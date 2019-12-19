2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in explosive offensive talent, Cleveland gets its tackle
The 2020 NFL Draft essentially starts at No. 3 overall
If the 2020 NFL Draft took place tonight, there would be little discussion regarding the first two picks. The only potential shakeup would be if the New York Giants traded away the rights to the No. 2 overall selection. From there, the draft truly begins. It will be an interesting year with veteran quarterbacks likely looking for work elsewhere and a handful of promising rookie quarterbacks entering the league.
CBS Sports has the latest projections on who your favorite team will select next April.
The 2020 draft is just four months away, so who'll go where? Brady Quinn, Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson break everything down, size up Drew Brees' career and more on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 15 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Cincinnati's last two starting quarterbacks -- Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer -- had long, productive careers there. The hope is that Burrow takes them to another competitive level.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The 2020 NFL Draft starts at No. 3 overall because the first two picks are pretty straight forward. Young is the best player available in a landslide. Fortunately for the Giants, Cincinnati needs a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Miami has a great tandem at cornerback with Xavien Howard and Okudah. They need to focus on building up their roster with no specific focus on certain positions. Okudah is the best option available.
Round 1 - Pick 4
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Andrew Thomas would make a lot of sense here, but it is not flashy enough for Dan Snyder and Bill Callahan won't be their coach, so Lamb is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Thomas can fill a role on that Lions offensive line. They have bigger needs but it just makes sense with the way the board fell.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Cardinals' offense has found some things that work for them. Their next task is improving the defense. Epenesa is a start. He is a gifted pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills has shot up the boards. Joe Douglas comes from Philadelphia where they selected an offensive tackle in the first round to be the eventual replacement for their veteran. He values quality offensive line play. Wholesale changes need to be made but they are not going to happen overnight.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Jacksonville's front seven is not a need but Simmons is too good to pass up. He is a really special player.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The Chargers need a franchise quarterback in Los Angeles and it appears the career of Philip Rivers is coming to an end sooner rather than later.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant have been great lately but they need another piece. Ruggs working underneath will allow all of them to flourish as Drew Lock develops.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Carolina does not sound enamored with the idea of starting Will Grier or Kyle Allen at this point. It is hard to imagine staking the future of the franchise on Cam Newton's health.
Round 1 - Pick 12
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
I continue to be higher on Chaisson than most but I see what he can become. One thing why this selection may not work is that the linebacker has had some injury concerns and so have the Falcons.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Jerry Jeudy - that is a solid group for the new-look Raiders. Mike Mayock probably did not anticipate being presented with the chance to draft Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown is a great value at this point in the first round. He is a big body but he is also capable of pushing the pocket. Those smaller linebackers will be freed up to make even more big plays.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs draws mixed reviews and he may be better suited to play inside. At the end of the day, John Dorsey likes the value and picks the lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
How long are the Eagles going to battle injuries at the wide receiver position before they finally address it? Start from scratch with Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Tampa Bay wants an offensive tackle and I am here to give it to them. No quarterback in the first round today, Bucs fans.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Jon Gruden wants a quarterback with a big arm. Without being forced to choice between Justin Herbert and Love, he takes unpolished Utah State gunslinger.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray is capable of filling so many roles. Tennessee's defensive line has some really big talents and now they add a free-ranging linebacker.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The front seven is looking good with the pick of Isaiah Simmons. Jacksonville lands a physical cornerback later to offset the loss of Jalen Ramsey.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Dallas should run to the podium with their pick if Delpit is still on the board. He is a difference maker and the Cowboys need to improve their secondary.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
The top rated center comes off the board in the latter half of the first round. The Dolphins are slowly assembling pieces to an improved roster.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Swift is too good of a player to fall to the second round. A running back may be a luxury for most teams but three first round picks falls under the category of luxury.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Minnesota adds a pocket presser up the middle. Teams are finding ways to attack up the middle and the Vikings join the trend.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver to the Bills has been a staple in the past. Buffalo needs to get Josh Allen some more toys but the player has to make sense at the pick. There are no wide receivers that make more sense than the pass rusher. Brandon Beane can target wide receivers later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Kansas City strengthens their offensive line for the sake of Patrick Mahomes.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Packers could easily get out of Jimmy Graham's contract this offseason. Hopkins is a slender-framed player capable of fulfilling Graham's current role.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
San Francisco needs to shore up those edge spots behind the talented defensive line. Gross-Matos would slide in perfectly to build upon an already terrifying unit.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Wilson would occupy some blockers from those talented linebackers and defensive backs who love to play in the box. Bill Belichick has taken a defensive tackle in the first round recently and it did not work out so perhaps that deters him from returning to the same well.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault and the Saints are a great pairing. TreQuan Smith might eventually render this pick less important but the Colorado product would be a great fit in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
There are a few areas that Seattle could address. The cornerback position is one that makes a lot of sense as they plan for the long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Moses has been a common projection for the Ravens. He is a smart, athletic player and Baltimore always has good inside linebackers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Prospects to watch in Military Bowl
Two defensive line prospects will take center stage in this year's Military Bowl
-
Prospects to watch in Pinstripe Bowl
There's a handful of legitimate NFL talent in this year's Pinstripe Bowl
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
2020 Mock Draft: Bills snag Pittman
Buffalo's small receiver group gets bigger, while the Jets give Sam Darnold some protection
-
Prospects to watch in Quick Lane Bowl
The Panthers defensive line could prove to be too much for the Eagles
-
Prospects to watch in Independence Bowl
The Bulldogs are matched up with college football royalty