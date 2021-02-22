This is Mock Draft No. 25 if you're keeping score, and to celebrate the occasion we have trades!
All told, there are five trades involving nine teams. The Dolphins move down from both No. 3 and No. 18, and in the process get a third and fourth-rounder for their trouble (you can see all the trade details below).
Three teams trade up for a quarterback, including the Steelers, who will have to make a decision soon on 38-year-old (he'll be 39 in a few weeks) Ben Roethlisberger. The Panthers and 49ers also maneuver their way to new QBs, while the Bengals and Colts trade up for offensive line help.
Keep reading to see how the rest of the first round, which includes two new names, unfolds.
Mock draft trade details
- Dolphins get Bengals' No. 5 and No. 69 pick; Bengals get Dolphins' No. 3 pick
- Falcons get Panthers' No. 8, No. 73 and 2022 third-rounder; Panthers get Falcons' No. 4 pick
- Cowboys get 49ers' No. 12 and No. 108 pick; 49ers get Cowboys' No. 10 pick
- Chargers get Steelers' No. 24, No. 55 and 2022 third-round pick; Steelers get Chargers' No. 13 pick
- Dolphins get Colts' No. 21 and No. 118; Colts get Dolphins' No. 18 pick
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
There was some discussion this week on the ol' Twitter machine about some NFL teams having Zach Wilson ranked higher than Trevor Lawrence. And perhaps those teams exist -- but it's hard to envision the Jaguars doing anything but taking Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
We still don't know what the Jets have planned for Sam Darnold; perhaps they trade down for another QB, or trade down with designs on keeping Darnold and surrounding him with better players. For now we'll continue to have them taking Wilson here.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Last year, the Bucs traded up one spot to get right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who went on to have an outstanding rookie campaign all the way to the Super Bowl. This week, we have the Bengals moving up two spots to get Sewell, who will bookend Jonah Williams and protect Joe Burrow, who missed part of last season after tearing his ACL.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Panthers got a first-hand look at Mac Jones at the combine, but instead, they trade up for the higher-upside Fields, who has unlimited potential but is still growing into the position. Fields could spend a year learning behind Teddy Bridgewater before taking over the starting job in 2022.
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
DeVante Parker was a reliable target during the season, but there's not much depth behind him. Ja'Marr Chase is our WR1 and his presence would give Tua Tagovailoa another downfield go-to threat.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
It's still unclear why the Eagles all but gave up in their Week 17 game to go from the No. 9 to the No. 6 spot in the draft, especially if they aren't eyeing a QB. (This, of course, makes us think they're eyeing a QB.) As it stands, with Chase off the board, we get current starting QB Jalen Hurts some much-needed help along the offensive line. Slater can play all five O-line positions and should be a Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all headed for free agency, and while the Lions will almost certainly try to keep Golladay, who was injured for much of the 2020 season, adding a home-run threat like Waddle would certainly brighten Jared Goff's spirits.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Falcons fans get increasingly angry with every mock in which we have them targeting a QB, so this week we have Atlanta trading down and landing arguably the best pass catcher in this class, tight end Kyle Pitts. The team currently has one TE under contract (Hayden Hurst through 2021) and adding a playmaker like Pitts fills an obvious need with an elite player.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Josey Jewell is coming off a strong season, but he's the only off-ball linebacker currently under contract in Denver. Parsons has top-5 talent and could get pushed down the board if there are runs on QBs and offensive linemen.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 10
The 49ers trade up for the most athletic QB in this class, Trey Lance. Kyle Shanahan said in recent weeks that Jimmy Garoppolo is his QB for 2021, but that doesn't mean the team can't (or won't) plan for the future. Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.
Round 1 - Pick 11
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Giants need pass rush help, but bolstering the offensive line may take priority. Andrew Thomas got better as the year progressed, but Vera-Tucker proved in 2020 that he can play either guard or tackle and excelled while doing it.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley remains our CB1 and the Cowboys have a gaping hole in the secondary. The team could also look to address pass rusher or offensive line here too.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Maybe Big Ben returns for another season, maybe he doesn't. Either way, the Steelers are looking for their next franchise QB and will have to trade up to get him. Two decades ago Jones, a traditional pocket passer, would've been a top-5 pick. In 2021, he'll be valued less than the more athletic QBs in this class but has a chance to be as good if not better.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Vikes have needs along the offensive and defensive lines, but it's hard to pass on Smith here. Yes, he's undersized, but he also plays like someone who weighs 30 pounds more than his listed 175.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Patriots didn't have much of a pass rush to speak of last season; Michigan alums Chase Winovich (5.5 sacks, led the team) and Josh Uche will continue to get better, but Ojulari is an immediate impact player who can set the edge against the run and get after the QB in passing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick will be free agents in a few weeks and Surtain, who has been Alabama's best cornerback the last two seasons, would be a good fit in Arizona in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Raiders defense was a disaster last season and Collins, who was a force in the middle of the field for Tulsa, has the athleticism to be a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in Las Vegas.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Colts don't want to wait around to see if Darrisaw is still on the board at No. 21, so they trade up three spots. Darrisaw had an impressive season for the Hokies, and finding an offensive tackle becomes all the more urgent with the news that Anthony Castonzo has retired.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
If Moore had played more than seven games the last two seasons we're probably talking about him as a top-10 pick. But the Football Team could certainly use him to take pressure off Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson -- and whomever ends up under center.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah's best position in the NFL will probably be safety (or at least a hybrid position that doesn't see him playing a lot of off-ball linebacker), and with Eddie Jackson as the Bears' only safety with any meaningful snaps last season currently under contract, bolstering the secondary with a player of Owusu-Koramoah's caliber makes sense for this defense.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 21
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
We've had Najee Harris, running back, going in the top 20 in previous drafts and have been perfectly fine with the idea. So now that Miami has traded back to No. 21 we feel even better about it. He's been that good and it's one more weapon (from Alabama, incidentally) for Tua, who enters Year 2 needing to show improvement over an up-and-down rookie campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential, which fits exactly what the Titans need after managing just 19 sacks during the regular season.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Bryce Hall and Blessaun Austin are under contract, but both graded in the bottom half among all CBs last season, according to PFF. Horn is one of the most aggressive CBs in this class and has a chance to make an immediate impact at the next level.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Melvin Ingram will be a free agent this spring and adding a player of Phillips' caliber would fill an obvious need. And with the added bonus of trading down, L.A. could also accumulate draft capital to address needs like offensive line and tight end.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore was our DT1 coming into the season, took a while to get going, and then saved his best football for the final month of the season. He was absolutely dominant in 'Bama's run to the championship.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nixon is an explosive interior defensive lineman who has a knack for finding his way into the backfield and being disruptive vs. both the pass and the run.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott held their own last season, but Elliott has one more year left on his current deal. Meanwhile, Moehrig is the best safety in the class who can play deep safety and in the slot if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
There's not much depth behind Michael Thomas and Toney has the type of after-the-catch abilities to thrive in a Sean Payton offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
The Packers need help in the middle of their defense and Bolton is a sideline-to-sideline spark plug.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Mario Addison was tied for the team lead with five sacks and while there's also needs at linebacker and along the offensive line, Rousseau had a 15.5-sack season in '19 (he opted out last season) and is just scratching the surface on his ability.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
We have a second-round grade on Ifeatu Melifonwu, but we also didn't expect Andy Reid to take Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 1 a year ago. Melifonwu is a big, physical corner who plays with the agility of someone much smaller, and Kansas City could be looking to restock the secondary in the coming months.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
The Bucs have much to sort out in free agency, including what to do with Playoff Lenny Fournette. A defensive tackle or an edge rusher makes sense here, but Travis Etienne is coming off back-to-back strong seasons, has elite contact balance and is a pass-catching threat coming out of the backfield.