed as late as the middle of the third quarter before pulling away down the stretch to move to 4-0 overall in the competition.

Anthony Edwards got off to a tough start, along with the rest of the team, but eventually turned it on and led the second-half rally. He scored all 17 of his team-high points after the break. Austin Reaves chipped in 12 points, while Tyrese Haliburton added 10 points and six assists.

Next up is Lithuania in the final game of the second round on Sunday. Team USA has all but locked up a spot in the quarterfinals, but a win over Jonas Valanciunas and Co. would guarantee them a spot.

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's FIBA World Cup schedule. Standings, scores and the full World Cup schedule can be found here.

Team USA World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 26

Team USA 99, New Zealand 72

Monday, Aug. 28

Team USA 109, Greece 81

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Team USA 110, Jordan 62

Friday, Sept. 1

Team USA 85, Montenegro 73

Sunday, Sept. 3

Team USA vs. Lithuania, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Team USA 2023 World Cup roster