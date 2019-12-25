2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots draft Justin Herbert, Jordan Love goes in top 10 to Chargers

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Congrats to the Bengals fans waiting for a new quarterback to be under center. Burrow is coming to Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Outside of Dwayne Haskins getting hurt, Week 16's loss to the New York Giants worked out well for Washington. Their young quarterback looked good, and they lost, which moves them one step closer to landing Young at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions clearly needs loads of work personnel-wise (and maybe coach-wise?), but the biggest issues are on the defensive side. Okudah is a pretty easy pick here for Detroit, as he's a long, twitchy, ball-hawking outside corner.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Nate Solder experiment has been a gigantic flop for the Giants, so they go Thomas here, the consensus top left tackle in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd At one point, I thought Tagovailoa could plummet in Round 1 due to his injury, but with the board falling like this, the Dolphins would likely scoop him up in a heartbeat.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st I can envision a scenario in which the Jaguars try to rebuild their defensive line with Brown, a bull-rushing nose tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 7th The Chargers have watched Patrick Mahomes in the division the past two years and get a project-y version of him here at No. 7 overall to ultimately replace Philip Rivers, even if that doesn't happen until 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers move ahead with Cam Newton as the quarterback in this scenario and turn their attention to the woefully bad run defense with Kinlaw, a heavy-handed, versatile defensive lineman. He can really get after the passer too.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd In the eyes of many, Lamb had a better season than Jerry Jeudy, and his time spent in an Air Raid system is the reason he's the choice over the Alabama star here for Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets are thrilled to land Wirfs at No. 10. He's an NFL strong left tackle with a wide body and plus athleticism for his size.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos love what they've seen from Drew Lock down the stretch, and they get him another fun young wideout in Jeudy to pair with Courtland Sutton.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Wills has made a meteoric rise up boards this season after putting loads of clean pass sets on film and bulldozing in the run game for Alabama. The right side of the Browns offensive line was brutal this season.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons add Fulton, a scheme-versatile corner who can lock down in man or strike to make the big play in zone.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st There should be no hesitation with this pick. Simmons was made to play linebacker in today's NFL and that is the most glaring need on the Raiders defense right now.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys have recently invested rather heavily in their secondary, but Delpit is rare breed who just needs to shore up his tackling reliability to be a star in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs is an ideal West Coast Offense receiver because of his explosive yards-after-the-catch skills. The Colts desperately need more receiver help.

Round 1 - Pick 17 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Even if the Buccaneers re-sign Shaq Barrett, they could use another edge rusher on their front. Epenesa can play anywhere in the trenches and will be a three-down player instantly in Tampa.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th With this selection, the Raiders will have the starting cornerback group that upended Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide in last year's national title game. Terrell is a stickier version of Trayvon Mullen.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 19 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th When Shenault is healthy, he can be a scary downfield threat with awesome YAC skills due to his size, twitch, and contact balance. He'll formulate a fun pairing with DeVante Parker.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars would love to add Murray to the linebacker group with Myles Jack, as it'd instantly be one of the most athletic groups in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Higgins would be a boon for Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense as he's a legitimate deep threat with otherworldly ball skills at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 22 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th The Titans must add more edge-rushing talent to keep the defense moving forward after Cam Wake retires. Chassion is a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher with bend, acceleration, and a non-stop motor.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th With most of the top receivers gone, the Bills are perfectly content going Weaver here, a super-productive, bendy edge rusher with refined hand use.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th The Vikings have to continue to build the offensive line while the defense is clearly of Super Bowl caliber. Leatherwood has the athleticism to work well in Minnesota's zone-blocking scheme.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 10th Jones could use the tutelage of NFL offensive line coach when it comes to his kick slide. But he's a naturally gifted, long, athletic left tackle with All-Pro potential.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th The run on offensive tackles ends here, with the Chiefs getting the young but ultra-talented Jackson, who needs to add weight and strength before he rounds into form.

Round 1 - Pick 27 John Simpson OL Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle, please give Russell Wilson more offensive help, especially on the interior. Simpson is a dynamic mover with long arms and a powerful punch.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 1st Hopkins is a twitchy, smooth athlete ready to contribute in the passing game immediately. Look out for him and 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger as favorite targets for Aaron Rodgers in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th This is the draft where the Patriots prioritize getting Tom Brady's eventual replacement. Herbert is going to be one of the most polarizing prospects in the entire class and has the ability to connect on throws no other quarterbacks could make.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th This would be a fantastic value selection for the Saints, as Hall probably would've been a first or second round pick in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 2nd Davis is one of the cleaner prospects in the draft, as an experienced, ball-hawking safety with strong tackling abilities.