Lost in the Jalen Hurts injury news is that the Eagles had six sacks of Justin Fields in the closer-than-expected Week 15 win over the Bears in Chicago.

Their 55 sacks entering the slate of Christmas Eve games leads the NFL, but in this mock, Philadelphia goes back to the well along the defensive line to add more youth to a unit that does feature elder veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

There's not a No. 23 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.

One other thing, and this is an important: the draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.

For more extensive draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)