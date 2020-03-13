2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers trade up for a quarterback, Patriots select Tom Brady's replacement
The Giants face a loaded decision at No. 4 overall
The NFL has finally announced the compensatory selections, which means the draft order is set for all seven rounds! In today's mock draft, some new teams are linked to the quarterback position, which will inevitably throw a wrench into the plans constructed by other teams.
The idea of recent mock drafts has been to provide some scenarios that could potentially shake up the entire draft. They may not be likely, but they are not out of the realm of possibility. For example, check out a mock draft from last month where I had the Vikings trading Stefon Diggs to Baltimore right here. Then, I had Washington selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa No. 2 overall. This week, we've got other surprises ahead.
Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings. Let's kick this thing off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Burrow to Cincinnati is the worst kept secret in sports right now.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Will it be Tua Tagovailoa or Young for the Redskins?
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
I'm convinced that Indianapolis and Tampa Bay prefer to add a veteran. I'm not as convinced with the Chargers. Tagovailoa can be a franchise quarterback in a market that desperately needs a recognizable face.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wirfs just seems like a Dave Gettleman pick. I come back to that every week. The offensive line has been important to them. I would expect them to solidify those roles before venturing to other positions.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Miami loses out on Tagovailoa so they turn to Herbert, who they are apparently enamored with as well.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
In a deal with the Chargers, Detroit moved down to No. 6 overall. In exchange, they add a 2021 first round pick. Detroit was probably torn between Isaiah Simmons and Okudah at No. 3 overall. They have the same dilemma at No. 6 overall but now have additional draft compensation in their back pockets.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Simmons is not a traditional off-ball linebacker. He can fill so many roles but the idea is that he will replace Luke Kuechly and cover every blade of grass. As the saying goes, the Earth's surface is 71 percent water-covered and the other 29-percent is covered by Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Arizona locked up D.J. Humphries but I'm not convinced that he is the answer long-term. If he is, then they still need to upgrade the other side. Wills steps in and starts Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Derrick Brown could strengthen an already formidable defensive line. He adds an element of pass rush up the middle, which should benefit Calais Campbell and Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
With Tristan Wirfs off the board, Thomas is probably the best fit for what Cleveland wants to do in their offensive scheme. They could still pursue some veteran options but it would not be a surprise to see them add two offensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Becton is a monster of a lineman. He will not fit every scheme and will require some extra coaching attention. His potential is off the charts though. With his size, he could become a truly dominant left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The first wide receiver comes off the board at No. 12 overall. It would not surprise me if Lamb was the first wide receiver drafted. It would not surprise me if Jerry Jeudy is the first wide receiver drafted. There should not be much of a gap between when the two are selected.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Jeudy gives Indianapolis another explosive element to their offense. They become less reliant on the usually reliable T.Y. Hilton by adding the soundest technician at the wide receiver position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Tampa Bay would love to take an offensive tackle but Chaisson is the best value. The Buccaneers can potentially take an offensive tackle on Day 2. A rookie quarterback does not seem likely for them.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Denver needs to bolster its secondary. They will lose Chris Harris Jr. but that only intensifies the need at the position. Henderson could lock down half the field and allow those talented pass rushers to do work up front.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Atlanta has pigeon-holed themselves into a position where they should take the best defensive front seven player on the board. Javon Kinlaw would make some sense as well but the pick is Murray. He is an active linebacker capable of covering sideline-to-sideline.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Everyone is familiar with Dallas' needs in the secondary but they could have a glaring weakness up the middle as well. Kinlaw is a freakish athletic specimen that could deliver what they were hoping to receive from Taco Charlton.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
It is all about best player available for the Dolphins. After adding Justin Herbert, they land one of Tua Tagovailoa's favorite wide receivers. Ruggs has speed to burn but is also a better route-runner than many are willing to credit.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Las Vegas added a game-changing wide receiver at No. 12 overall before swooping back down to address the quarterback position. Love is a good value at this stage considering recent buzz that he could go within the top 10.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen is a smaller off-ball linebacker but that is what Jacksonville needs if Telvin Smith does not return. The Jaguars are really building a phenomenal front seven but the secondary has to become their focus on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Tiger has landed...with the Eagles. Jefferson is a viable deep threat option for Carson Wentz. Philadelphia probably needs to take another wide receiver or two before the weekend closes.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Bills Mafia opts not to reach for a wide receiver and instead replaces Jerry Hughes with a strong edge rusher from Happy Valley. Gross-Matos has been a consistent producer for the Nittany Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Operating under the possibility that Tom Brady signs with either Tampa Bay or Tennessee, it makes sense that New England would broach the idea of taking a quarterback in the first round. They have Jarrett Stidham on the roster but only the organization knows whether he could be a long-term solution.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
New Orleans lands a really good football player at a position of need. Fulton gets a little handsy downfield and that will need to be cleaned up or the NFL will do it for him. However, he does a good job mirroring receivers down the sideline. It should make for some physical practices with Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
If Anthony Harris leaves in free agency, then McKinney can fill the void. Regardless, I like him in a role where he can play a variety of positions and be allowed to operate freely in the secondary.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Best player available. Miami can slide A.J. Epenesa inside of their base 4-3 defensive scheme and allow him to push the pocket. His combination of strength and technique will present problems for the AFC East.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Diggs has been the selection for Seattle on more than one occasion. He fits their profile at quarterback. He is long, which gives him a larger range to make plays on the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun can play on the edge but is best suited inside as an off-ball linebacker. He is a smart player capable of handling the defensive calls. The Ravens still need to address the edge roles with Matt Judon potentially gone this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
It becomes increasingly likely that Jack Conklin departs in free agency with each passing day. Rather than crossing their fingers and hoping for the best, Tennessee decides to be proactive and fix the problem.
Round 1 - Pick 30
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Similar to the aforementioned Conklin, it seems likely that Bryan Bulaga will leave in free agency. My understanding is that Green Bay has not had serious contract conversations with his representatives. Jackson was not fully healthy for most of the season and is only 20 years old. His best days are still ahead of him and that entices the Packers to snag him in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
San Francisco could lose their safeties this offseason as well. Those roles need to be addressed. Delpit is capable of filling either role. There were points that he was a top 10 pick and others have suggested he should not be taken until the fourth round. The difference is split a bit in this scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Cornerback, offensive line and running back will likely rotate as Kansas City's pick of choice in any given week. The board sets up well for them to add a cornerback and swing back around to get a running back later.
