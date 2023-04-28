The 2023 NFL Draft got off to a very predictable start on Thursday night when Carolina selected Bryce Young with the first overall pick, but after that, things got kind of crazy.

After the Panthers made their pick, the Texans turned the draft upside down. Not only did they take CJ Stroud with the second overall pick, but they followed that up by acquiring the third overall pick after making a deal with the Cardinals.

By making those two picks, the Texans pulled off an NFL rarity and that's where we're going to start with our 13 crazy facts from the first-round of the draft.