Lost in the Jalen Hurts injury news is that the Eagles had six sacks of Justin Fields in the closer-than-expected Week 15 win over the Bears in Chicago.
Their 55 sacks entering the slate of Christmas Eve games leads the NFL, but in this mock, Philadelphia goes back to the well along the defensive line to add more youth to a unit that does feature elder veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.
There's not a No. 23 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is an important: the draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
This may not be an absolute slam-dunk selection we know will happen at the early stages of the pre-draft process. But I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He's an elite edge-rusher prospect.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is incredibly disruptive and athletic, and is exactly what the Seahawks need on the interior of their defensive line.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Lions get their quarterback of the future with a pick received in the Matthew Stafford deal from 2021. Even if they view Jared Goff as their entrenched starter in 2023, it would be a smart team-building practice.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Cardinals need to upgrade the offensive line for Kyler Murray. Skoronski isn't a crazy athlete but has super-clean film.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Colts have to look to the draft for the future at the quarterback spot. Levis can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Falcons desperately need more outside pass rush, and Murphy is a high-upside defender.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Panthers finally go the draft route at the quarterback spot with Richardson, who's raw but could be an All-Pro in three seasons.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Eagles need to get a little younger at the edge-rusher position. Wilson is long and versatile with a unique body type.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
If Bresee decides to enter the 2023 class, he has the athletic profile to go this early. The Jaguars defensive front needs a specimen like him on the inside.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Home-run first two picks for Houston here. Young at No. 1 overall and the receiver who'll likely be the consensus WR1 in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Steelers have to add reinforcement along the offensive line for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Let's get Aaron Rodgers a high-floor, super-reliable, seam-stretcher at the tight end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Seahawks have young, fun talent in the secondary, but adding another multi-dimensional piece would be a welcomed addition. That's precisely what Branch is.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Bill Belichick doesn't have a great history drafting first-round wideouts. It's needed now, though. Addison is a slippery, route-running maestro.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Jets continue to build the offensive line after adding skill-position talent early in each of the last two drafts.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Lions are playing like a respectable defense now. A springy, ball-hawking outside corner wouldn't hurt this club in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Buccaneers pick Jones to be the heir apparent to Donovan Smith at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Titans have shown a willingness to pick injured players early in the draft, and Smith-Njigba barely played in 2022. He was sensational the season before, often outshining Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Commanders have two guards set to hit free agency, and Torrence is the big, mauling type they like at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson is one of most springy linebackers in the class. He'd be a fun defender to add to this defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries on the defensive side this season and need to get a true No. 1 outside corner on this roster. Gonzalez is that type of defender.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs
Phillips is a super-productive man-to-man cornerback who'll add more youth to the Ravens secondary.
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse may not leave Florida State after one spectacular season with the Seminoles. If he does, this pairing is super logical near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr are impending free agents, and Sanders went to Jerry Jones' alma mater. Easy decision for Dallas here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
How about another talented cornerback in the Bengals' quality secondary?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Duncan is a talented dancing bear on the outside who can start at right tackle and eventually play left tackle if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 30
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Vikings get a youthful, highly skilled rusher to learn from the likes of Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith at the outset of his pro career.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Downs is a smaller, bouncy wideout who'd be a dynamic addition to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Eagles get the premier back in the 2022 class to add even more firepower to this already efficient offense.