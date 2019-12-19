2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in explosive offensive talent, Cleveland gets its tackle

The 2020 NFL Draft essentially starts at No. 3 overall

If the 2020 NFL Draft took place tonight, there would be little discussion regarding the first two picks. The only potential shakeup would be if the New York Giants traded away the rights to the No. 2 overall selection. From there, the draft truly begins. It will be an interesting year with veteran quarterbacks likely looking for work elsewhere and a handful of promising rookie quarterbacks entering the league. 

CBS Sports has the latest projections on who your favorite team will select next April. 

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 15 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Cincinnati's last two starting quarterbacks -- Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer -- had long, productive careers there. The hope is that Burrow takes them to another competitive level.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The 2020 NFL Draft starts at No. 3 overall because the first two picks are pretty straight forward. Young is the best player available in a landslide. Fortunately for the Giants, Cincinnati needs a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Miami has a great tandem at cornerback with Xavien Howard and Okudah. They need to focus on building up their roster with no specific focus on certain positions. Okudah is the best option available.
Round 1 - Pick 4
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Andrew Thomas would make a lot of sense here, but it is not flashy enough for Dan Snyder and Bill Callahan won't be their coach, so Lamb is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Thomas can fill a role on that Lions offensive line. They have bigger needs but it just makes sense with the way the board fell.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals' offense has found some things that work for them. Their next task is improving the defense. Epenesa is a start. He is a gifted pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wills has shot up the boards. Joe Douglas comes from Philadelphia where they selected an offensive tackle in the first round to be the eventual replacement for their veteran. He values quality offensive line play. Wholesale changes need to be made but they are not going to happen overnight.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jacksonville's front seven is not a need but Simmons is too good to pass up. He is a really special player.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers need a franchise quarterback in Los Angeles and it appears the career of Philip Rivers is coming to an end sooner rather than later.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant have been great lately but they need another piece. Ruggs working underneath will allow all of them to flourish as Drew Lock develops.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Carolina does not sound enamored with the idea of starting Will Grier or Kyle Allen at this point. It is hard to imagine staking the future of the franchise on Cam Newton's health.
Round 1 - Pick 12
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
4th
I continue to be higher on Chaisson than most but I see what he can become. One thing why this selection may not work is that the linebacker has had some injury concerns and so have the Falcons.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Jerry Jeudy - that is a solid group for the new-look Raiders. Mike Mayock probably did not anticipate being presented with the chance to draft Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Brown is a great value at this point in the first round. He is a big body but he is also capable of pushing the pocket. Those smaller linebackers will be freed up to make even more big plays.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wirfs draws mixed reviews and he may be better suited to play inside. At the end of the day, John Dorsey likes the value and picks the lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
How long are the Eagles going to battle injuries at the wide receiver position before they finally address it? Start from scratch with Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
Tampa Bay wants an offensive tackle and I am here to give it to them. No quarterback in the first round today, Bucs fans.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
6th
Jon Gruden wants a quarterback with a big arm. Without being forced to choice between Justin Herbert and Love, he takes unpolished Utah State gunslinger.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Murray is capable of filling so many roles. Tennessee's defensive line has some really big talents and now they add a free-ranging linebacker.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The front seven is looking good with the pick of Isaiah Simmons. Jacksonville lands a physical cornerback later to offset the loss of Jalen Ramsey.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Dallas should run to the podium with their pick if Delpit is still on the board. He is a difference maker and the Cowboys need to improve their secondary.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
12th
The top rated center comes off the board in the latter half of the first round. The Dolphins are slowly assembling pieces to an improved roster.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Swift is too good of a player to fall to the second round. A running back may be a luxury for most teams but three first round picks falls under the category of luxury.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Minnesota adds a pocket presser up the middle. Teams are finding ways to attack up the middle and the Vikings join the trend.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
5th
Weaver to the Bills has been a staple in the past. Buffalo needs to get Josh Allen some more toys but the player has to make sense at the pick. There are no wide receivers that make more sense than the pass rusher. Brandon Beane can target wide receivers later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Kansas City strengthens their offensive line for the sake of Patrick Mahomes.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Packers could easily get out of Jimmy Graham's contract this offseason. Hopkins is a slender-framed player capable of fulfilling Graham's current role.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
San Francisco needs to shore up those edge spots behind the talented defensive line. Gross-Matos would slide in perfectly to build upon an already terrifying unit.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Marvin Wilson DL
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
Wilson would occupy some blockers from those talented linebackers and defensive backs who love to play in the box. Bill Belichick has taken a defensive tackle in the first round recently and it did not work out so perhaps that deters him from returning to the same well.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
Shenault and the Saints are a great pairing. TreQuan Smith might eventually render this pick less important but the Colorado product would be a great fit in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
7th
There are a few areas that Seattle could address. The cornerback position is one that makes a lot of sense as they plan for the long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Moses has been a common projection for the Ravens. He is a smart, athletic player and Baltimore always has good inside linebackers.

