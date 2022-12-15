Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston is a mere few weeks from officially locking up the No. 1 overall selection and securing its position to take a potential franchise quarterback. Young is the top quarterback prospect for me, but he may not be everyone's cup of tea because of his lack of ideal size.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I have been pushing the narrative that Seattle needs to take a quarterback this year. The Seahawks have lost three of the last four games, so while Geno Smith is a good option presently, it is not a sustainable long-term plan.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago is in a position to take the first non-quarterback or trade to a team looking to take one of those potential franchise quarterbacks. In this situation, the opportunity to take a potential defensive tentpole is too much to bypass.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It's December, so we can occasionally play out a scenario where Detroit does not take a quarterback. What if C.J. Stroud is not highly thought of inside that building? The Lions would theoretically add a defender who can take pressure off of Aidan Hutchinson.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 5 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia has a philosophical strategy to build the roster through the trenches. Myles Murphy would be a staple on that unit whereas the Eagles primarily feature short-term options on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona is towards the middle of the league in regards to man and zone coverage distribution. Ringo is a player with exposure to both defensive elements. He checks all of the height, weight and speed boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 7 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis was probably sweating out the possibility of Stroud lasting until its selection. After years of chasing veteran options to replace Andrew Luck, the Colts finally take the plunge with a rookie quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th It should come as no surprise that Las Vegas plays one of the higher rates of man coverage in the league considering Josh McDaniels' roots in New England. Gonzalez is a lengthy cornerback with the physical attributes to excel in man coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina's desperate pursuit of a quarterback continues as it selects Richardson. It would be an awful situation for Richardson, in theory, if the Panthers expect him to play and succeed immediately. He needs time, which comes with trial and error.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd If Atlanta gets shut out of the quarterback market, the blue-chip defenders are off the board and there is a lack of high-end wide receiver talent, then Robinson may be the best option. He is a blue-chip player, but not at a critical position.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th It will be interesting to see what ultimately comes of Bresee's draft stock. He has battled injuries and other adversity throughout his career. Jacksonville continues stockpiling first-round picks in its defensive front seven.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Houston has consistently had a physically gifted pass rusher, whether it be Mario Williams or Jadeveon Clowney. Wilson has the length that NFL defensive line coaches covet. Can he continue developing into the player his talent suggests he can become?

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The NFL draft is setting up well for Pittsburgh. It should be able to fill a big need at either offensive tackle or cornerback at this stage of the first round. In this scenario, it adds the left tackle from Columbus.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd When envisioning what kind of player Green Bay would want to support Aaron Rodgers, one way to impact both the pass and run games, is to add a tight end. Washington is a red zone threat with insane size, but he also excels as an inline blocker who can positively impact the wide zone run scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit chose not to take a quarterback, so it leans into a future with Jared Goff by continuing to add talent on offense. Mayer is a reliable, physical player who should endear himself to head coach Dan Campbell and a suddenly surging Lions franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I am intrigued to learn what plans Los Angeles has for Jamaree Salyer upon Rashawn Slater's return. Will he slide inside or flip sides to right tackle? Skoronski has five-positional flexibility, so that at least gives the Chargers options on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has a potential pass rusher in Boye Mafe, but it doubles down by adding Verse. In an ideal situation, both develop into key contributors.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Robert Saleh had Fred Warner when he was defensive coordinator of the 49ers. I trust he can find ways to utilize Simpson's well-rounded, unique skillset. There could be opportunities to mix and match blitz packages with threats up and down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Tampa Bay's future is the most difficult to predict. Will the Bucs run it back with Tom Brady or has that window closed? Are they rebuilding or attempting to extend their contention window?

Round 1 - Pick 20 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee does not apparently believe in lucrative wide receiver contract extensions, so it brings in a first-round rookie for the second consecutive year to stagger the financial burden while also diversifying the talent at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd New England theoretically moves on from one former Georgia left tackle (Isaiah Wynn) only to select another. Jones is a work in progress, but he has more of the length that is often coveted at the position and restarts the financial clock on a rookie's salary.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington has invested a significant amount of resources into the defense, and that investment finally reaches the third level of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st New York needs cornerback and wide receiver help, but a run at the former leads to the Giants building a wide receiver room with Wan'Dale Robinson and Addison.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Denver builds out its secondary with Patrick Surtain II and Branch. Communication should be clean with two defensive backs coached by Nick Saban on the backend.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th Marcus Peters is scheduled to hit free agency after the season, so Witherspoon allows the position to remain a strength.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Clark Phillips III CB Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Injuries have led Cam Taylor-Britt to get more run of late, and those repetitions will benefit him in the long run. Cincinnati continues getting younger and more talented at the position with Phillips.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Smith is coming off an injury so the medical evaluations will be important, but that does not stop Dallas from using a first-round pick on a player who provides the team with more pass-rush ability off the edge while giving defensive coordinator Dan Quinn the freedom to mix and match pre-snap looks.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Gibbs gets shoehorned into this mock draft each week because he is talented enough to be here. Andy Reid's creative nature should allow the Alabama running back to be his most effective.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Smith-Njigba is a good route runner, and that should lead to an easy transition to the NFL. He has missed most of the season with an injury, but the hope is that he is healthy enough to turn some heads during the pre-draft process. Minnesota gets a wide receiver to compliment Justin Jefferson long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 31 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo fills out its offensive line with the selection of Torrence.