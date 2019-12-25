2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots draft Justin Herbert, Jordan Love goes in top 10 to Chargers

The two most polarizing quarterbacks in the 2020 class go to AFC clubs in this mock

Even after one of his stronger performances of the season against the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady has to know the New England Patriots are going to draft his heir apparent soon. 

And that's precisely what happens in this mock draft. 

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 16 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.

Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Congrats to the Bengals fans waiting for a new quarterback to be under center. Burrow is coming to Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Outside of Dwayne Haskins getting hurt, Week 16's loss to the New York Giants worked out well for Washington. Their young quarterback looked good, and they lost, which moves them one step closer to landing Young at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions clearly needs loads of work personnel-wise (and maybe coach-wise?), but the biggest issues are on the defensive side. Okudah is a pretty easy pick here for Detroit, as he's a long, twitchy, ball-hawking outside corner.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Nate Solder experiment has been a gigantic flop for the Giants, so they go Thomas here, the consensus top left tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
At one point, I thought Tagovailoa could plummet in Round 1 due to his injury, but with the board falling like this, the Dolphins would likely scoop him up in a heartbeat.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
I can envision a scenario in which the Jaguars try to rebuild their defensive line with Brown, a bull-rushing nose tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Chargers have watched Patrick Mahomes in the division the past two years and get a project-y version of him here at No. 7 overall to ultimately replace Philip Rivers, even if that doesn't happen until 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Panthers move ahead with Cam Newton as the quarterback in this scenario and turn their attention to the woefully bad run defense with Kinlaw, a heavy-handed, versatile defensive lineman. He can really get after the passer too.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
In the eyes of many, Lamb had a better season than Jerry Jeudy, and his time spent in an Air Raid system is the reason he's the choice over the Alabama star here for Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets are thrilled to land Wirfs at No. 10. He's an NFL strong left tackle with a wide body and plus athleticism for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos love what they've seen from Drew Lock down the stretch, and they get him another fun young wideout in Jeudy to pair with Courtland Sutton.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wills has made a meteoric rise up boards this season after putting loads of clean pass sets on film and bulldozing in the run game for Alabama. The right side of the Browns offensive line was brutal this season.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons add Fulton, a scheme-versatile corner who can lock down in man or strike to make the big play in zone.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
There should be no hesitation with this pick. Simmons was made to play linebacker in today's NFL and that is the most glaring need on the Raiders defense right now.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cowboys have recently invested rather heavily in their secondary, but Delpit is rare breed who just needs to shore up his tackling reliability to be a star in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ruggs is an ideal West Coast Offense receiver because of his explosive yards-after-the-catch skills. The Colts desperately need more receiver help.
Round 1 - Pick 17
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even if the Buccaneers re-sign Shaq Barrett, they could use another edge rusher on their front. Epenesa can play anywhere in the trenches and will be a three-down player instantly in Tampa.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
With this selection, the Raiders will have the starting cornerback group that upended Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide in last year's national title game. Terrell is a stickier version of Trayvon Mullen.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
When Shenault is healthy, he can be a scary downfield threat with awesome YAC skills due to his size, twitch, and contact balance. He'll formulate a fun pairing with DeVante Parker.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars would love to add Murray to the linebacker group with Myles Jack, as it'd instantly be one of the most athletic groups in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Higgins would be a boon for Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense as he's a legitimate deep threat with otherworldly ball skills at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Titans must add more edge-rushing talent to keep the defense moving forward after Cam Wake retires. Chassion is a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher with bend, acceleration, and a non-stop motor.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
6th
With most of the top receivers gone, the Bills are perfectly content going Weaver here, a super-productive, bendy edge rusher with refined hand use.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Vikings have to continue to build the offensive line while the defense is clearly of Super Bowl caliber. Leatherwood has the athleticism to work well in Minnesota's zone-blocking scheme.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Jones could use the tutelage of NFL offensive line coach when it comes to his kick slide. But he's a naturally gifted, long, athletic left tackle with All-Pro potential.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
7th
The run on offensive tackles ends here, with the Chiefs getting the young but ultra-talented Jackson, who needs to add weight and strength before he rounds into form.
Round 1 - Pick 27
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Seattle, please give Russell Wilson more offensive help, especially on the interior. Simpson is a dynamic mover with long arms and a powerful punch.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Hopkins is a twitchy, smooth athlete ready to contribute in the passing game immediately. Look out for him and 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger as favorite targets for Aaron Rodgers in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
This is the draft where the Patriots prioritize getting Tom Brady's eventual replacement. Herbert is going to be one of the most polarizing prospects in the entire class and has the ability to connect on throws no other quarterbacks could make.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
This would be a fantastic value selection for the Saints, as Hall probably would've been a first or second round pick in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Davis is one of the cleaner prospects in the draft, as an experienced, ball-hawking safety with strong tackling abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Raekwon Davis DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
Davis can line up anywhere on the defensive line and wreak havoc. He's your classic Baltimore Ravens defensive trench player.

