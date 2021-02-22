Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There was some discussion this week on the ol' Twitter machine about some NFL teams having Zach Wilson ranked higher than Trevor Lawrence. And perhaps those teams exist -- but it's hard to envision the Jaguars doing anything but taking Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd We still don't know what the Jets have planned for Sam Darnold; perhaps they trade down for another QB, or trade down with designs on keeping Darnold and surrounding him with better players. For now we'll continue to have them taking Wilson here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Last year, the Bucs traded up one spot to get right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who went on to have an outstanding rookie campaign all the way to the Super Bowl. This week, we have the Bengals moving up two spots to get Sewell, who will bookend Jonah Williams and protect Joe Burrow, who missed part of last season after tearing his ACL.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers got a first-hand look at Mac Jones at the combine, but instead, they trade up for the higher-upside Fields, who has unlimited potential but is still growing into the position. Fields could spend a year learning behind Teddy Bridgewater before taking over the starting job in 2022.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st DeVante Parker was a reliable target during the season, but there's not much depth behind him. Ja'Marr Chase is our WR1 and his presence would give Tua Tagovailoa another downfield go-to threat.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It's still unclear why the Eagles all but gave up in their Week 17 game to go from the No. 9 to the No. 6 spot in the draft, especially if they aren't eyeing a QB. (This, of course, makes us think they're eyeing a QB.) As it stands, with Chase off the board, we get current starting QB Jalen Hurts some much-needed help along the offensive line. Slater can play all five O-line positions and should be a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all headed for free agency, and while the Lions will almost certainly try to keep Golladay, who was injured for much of the 2020 season, adding a home-run threat like Waddle would certainly brighten Jared Goff's spirits.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Falcons fans get increasingly angry with every mock in which we have them targeting a QB, so this week we have Atlanta trading down and landing arguably the best pass catcher in this class, tight end Kyle Pitts. The team currently has one TE under contract (Hayden Hurst through 2021) and adding a playmaker like Pitts fills an obvious need with an elite player.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Josey Jewell is coming off a strong season, but he's the only off-ball linebacker currently under contract in Denver. Parsons has top-5 talent and could get pushed down the board if there are runs on QBs and offensive linemen.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 10 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers trade up for the most athletic QB in this class, Trey Lance. Kyle Shanahan said in recent weeks that Jimmy Garoppolo is his QB for 2021, but that doesn't mean the team can't (or won't) plan for the future. Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Giants need pass rush help, but bolstering the offensive line may take priority. Andrew Thomas got better as the year progressed, but Vera-Tucker proved in 2020 that he can play either guard or tackle and excelled while doing it.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Farley remains our CB1 and the Cowboys have a gaping hole in the secondary. The team could also look to address pass rusher or offensive line here too.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 13 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Maybe Big Ben returns for another season, maybe he doesn't. Either way, the Steelers are looking for their next franchise QB and will have to trade up to get him. Two decades ago Jones, a traditional pocket passer, would've been a top-5 pick. In 2021, he'll be valued less than the more athletic QBs in this class but has a chance to be as good if not better.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Vikes have needs along the offensive and defensive lines, but it's hard to pass on Smith here. Yes, he's undersized, but he also plays like someone who weighs 30 pounds more than his listed 175.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th The Patriots didn't have much of a pass rush to speak of last season; Michigan alums Chase Winovich (5.5 sacks, led the team) and Josh Uche will continue to get better, but Ojulari is an immediate impact player who can set the edge against the run and get after the QB in passing situations.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick will be free agents in a few weeks and Surtain, who has been Alabama's best cornerback the last two seasons, would be a good fit in Arizona in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders defense was a disaster last season and Collins, who was a force in the middle of the field for Tulsa, has the athleticism to be a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in Las Vegas.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts don't want to wait around to see if Darrisaw is still on the board at No. 21, so they trade up three spots. Darrisaw had an impressive season for the Hokies, and finding an offensive tackle becomes all the more urgent with the news that Anthony Castonzo has retired.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th If Moore had played more than seven games the last two seasons we're probably talking about him as a top-10 pick. But the Football Team could certainly use him to take pressure off Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson -- and whomever ends up under center.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah's best position in the NFL will probably be safety (or at least a hybrid position that doesn't see him playing a lot of off-ball linebacker), and with Eddie Jackson as the Bears' only safety with any meaningful snaps last season currently under contract, bolstering the secondary with a player of Owusu-Koramoah's caliber makes sense for this defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 21 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd We've had Najee Harris, running back, going in the top 20 in previous drafts and have been perfectly fine with the idea. So now that Miami has traded back to No. 21 we feel even better about it. He's been that good and it's one more weapon (from Alabama, incidentally) for Tua, who enters Year 2 needing to show improvement over an up-and-down rookie campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential, which fits exactly what the Titans need after managing just 19 sacks during the regular season.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Bryce Hall and Blessaun Austin are under contract, but both graded in the bottom half among all CBs last season, according to PFF. Horn is one of the most aggressive CBs in this class and has a chance to make an immediate impact at the next level.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Melvin Ingram will be a free agent this spring and adding a player of Phillips' caliber would fill an obvious need. And with the added bonus of trading down, L.A. could also accumulate draft capital to address needs like offensive line and tight end.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Barmore was our DT1 coming into the season, took a while to get going, and then saved his best football for the final month of the season. He was absolutely dominant in 'Bama's run to the championship.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 1st Nixon is an explosive interior defensive lineman who has a knack for finding his way into the backfield and being disruptive vs. both the pass and the run.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott held their own last season, but Elliott has one more year left on his current deal. Meanwhile, Moehrig is the best safety in the class who can play deep safety and in the slot if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th There's not much depth behind Michael Thomas and Toney has the type of after-the-catch abilities to thrive in a Sean Payton offense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers need help in the middle of their defense and Bolton is a sideline-to-sideline spark plug.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Mario Addison was tied for the team lead with five sacks and while there's also needs at linebacker and along the offensive line, Rousseau had a 15.5-sack season in '19 (he opted out last season) and is just scratching the surface on his ability.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ifeatu Melifonwu DB Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK We have a second-round grade on Ifeatu Melifonwu, but we also didn't expect Andy Reid to take Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 1 a year ago. Melifonwu is a big, physical corner who plays with the agility of someone much smaller, and Kansas City could be looking to restock the secondary in the coming months.