2019 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos move down after Flacco trade as Browns hop into top 10 for defensive tackle

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Given the way teams tend to prioritize the drafting of quarterbacks, I still think the most likely scenario has the Cardinals trading down out of this spot for multiple picks. For now, though, we have them sticking here and taking the top prospect on the board in order to begin rebuilding their defense.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Kyle Shanahan can turn pretty much any pieces into a good offense, but his team badly needs help pressuring the edge on the other side of the ball. Enter Allen, who provides something much different than any of the 49ers' recent defensive-line draft picks and makes for a perfect fit in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's system.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

With new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams presumably making the switch to a 4-3 defense, he's going to need a play-making 3-technique defensive tackle. That's Quinnen Williams, who lives to make plays in the backfield. He finished with eight sacks and 19 tackles for loss this season.

Mock trade with Raiders Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Giants are up near the top of the draft once again, and with several teams needing a quarterback they leap up from No. 6 to No. 4 to grab the best passer in the draft. They can't afford to pass on a QB again like they did last year, and with Haskins in tow, they can move forward with their triplets combination of Haskins, Saquon Barkley, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Tampa passed on an elite defensive back prospect (Derwin James) last year in favor of a run-stuffing defensive tackle (Vita Vea). The Bucs don't make the same mistake this time around, snagging Williams to solidify things on the back end.

Mock trade with Giants Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

The Raiders move down two spots, pick up some extra draft capital from the Giants, and still manage to come away with the same player they would have taken at No. 4. Jon Gruden has some work to do to rebuild this roster but slotting Gary into the middle of the defense while adding additional value is a heck of a start.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

We're expecting Tom Coughlin to add a veteran starter to replace Blake Bortles (Hi, Nick Foles!) and he's going to need some help up front. Williams is arguably the best offensive line prospect in the draft and should be an immediate starter.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Lions are reportedly interested in finding a tight end target to help their offense and there are two elite prospects out of Iowa in this class. They go with Hockenson here, who is coming off a season that's even better than what either fellow prospect Noah Fant or current 49ers star George Kittle ever did with the Hawkeyes.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

There will be some questions about Oliver's ability to rush the passer but there is no doubting his quick-twitch abilities as a penetrator in the run game. He can slide immediately into the spot of the retiring Kyle Williams, and the Buffalo defense won't miss a beat.

Mock trade with Broncos Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

The Browns have spent a lot of time accumulating picks and they cash in some right here to move into the top 10 and snag Lawrence, who forms an absolutely devastating defensive line with Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and company.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Somebody's going to take this leap, and it might as well be the Bengals, who have Sean McVay underling Zac Taylor as their new head coach. If he designs an offense around Murray's electrifying skill set, the Bengals could quickly make a whole lot of things happen with the skill position talent they already have on hand.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Put Ferrell on the same defensive front as Kenny Clark, Mike Daniels, and Nick Perry and watch opposing offenses crumble.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

With the Broncos out of the quarterback business after trading for Joe Flacco and the Bengals taking Kyler Murray, the Dolphins find their successor to Ryan Tannehill without having to trade up.

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

Atlanta has a couple important defensive linemen headed into free agency this offseason and adds Allen here to pick up some of the slack.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Washington has pretty much nothing at quarterback right now thanks to the devastating injury Alex Smith suffered last season, so the franchise takes a chance on Jones becoming its quarterback of the future. Jay Gruden did strong work with Smith and Kirk Cousins, and can hopefully do the same with Jones.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

How many more huge hits do we have to see Cam Newton take before this team really does something about the offensive line? Hopefully zero, and they take Taylor here.

Mock trade with Browns DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Broncos move down to pick up additional draft assets and add another cornerback to a defense that needs to replenish the position.

Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

Let's just copy/paste the same thing we said about the Panthers above into this spot, OK? The Vikings very badly need to address their offensive line issues, which undermined their entire season last year. Slotting Ford in up front starts that process.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy had a ridiculous couple seasons at Washington with six interceptions and 20 passes defensed. He can move into the defensive backfield alongside Adoree' Jackson and presumably Malcolm Butler, who is still on a huge contract, while allowing the Titans to save around $10 million against the cap by cutting Logan Ryan.

Devin White, ILB, LSU

Ryan Shazier wants to play football again some day. That's admirable and I hope he can make it back. But the Steelers can't realistically count on it. They may be in need of a wide receiver if they give into Antonio Brown's trade demand, but no team has shown more skill at getting production out of late-round receivers than Pittsburgh so they solve their linebacker issues in the first round instead.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Adderley is not Earl Thomas. Nobody is. But you have to find his replacement somewhere.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

The Ravens can't realistically run Lamar Jackson 15-plus times a game for the rest of his career. He wouldn't last through his rookie deal taking that many hits. Their wide receiver corps was better last season but still does not have many long-term answers to grow with Jackson. Enter Brown, who is coming off back-to-back terrific seasons with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and should make for a nice fit with Jackson.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

If the Texans don't draft an offensive lineman to give Deshaun Watson some help up front they should just fold the franchise.

From Chicago Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

The Raiders find their Amari Cooper replacement here, bringing in Harmon as the kind of big-bodied perimeter wideout that Gruden tends to seek. He has an enormous catch radius and has shown the ability to make plays in both the quick game and down the field.

Montez Sweat, DE/OLB, Florida State

Philadelphia's strength is almost always the depth of its defensive line. The Eagles add to that here by taking Sweat as a low-cost alternative if they decide to move on from Chris Long.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins had a heck of a college career with 40.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and 14 pass deflections. Putting him in the middle of the defense along with Darius Leonard and Malik Hooker will be great for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who led this unit to one of the most surprisingly-good performances of 2018 but still needs some help to get them into the top 10.

From Dallas N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

OK, so it would be pretty strange to see a team double-up on first-round wide receivers. But the Raiders have exactly nothing at the position right now and it's not like we've seen the Gruden Raiders avoid doing strange stuff. Moving forward with Harmon and Harry would give the Raiders a strong WR duo for the future.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

The Chargers defense struggled when missing Denzel Perryman last season. Wilson should hopefully rectify some of those issues.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

If ever there were a team in need of a talent infusion in the defensive backfield, it is the Kansas City Chiefs. Eric Berry can't play forever, but he can tutor Thompson and potentially play alongside him as well.

From New Orleans Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga are both headed into the final year of their contract in 2019. Risner can fill in as the long-term replacement for either one (probably Bulaga) or he can move inside to guard.

Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida

The Rams had one of the most dangerous defensive interiors in recent memory this past season, but had to swing a trade for Dante Fowler because they didn't have any pressure off the edge. They probably can't afford to bring Fowler back so they add Polite here instead.