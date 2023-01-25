Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so.
Also in this mock, there's not a No. 21 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 28. Picks No. 29 through 32 represent the remaining playoffs teams and are based on regular-season records.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Raiders maybe could land Stroud at No. 7, but when you love a quarterback you can't just hope he falls to you. Stroud is a high-caliber pocket passer who'd thrive with Davante Adams and Co. immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Colts are ecstatic to pick Levis, who's a big-armed, highly athletic quarterback ready to lead the team in its next chapter.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson is one of the best edge-rushing prospects over the last decade, and is the exact type the Seahawks defense needs.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson can become the quarterback of the Bears defense. He has that type of high-end athletic skill set. In the trade back, the Bears get this pick from the Raiders along with their 2023 picks in Round 2, Round 3 and Round 5, a 2024 first and third, plus a 2025 first and fourth.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson is a project-type prospect, but being an All-Pro is his upside, and he doesn't have to start immediately.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness is going to be a major riser during the pre-draft process. He's long, plays with a non-stop motor and has pass-rush moves to go along with smooth athleticism. The Eagles have to reload along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Titans want to control the line of scrimmage and had problems doing that this season. Skoronski is one of the safer prospects in this class.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer isn't a big-time athlete,but he does everything well at the position. Safe selection here for the Patriots.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch did everything on the back seven of Alabama's defense this past season. He'll be a welcomed addition to the Packers roster.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Commanders have to get better play out of the outside cornerback position. Smith is a big, physical, dynamic athlete at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh. This one is a lanky, twitched-up perimeter corner who plays the ball well in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Kincaid has a first-round athletic profile and awesome film at Utah. He steps into the vacancy filled by the T.J. Hockenson trade.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones isn't ready to be a high-caliber NFL blocker right now. He has to get stronger and play with better balance. His movement skills give him plenty of upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
He's not consistent, but Bresee's flashes are jaw-dropping. He's the big-body type the Seahawks need along their defensive line. Anderson and Bresee in Round 1 for Seattle? Giddy up.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston is a long-striding vertical weapon who'd pair perfectly with the cannon-armed Justin Herbert. Here's to hoping the Chargers let Herbert show off his arm talent more frequently in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy has an NFL body and stars against the run. He can learn the intricacies of rushing the passer from Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter early in his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Jaguars add to the offensive front to protect Trevor Lawrence. Harrison is a masher on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants added in the trenches early in the 2022 draft. This time, they go receiver in Round 1. Smith-Njigba is a deceptive YAC type when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Bengals dip into the defensive back well early in the draft again because Forbes is a big play waiting to happen at corner.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Broncos add another outside pass-rushing weapon in the refined, athletic and strong Ojulari.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 212 lbs
Washington, the Nittany Lions' leading receiver in 2022, adds a much-needed YAC weapon to Josh Allen's arsenal.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Chiefs again pick a late first-round edge in hopes of eliminating some pressure from Chris Jones on the inside.