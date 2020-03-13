2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers trade up for a quarterback, Patriots select Tom Brady's replacement

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Burrow to Cincinnati is the worst kept secret in sports right now.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Will it be Tua Tagovailoa or Young for the Redskins?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm convinced that Indianapolis and Tampa Bay prefer to add a veteran. I'm not as convinced with the Chargers. Tagovailoa can be a franchise quarterback in a market that desperately needs a recognizable face.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs just seems like a Dave Gettleman pick. I come back to that every week. The offensive line has been important to them. I would expect them to solidify those roles before venturing to other positions.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Miami loses out on Tagovailoa so they turn to Herbert, who they are apparently enamored with as well.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st In a deal with the Chargers, Detroit moved down to No. 6 overall. In exchange, they add a 2021 first round pick. Detroit was probably torn between Isaiah Simmons and Okudah at No. 3 overall. They have the same dilemma at No. 6 overall but now have additional draft compensation in their back pockets.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is not a traditional off-ball linebacker. He can fill so many roles but the idea is that he will replace Luke Kuechly and cover every blade of grass. As the saying goes, the Earth's surface is 71 percent water-covered and the other 29-percent is covered by Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona locked up D.J. Humphries but I'm not convinced that he is the answer long-term. If he is, then they still need to upgrade the other side. Wills steps in and starts Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Derrick Brown could strengthen an already formidable defensive line. He adds an element of pass rush up the middle, which should benefit Calais Campbell and Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th With Tristan Wirfs off the board, Thomas is probably the best fit for what Cleveland wants to do in their offensive scheme. They could still pursue some veteran options but it would not be a surprise to see them add two offensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Becton is a monster of a lineman. He will not fit every scheme and will require some extra coaching attention. His potential is off the charts though. With his size, he could become a truly dominant left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The first wide receiver comes off the board at No. 12 overall. It would not surprise me if Lamb was the first wide receiver drafted. It would not surprise me if Jerry Jeudy is the first wide receiver drafted. There should not be much of a gap between when the two are selected.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeudy gives Indianapolis another explosive element to their offense. They become less reliant on the usually reliable T.Y. Hilton by adding the soundest technician at the wide receiver position.

Round 1 - Pick 14 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay would love to take an offensive tackle but Chaisson is the best value. The Buccaneers can potentially take an offensive tackle on Day 2. A rookie quarterback does not seem likely for them.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver needs to bolster its secondary. They will lose Chris Harris Jr. but that only intensifies the need at the position. Henderson could lock down half the field and allow those talented pass rushers to do work up front.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta has pigeon-holed themselves into a position where they should take the best defensive front seven player on the board. Javon Kinlaw would make some sense as well but the pick is Murray. He is an active linebacker capable of covering sideline-to-sideline.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Everyone is familiar with Dallas' needs in the secondary but they could have a glaring weakness up the middle as well. Kinlaw is a freakish athletic specimen that could deliver what they were hoping to receive from Taco Charlton.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd It is all about best player available for the Dolphins. After adding Justin Herbert, they land one of Tua Tagovailoa's favorite wide receivers. Ruggs has speed to burn but is also a better route-runner than many are willing to credit.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas added a game-changing wide receiver at No. 12 overall before swooping back down to address the quarterback position. Love is a good value at this stage considering recent buzz that he could go within the top 10.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Queen is a smaller off-ball linebacker but that is what Jacksonville needs if Telvin Smith does not return. The Jaguars are really building a phenomenal front seven but the secondary has to become their focus on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Tiger has landed...with the Eagles. Jefferson is a viable deep threat option for Carson Wentz. Philadelphia probably needs to take another wide receiver or two before the weekend closes.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Bills Mafia opts not to reach for a wide receiver and instead replaces Jerry Hughes with a strong edge rusher from Happy Valley. Gross-Matos has been a consistent producer for the Nittany Lions.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th Operating under the possibility that Tom Brady signs with either Tampa Bay or Tennessee, it makes sense that New England would broach the idea of taking a quarterback in the first round. They have Jarrett Stidham on the roster but only the organization knows whether he could be a long-term solution.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd New Orleans lands a really good football player at a position of need. Fulton gets a little handsy downfield and that will need to be cleaned up or the NFL will do it for him. However, he does a good job mirroring receivers down the sideline. It should make for some physical practices with Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st If Anthony Harris leaves in free agency, then McKinney can fill the void. Regardless, I like him in a role where he can play a variety of positions and be allowed to operate freely in the secondary.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Best player available. Miami can slide A.J. Epenesa inside of their base 4-3 defensive scheme and allow him to push the pocket. His combination of strength and technique will present problems for the AFC East.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Diggs has been the selection for Seattle on more than one occasion. He fits their profile at quarterback. He is long, which gives him a larger range to make plays on the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Baun can play on the edge but is best suited inside as an off-ball linebacker. He is a smart player capable of handling the defensive calls. The Ravens still need to address the edge roles with Matt Judon potentially gone this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th It becomes increasingly likely that Jack Conklin departs in free agency with each passing day. Rather than crossing their fingers and hoping for the best, Tennessee decides to be proactive and fix the problem.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Similar to the aforementioned Conklin, it seems likely that Bryan Bulaga will leave in free agency. My understanding is that Green Bay has not had serious contract conversations with his representatives. Jackson was not fully healthy for most of the season and is only 20 years old. His best days are still ahead of him and that entices the Packers to snag him in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco could lose their safeties this offseason as well. Those roles need to be addressed. Delpit is capable of filling either role. There were points that he was a top 10 pick and others have suggested he should not be taken until the fourth round. The difference is split a bit in this scenario.