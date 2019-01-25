2019 NFL Mock Draft: Josh Allen goes No. 1 overall to Cardinals, Kyler Murray to Dolphins

Could Kentucky's Josh Allen really go No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft?

Definitely.

While he doesn't have the bloodlines of Nick Bosa, he is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds with elite explosiveness and bend, and he had 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in the SEC as a senior after an impressive junior campaign.

Let's examine the fallout of Allen landing in Arizona with the Cardinals as we take a look at all the first-round picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Earlier this week, Cardinals GM Steve Keim confirmed his team will return to a 3-4 base defense. That statement has fueled some speculation that Nick Bosa may not go No. 1 overall due to scheme fit. Let me tell you ... Bosa can thrive as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, but Allen does have much more experience standing up off the ball. If Allen erupts at the combine, this scenario will be on the table.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. Based on reaction from 49ers Twitter to my mocks each week, Bosa is the overwhelming favorite among fans at No. 2 overall. Despite plenty of first-round investment along the defensive line of late, San Francisco does need a pure, alpha edge-rusher.

3. New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. The Jets have more glaring needs, but Williams is too talented to pass up here. He and Leonard Williams would be a foundational tandem on Gang Green's defense.

4. Oakland Raiders

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. Three edge-rushers in the top four picks? Yep. Right now, that development actually seems likely. Ferrell is a long, powerful, and athletic pass-rusher who displayed more calculated plans when getting after the quarterback in his junior season than he did in 2017. This is the best value here for the Raiders at a major position of need.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. With Gerald McCoy potentially a cap casualty this offseason, defensive line could be in play here, but the secondary needs to be addressed in Tampa. Williams is a long, smooth, ball hawk.

6. New York Giants

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Did Dave Gettleman's second-round selection of Will Hernandez in 2018 signal a change in philosophy from basically ignoring offensive line for years to a willingness to draft blockers early? For the Giants, hopefully that's the case. Williams is the best offensive lineman in this class, although he may not have traditional measureables to play tackle.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. The Jaguars are probably going the free-agent or trade route to replace Blake Bortles, right? RIGHT? Simmons is a nightmare to block thanks to his long arms, heavy hands, and willingness to use that combination on essentially every snap. Jacksonville has to add youth to its defensive line.

8. Detroit Lions

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. The Lions have a big need at edge-rusher and while they look to have landed a defensive tackle stud on the interior in Da'Shawn Hand, I could totally see Matt Patricia loving the versatility Gary brings.

9. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Receiver is a bigger need. But Kyle Williams' retirement leaves a job opening for the role of penetrating defensive tackle. Oliver isn't as polished as Aaron Donald was when he entered the league out of Pittsburgh in 2014 ... but he has eerily similar athletic talent.

10. Denver Broncos

Cody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma. The Broncos have to get better up front, and there probably isn't a quarterback worth taking here. I could see John Elway being a little timid about picking a risky signal-caller this early after the Paxton Lynch catastrophe. Ford has the feet to play tackle and could be a plug-and-play guard.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. Ask a Bengals fan if the team will move on from Andy Dalton this offseason and they'll laugh. No way. That doesn't preclude the team from picking a quarterback in Round 1. Haskins is as talented as a one-year starter in college gets. He just needs more time to hone his ability against pressure.

12. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Mike Pettine pick all the way. Polite isn't going to play 80 percent of the snaps maybe ever in his NFL career. He can be an ultra-efficient outside rusher thanks to his burst, bend, and hand work.

13. Miami Dolphins

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. Miami's on the verge of hiring a young head coach in Brian Flores, so it's not ridiculous to assume he could be interested in the idea of grabbing Murray and building around him. Murray has more pocket-passer skills than most highly athletic quarterbacks.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. The Falcons prioritize versatility up front, and if Grady Jarrett leaves in free agency, defensive tackle will be a ginormous need. Even if he's re-signed, look for Dan Quinn to give his best defensive player a running mate on the inside.

15. Washington Redskins

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. If the Redskins stay put, this would be a prudent selection even though Lock isn't a traditional West Coast Offense quarterback. It's time for Jay Gruden to broaden his horizons as a play-caller and start pushing the ball downfield more frequently. Lock can certainly do that.

16. Carolina Panthers

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. So is Cam going to be on the shelf for all of 2019? Even if he does play, the Panthers have to emphasize adding serious talent up front to protect Newton and pave lanes for Christian McCaffrey. Taylor is a "dancing panda" (which is apparently this year's version of "dancing bear") who can start at right tackle from Day 1.

17. Cleveland Browns

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. The Browns find a receiver with physical talent comparable to Josh Gordon in Metcalf. He has NFL bloodlines and blazing speed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State. Doesn't matter where Risner plays, and he can start at any offensive line spot. The Vikings just have to get more physical up front to maximize the returns on their $84 million investment in Kirk Cousins.

19. Tennessee Titans

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. Sweat is a lot like Danielle Hunter when he came into the league out of LSU. He's a tall, springy athlete with long limbs, some stiffness to his game, and a high motor. The Titans must rebuild their edge-rusher group.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Steelers make a shrewd pick here with Baker, who may not be the fastest or twitchiest corner in the class but he might be the best at reading receivers' routes and making plays on the football.

21. Seattle Seahawks

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa. Hockenson is a lot like George Kittle, a tight end the Seahawks know well. He blocks like his job depends on it on every snap, has explosive athleticism, and has strong hands to make grabs outside his frame.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Devin White, LB, LSU. C.J. Mosley's been stellar in Baltimore. Has he priced himself out of the Ravens' price range? If so, White would be the most logical replacement in this class. He's a big, fast athlete with his best football in front of him.

23. Houston Texans

Greg Little, OL, Ole Miss. Rejoice, Deshaun Watson. Rejoice. Houston could take an offensive lineman with every pick in the 2019 Draft, and their fans would be happy. Little has some fundamental hiccups but can go long stretches without giving up any ground.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Harmon is a complete wideout. I just don't see many flaws to his game. He's 6-3 and around 215 pounds with awesome body control, the ability to make contested-catches, and he can stretch the field. Music to the ears of Derek Carr.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State. Dillard is a pass-blocking wizard, and he stoned edge-rusher after edge-rusher at the Senior Bowl thanks to his smooth footwork and surprising power. He could start as a rookie or learn from Jason Peters for a year, which would be ideal for him and the Eagles.

26. Indianapolis Colts

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The Colts could use another threatening receiver outside of T.Y. Hilton. Brown is a muscular wideout who thrives after the catch.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. Back-to-back receivers for the Raiders? Sure ... why not? Brown and Harmon are complementary wideouts who'd instantly make Oakland's passing attack a headache to match up against.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Lawrence is the key cog in the middle, and the Chargers need to round out what's become one of the best defenses in the AFC. He's not solely a block-eater at the nose tackle spot. He can generate pressure.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. The Chiefs defense led to their demise in the AFC title game, and it was a big issue all season. Murphy is a small corner but has elite twitchiness and is a hard-nosed run-stopper.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. Please, let two Iowa tight ends go in the first round. It's not out of the question. Fant isn't as devastating of a blocker as Hockenson but is a little thicker and has Evan Engram-like receiving ability.

31. New England Patriots

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. Wait, this isn't a small, yards-after-the-catch receiver. Since when does Bill Belichick do exactly what we expect in the draft? Arcega-Whiteside can become the large, physical presence in New England after Rob Gronkowski is gone.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. Love this fit. Allen can play anywhere on the defensive line and has enough athleticism and plenty of pass-rushing polish with his hands to win on the edge in Wade Phillips' scheme.