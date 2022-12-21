Getty Images

Lost in the Jalen Hurts injury news is that the Eagles had six sacks of Justin Fields in the closer-than-expected Week 15 win over the Bears in Chicago. 

Their 55 sacks entering the slate of Christmas Eve games leads the NFL, but in this mock, Philadelphia goes back to the well along the defensive line to add more youth to a unit that does feature elder veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham

There's not a No. 23 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations. 

One other thing, and this is an important: the draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This may not be an absolute slam-dunk selection we know will happen at the early stages of the pre-draft process. But I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He's an elite edge-rusher prospect.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carter is incredibly disruptive and athletic, and is exactly what the Seahawks need on the interior of their defensive line.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions get their quarterback of the future with a pick received in the Matthew Stafford deal from 2021. Even if they view Jared Goff as their entrenched starter in 2023, it would be a smart team-building practice.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals need to upgrade the offensive line for Kyler Murray. Skoronski isn't a crazy athlete but has super-clean film.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts have to look to the draft for the future at the quarterback spot. Levis can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons desperately need more outside pass rush, and Murphy is a high-upside defender.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Panthers finally go the draft route at the quarterback spot with Richardson, who's raw but could be an All-Pro in three seasons.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Eagles need to get a little younger at the edge-rusher position. Wilson is long and versatile with a unique body type.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Smith is the lockdown outside cornerback the Raiders desperately need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
If Bresee decides to enter the 2023 class, he has the athletic profile to go this early. The Jaguars defensive front needs a specimen like him on the inside.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Home-run first two picks for Houston here. Young at No. 1 overall and the receiver who'll likely be the consensus WR1 in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Steelers have to add reinforcement along the offensive line for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Let's get Aaron Rodgers a high-floor, super-reliable, seam-stretcher at the tight end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Seahawks have young, fun talent in the secondary, but adding another multi-dimensional piece would be a welcomed addition. That's precisely what Branch is.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Bill Belichick doesn't have a great history drafting first-round wideouts. It's needed now, though. Addison is a slippery, route-running maestro.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Anton Harrison OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jets continue to build the offensive line after adding skill-position talent early in each of the last two drafts.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions are playing like a respectable defense now. A springy, ball-hawking outside corner wouldn't hurt this club in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Buccaneers pick Jones to be the heir apparent to Donovan Smith at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Titans have shown a willingness to pick injured players early in the draft, and Smith-Njigba barely played in 2022. He was sensational the season before, often outshining Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 21
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders have two guards set to hit free agency, and Torrence is the big, mauling type they like at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simpson is one of most springy linebackers in the class. He'd be a fun defender to add to this defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries on the defensive side this season and need to get a true No. 1 outside corner on this roster. Gonzalez is that type of defender.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clark Phillips III CB
Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Phillips is a super-productive man-to-man cornerback who'll add more youth to the Ravens secondary.
  From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse may not leave Florida State after one spectacular season with the Seminoles. If he does, this pairing is super logical near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr are impending free agents, and Sanders went to Jerry Jones' alma mater. Easy decision for Dallas here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
How about another talented cornerback in the Bengals' quality secondary?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jaelyn Duncan OT
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
10th
Duncan is a talented dancing bear on the outside who can start at right tackle and eventually play left tackle if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 30
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Vikings get a youthful, highly skilled rusher to learn from the likes of Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith at the outset of his pro career.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
5th
Downs is a smaller, bouncy wideout who'd be a dynamic addition to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles get the premier back in the 2022 class to add even more firepower to this already efficient offense.