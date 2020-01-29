2020 NFL Mock Draft: Saints replace Drew Brees with Jordan Love, Eagles add speed to receiver group

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There'll be some rumblings about the Bengals possibly not taking Burrow after a strong Senior Bowl week from Justin Herbert, but the reigning Heisman winner is about as big of a lock to go No. 1 overall as you can get in January.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded coach, so one doesn't need to have a Gil Brandt amount of experience evaluating NFL draft talent to tie Young to Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The draft basically begins here, as I assume the Lions will field many calls about this selection for a club to jump the Miami Dolphins to get Tua Tagovailoa. Instead, they stay put and add the draft's premier man-to-man cornerback in Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd While offensive line is the biggest need for the Giants, I can totally envision Dave Gettleman going offensive skill position player again as a way to help Daniel Jones. I have a feeling Jeudy is going to set the 40-yard dash on fire in Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd No major surprise here with Tagovailoa landing in South Beach. Going from a spread-based offense at Alabama to Chan Gailey's classic spread, Tagovailoa should acclimate quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th This is too cushy of a landing spot for Herbert not to go here, although I expect the Chargers to explore the free-agent/trade markets for a quarterback. Herbert starts his career by sitting behind Tyrod Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Matt Rhule has talked about his love of acquiring high-end athletes when he was in the collegiate ranks. With Simmons, he gets a physical freak who just so happens to already be a stud football player.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals' low-key need receiver help, even if they're expecting a big jump from KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella in 2020. Plus, they'll get Hakeem Butler back from injury. Either way, Lamb is a perfect, familiar fit with Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Brown will instantly bolster Jacksonville's run defense and his bull rush is the most devastating in the class. With a few more pass-rushing moves, Brown can be one of the best young interior defensive linemen in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Surprise! The new, Ivy League trained leadership in Cleveland goes Becton over Andrew Thomas and Tristan Wirfs. Strangely enough, despite being bigger than both Thomas and Wirfs, a case can be made for Becton as being the most athletic of the trio.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Adam Gase has to realize Sam Darnold needs to be better protected, right? With Thomas, he gets a prototypical franchise left tackle prospect who might be a tad ahead as a run blocker than he is as a pass protector right now.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th As part of the epically loaded Alabama receiver group, Ruggs didn't amass gargantuan numbers with the Crimson Tide but is probably going to run in the low 4.3s at the combine and has high-end twitch. Jon Gruden will adore him.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th Another receiver in the top 15, as Shenault has the size and YAC ability to blossom as a true No. 1 in Frank Reich's West Coast offense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Rather quietly, the Buccaneers had one of the best defenses in football in 2019, and they build that side of the ball with Kinlaw, who, next to Vita Vea will be a monster from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd To help Drew Lock, John Elway drafts arguably the most NFL-ready tackle prospect in the class in Wirfs. He's impossibly strong and quite the athlete for his size.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton has glue-like ability to stick with receivers and his click-and-close in zone is special. Music to the ears of Dan Quinn.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys go with another big, physical, athletic cornerback in Diggs to replace Byron Jones.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Wills is a technician who just so happens to be extremely powerful. He's the immediate blindside protector for Tagovailoa in Miami, just like he was in Tuscaloosa.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 6th Queen looks like a linebacker built for today's NFL and his instincts, athleticism, and coverage abilities land him inside the top 20.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd There isn't much hype for Henderson right now, but his film shows a Gators product with high-end man-to-man skills. He's what the Jaguars need in their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Aiyuk could run in the high 4.3s at the combine and exhibited the ability to make hands catches away from his frame at Arizona State. He's over 6-foot with elite speed, so the Eagles love how well-rounded he is.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Buffalo calls this pick in immediately. Higgins gives the receiver group in Western New York much-needed size and a talented wideout who can go up and get it for Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 278 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 12th The Patriots need more pass-rushing prowess up front and Davidson is a defensive tackle-defensive end hybrid with an advanced arsenal of moves and NFL size and strength.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th In this scenario, the Drew Brees era ends and New Orleans signs the ultra-talented Love in hopes that Sean Payton can tap into his full potential.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings aren't in a stellar cap situation, and could lose Anthony Harris to the free-agent market. If so, Rick Spielman goes safety to instantly bring a multi-faceted play-maker to the secondary.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins find the perfect combination of need, talent, and positional value here in Epenesa. He's a three-down defensive end right away with elite power and a variety of pass-rushing plans.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks need corner more than safety but can't pass on the size, speed, and athleticism blend Delpit brings to the field.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Jefferson gives Lamar Jackson another weapon at the intermediate portion of the field and brings more size to the receiver room. He's shifty off the line and flashed contested-catch ability in his outstanding 2019 season.

Round 1 - Pick 29 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Chassion is ready to erupt as a pass-rusher right away in the NFL thanks to a dizzying repertoire of pass-rushing moves and serious speed-to-power conversion off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th He would have to make the move to right tackle in Green Bay, but given Bryan Bulaga's age and impending free agency, the Packers address the tackle spot with a young, gifted blocker in Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Lewis is tall, very physical, and has counter moves to the inside and outside. He was finally healthy in 2019 at Alabama and was a game-wrecker.