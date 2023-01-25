stroud-g.jpg
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. 

Also in this mock, there's not a No. 21 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations. 

One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 28. Picks No. 29 through 32 represent the remaining playoffs teams and are based on regular-season records.

Let's get to the picks:

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders maybe could land Stroud at No. 7, but when you love a quarterback you can't just hope he falls to you. Stroud is a high-caliber pocket passer who'd thrive with Davante Adams and Co. immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts are ecstatic to pick Levis, who's a big-armed, highly athletic quarterback ready to lead the team in its next chapter.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Anderson is one of the best edge-rushing prospects over the last decade, and is the exact type the Seahawks defense needs.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Simpson can become the quarterback of the Bears defense. He has that type of high-end athletic skill set. In the trade back, the Bears get this pick from the Raiders along with their 2023 picks in Round 2, Round 3 and Round 5, a 2024 first and third, plus a 2025 first and fourth.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Richardson is a project-type prospect, but being an All-Pro is his upside, and he doesn't have to start immediately.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Van Ness is going to be a major riser during the pre-draft process. He's long, plays with a non-stop motor and has pass-rush moves to go along with smooth athleticism. The Eagles have to reload along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Titans want to control the line of scrimmage and had problems doing that this season. Skoronski is one of the safer prospects in this class.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mayer isn't a big-time athlete,but he does everything well at the position. Safe selection here for the Patriots.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Branch did everything on the back seven of Alabama's defense this past season. He'll be a welcomed addition to the Packers roster.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders have to get better play out of the outside cornerback position. Smith is a big, physical, dynamic athlete at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh. This one is a lanky, twitched-up perimeter corner who plays the ball well in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Dalton Kincaid TE
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kincaid has a first-round athletic profile and awesome film at Utah. He steps into the vacancy filled by the T.J. Hockenson trade.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jones isn't ready to be a high-caliber NFL blocker right now. He has to get stronger and play with better balance. His movement skills give him plenty of upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
He's not consistent, but Bresee's flashes are jaw-dropping. He's the big-body type the Seahawks need along their defensive line. Anderson and Bresee in Round 1 for Seattle? Giddy up.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Johnston is a long-striding vertical weapon who'd pair perfectly with the cannon-armed Justin Herbert. Here's to hoping the Chargers let Herbert show off his arm talent more frequently in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Murphy has an NFL body and stars against the run. He can learn the intricacies of rushing the passer from Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter early in his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Anton Harrison OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Jaguars add to the offensive front to protect Trevor Lawrence. Harrison is a masher on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Giants added in the trenches early in the 2022 draft. This time, they go receiver in Round 1. Smith-Njigba is a deceptive YAC type when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Emmanuel Forbes CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bengals dip into the defensive back well early in the draft again because Forbes is a big play waiting to happen at corner.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
10th
The Broncos add another outside pass-rushing weapon in the refined, athletic and strong Ojulari.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Parker Washington WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Washington, the Nittany Lions' leading receiver in 2022, adds a much-needed YAC weapon to Josh Allen's arsenal.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Chiefs again pick a late first-round edge in hopes of eliminating some pressure from Chris Jones on the inside.