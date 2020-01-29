2020 NFL Mock Draft: Saints replace Drew Brees with Jordan Love, Eagles add speed to receiver group
New Orleans gets a new beginning at the quarterback position
Could the Saints really move on from Drew Brees? No way, right? Well, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer has never taken a hometown discount to stay in the Big Easy and is 41 years old. Let's see what it'd look like if Brees' no longer has a fleur-de-lis on his helmet.
The draft order is now set through No. 30 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Super Bowl LIV is only days away, but which team has the edge? Brady Quinn and Bryant McFadden join Will Brinson for a position-by-position breakdown; listen below, and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
There'll be some rumblings about the Bengals possibly not taking Burrow after a strong Senior Bowl week from Justin Herbert, but the reigning Heisman winner is about as big of a lock to go No. 1 overall as you can get in January.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded coach, so one doesn't need to have a Gil Brandt amount of experience evaluating NFL draft talent to tie Young to Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The draft basically begins here, as I assume the Lions will field many calls about this selection for a club to jump the Miami Dolphins to get Tua Tagovailoa. Instead, they stay put and add the draft's premier man-to-man cornerback in Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
While offensive line is the biggest need for the Giants, I can totally envision Dave Gettleman going offensive skill position player again as a way to help Daniel Jones. I have a feeling Jeudy is going to set the 40-yard dash on fire in Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
No major surprise here with Tagovailoa landing in South Beach. Going from a spread-based offense at Alabama to Chan Gailey's classic spread, Tagovailoa should acclimate quickly.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
This is too cushy of a landing spot for Herbert not to go here, although I expect the Chargers to explore the free-agent/trade markets for a quarterback. Herbert starts his career by sitting behind Tyrod Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Matt Rhule has talked about his love of acquiring high-end athletes when he was in the collegiate ranks. With Simmons, he gets a physical freak who just so happens to already be a stud football player.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Cardinals' low-key need receiver help, even if they're expecting a big jump from KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella in 2020. Plus, they'll get Hakeem Butler back from injury. Either way, Lamb is a perfect, familiar fit with Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown will instantly bolster Jacksonville's run defense and his bull rush is the most devastating in the class. With a few more pass-rushing moves, Brown can be one of the best young interior defensive linemen in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Surprise! The new, Ivy League trained leadership in Cleveland goes Becton over Andrew Thomas and Tristan Wirfs. Strangely enough, despite being bigger than both Thomas and Wirfs, a case can be made for Becton as being the most athletic of the trio.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Adam Gase has to realize Sam Darnold needs to be better protected, right? With Thomas, he gets a prototypical franchise left tackle prospect who might be a tad ahead as a run blocker than he is as a pass protector right now.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
As part of the epically loaded Alabama receiver group, Ruggs didn't amass gargantuan numbers with the Crimson Tide but is probably going to run in the low 4.3s at the combine and has high-end twitch. Jon Gruden will adore him.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Another receiver in the top 15, as Shenault has the size and YAC ability to blossom as a true No. 1 in Frank Reich's West Coast offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Rather quietly, the Buccaneers had one of the best defenses in football in 2019, and they build that side of the ball with Kinlaw, who, next to Vita Vea will be a monster from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
To help Drew Lock, John Elway drafts arguably the most NFL-ready tackle prospect in the class in Wirfs. He's impossibly strong and quite the athlete for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton has glue-like ability to stick with receivers and his click-and-close in zone is special. Music to the ears of Dan Quinn.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Cowboys go with another big, physical, athletic cornerback in Diggs to replace Byron Jones.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills is a technician who just so happens to be extremely powerful. He's the immediate blindside protector for Tagovailoa in Miami, just like he was in Tuscaloosa.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Queen looks like a linebacker built for today's NFL and his instincts, athleticism, and coverage abilities land him inside the top 20.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
There isn't much hype for Henderson right now, but his film shows a Gators product with high-end man-to-man skills. He's what the Jaguars need in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Aiyuk could run in the high 4.3s at the combine and exhibited the ability to make hands catches away from his frame at Arizona State. He's over 6-foot with elite speed, so the Eagles love how well-rounded he is.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Buffalo calls this pick in immediately. Higgins gives the receiver group in Western New York much-needed size and a talented wideout who can go up and get it for Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 278 lbs
The Patriots need more pass-rushing prowess up front and Davidson is a defensive tackle-defensive end hybrid with an advanced arsenal of moves and NFL size and strength.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
In this scenario, the Drew Brees era ends and New Orleans signs the ultra-talented Love in hopes that Sean Payton can tap into his full potential.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Vikings aren't in a stellar cap situation, and could lose Anthony Harris to the free-agent market. If so, Rick Spielman goes safety to instantly bring a multi-faceted play-maker to the secondary.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Dolphins find the perfect combination of need, talent, and positional value here in Epenesa. He's a three-down defensive end right away with elite power and a variety of pass-rushing plans.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Seahawks need corner more than safety but can't pass on the size, speed, and athleticism blend Delpit brings to the field.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
Jefferson gives Lamar Jackson another weapon at the intermediate portion of the field and brings more size to the receiver room. He's shifty off the line and flashed contested-catch ability in his outstanding 2019 season.
Round 1 - Pick 29
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chassion is ready to erupt as a pass-rusher right away in the NFL thanks to a dizzying repertoire of pass-rushing moves and serious speed-to-power conversion off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 30
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
He would have to make the move to right tackle in Green Bay, but given Bryan Bulaga's age and impending free agency, the Packers address the tackle spot with a young, gifted blocker in Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
Lewis is tall, very physical, and has counter moves to the inside and outside. He was finally healthy in 2019 at Alabama and was a game-wrecker.
Round 1 - Pick 32
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Davis plays like an in-the-box, hard-hitting safety but has free safety type range on the back end.
