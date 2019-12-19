2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in explosive offensive talent, Cleveland gets its tackle

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati's last two starting quarterbacks -- Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer -- had long, productive careers there. The hope is that Burrow takes them to another competitive level.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The 2020 NFL Draft starts at No. 3 overall because the first two picks are pretty straight forward. Young is the best player available in a landslide. Fortunately for the Giants, Cincinnati needs a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Miami has a great tandem at cornerback with Xavien Howard and Okudah. They need to focus on building up their roster with no specific focus on certain positions. Okudah is the best option available.

Round 1 - Pick 4 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Andrew Thomas would make a lot of sense here, but it is not flashy enough for Dan Snyder and Bill Callahan won't be their coach, so Lamb is the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Thomas can fill a role on that Lions offensive line. They have bigger needs but it just makes sense with the way the board fell.

Round 1 - Pick 6 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals' offense has found some things that work for them. Their next task is improving the defense. Epenesa is a start. He is a gifted pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wills has shot up the boards. Joe Douglas comes from Philadelphia where they selected an offensive tackle in the first round to be the eventual replacement for their veteran. He values quality offensive line play. Wholesale changes need to be made but they are not going to happen overnight.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville's front seven is not a need but Simmons is too good to pass up. He is a really special player.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers need a franchise quarterback in Los Angeles and it appears the career of Philip Rivers is coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant have been great lately but they need another piece. Ruggs working underneath will allow all of them to flourish as Drew Lock develops.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Carolina does not sound enamored with the idea of starting Will Grier or Kyle Allen at this point. It is hard to imagine staking the future of the franchise on Cam Newton's health.

Round 1 - Pick 12 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th I continue to be higher on Chaisson than most but I see what he can become. One thing why this selection may not work is that the linebacker has had some injury concerns and so have the Falcons.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Jerry Jeudy - that is a solid group for the new-look Raiders. Mike Mayock probably did not anticipate being presented with the chance to draft Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Brown is a great value at this point in the first round. He is a big body but he is also capable of pushing the pocket. Those smaller linebackers will be freed up to make even more big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs draws mixed reviews and he may be better suited to play inside. At the end of the day, John Dorsey likes the value and picks the lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th How long are the Eagles going to battle injuries at the wide receiver position before they finally address it? Start from scratch with Higgins.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 9th Tampa Bay wants an offensive tackle and I am here to give it to them. No quarterback in the first round today, Bucs fans.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Jon Gruden wants a quarterback with a big arm. Without being forced to choice between Justin Herbert and Love, he takes unpolished Utah State gunslinger.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Murray is capable of filling so many roles. Tennessee's defensive line has some really big talents and now they add a free-ranging linebacker.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The front seven is looking good with the pick of Isaiah Simmons. Jacksonville lands a physical cornerback later to offset the loss of Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas should run to the podium with their pick if Delpit is still on the board. He is a difference maker and the Cowboys need to improve their secondary.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 12th The top rated center comes off the board in the latter half of the first round. The Dolphins are slowly assembling pieces to an improved roster.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Swift is too good of a player to fall to the second round. A running back may be a luxury for most teams but three first round picks falls under the category of luxury.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota adds a pocket presser up the middle. Teams are finding ways to attack up the middle and the Vikings join the trend.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th Weaver to the Bills has been a staple in the past. Buffalo needs to get Josh Allen some more toys but the player has to make sense at the pick. There are no wide receivers that make more sense than the pass rusher. Brandon Beane can target wide receivers later in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City strengthens their offensive line for the sake of Patrick Mahomes.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 1st The Packers could easily get out of Jimmy Graham's contract this offseason. Hopkins is a slender-framed player capable of fulfilling Graham's current role.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco needs to shore up those edge spots behind the talented defensive line. Gross-Matos would slide in perfectly to build upon an already terrifying unit.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Wilson would occupy some blockers from those talented linebackers and defensive backs who love to play in the box. Bill Belichick has taken a defensive tackle in the first round recently and it did not work out so perhaps that deters him from returning to the same well.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Shenault and the Saints are a great pairing. TreQuan Smith might eventually render this pick less important but the Colorado product would be a great fit in the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th There are a few areas that Seattle could address. The cornerback position is one that makes a lot of sense as they plan for the long-term.