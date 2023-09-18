From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Settle in, folks. You are going to be seeing a lot of Caleb Williams projections to Arizona over the next few months and potentially all the way up to draft night.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals do not have any wide receivers who have proven they can be a go-to option in the offense. If Arizona is going to start over with a new quarterback, giving him a top-flight wide receiver is the best way to support him.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If Bernhard Raimann does not prove he is the answer at left tackle by season's end, then the franchise is going to consider its options. With Anthony Richardson at quarterback, the Colts need to shore up the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd A year after trading away the No. 1 overall selection that was used on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Chicago is back in a position to take a young quarterback unless Justin Fields can assert himself as the franchise guy.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 5 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago has secured short-term fixes to rush the passer like Demarcus Walker and Yannick Ngakoue but what is the long-term plan? Jared Verse is not even a Will Anderson Jr.-caliber prospect, but he appears to be the top edge rusher in the class at this point in time.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee is probably already realizing that Andre Dillard is not the answer at left tackle. After taking Peter Skoronski in the first round a year ago, the Titans circle back for another brick in the wall.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st If Washington is going to move forward with Sam Howell, then it needs to continue surrounding him with talent. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are good building blocks, but Brock Bowers would bring another element to that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th J.J. McCarthy is operating on another level right now. If he can continue this level of efficiency against a higher level of competition, then he will have a strong chance to be that third quarterback taken.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st New York hopes it has found its cornerback tandem of the future in Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks, but that is far from a given. Kool-Aid McKinstry would give the Giants a lot more stability.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh fortified the left side of its offensive line with the selection of Broderick Jones. A year later, the Steelers address the right side with another massive addition at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 7th Minnesota takes another swing at the cornerback position, returning to Clemson where it drafted Andrew Booth a few years earlier.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd When game-planning for New England, which pass catcher should the opposition fear? Malik Nabers has good size and body control down the field to make highlight-reel grabs.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles has had some young players outperform its draft positions thus far. The hope is that the Rams continue stacking young talent. Dallas Turner is a prospect who needs to get stronger to win in a variety of ways, but he would immediately be an asset for the team's pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 6th Even if you believe that Sean Payton can resuscitate Russell Wilson -- and I don't -- it is not a long-term plan. The idea that quarterbacks can play at a high level until they are 40 years old is a myth; Tom Brady is the exception.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has added multiple interior defenders through the draft in recent years, but the backbone of that defense remains an issue. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should be able to raise the floor of that defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle continues investing in the front seven with the addition of Maason Smith. Smith has tremendous upside and is only scratching the surface after missing last season due to an injury.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Atlanta does not seem interested in using the pass-catchers it already has, but Emeka Egbuka would be a good compliment to Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay has needed more from its safety group. Kamren Kinchens is a prospect who quickly diagnoses the play in front of him and acts on it. He is a talented, well-rounded safety who breathes new life into that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Left tackle was a need for New York even before Monday night's injury to Aaron Rodgers. Duane Brown will turn 39 years old prior to the 2024 regular season, and the Jets cannot continue to place all of their eggs in that basket. Joe Alt's father was drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in 1984.

Round 1 - Pick 20 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th New Orleans may need another body on that defensive front if Payton Turner is not going to take the next step. Cam Jordan is not getting any younger. The Saints certainly have a type for that role, and J.T. Tuimoloau fits it.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Jack Sawyer is a stand-up edge rusher with the ability to make plays in space. His athleticism allows the Chargers to be more versatile while providing depth at pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th Xavier Worty may seem like a luxury right now, but Trevor Lawrence's big contract is coming and Calvin Ridley will need a new deal. The addition of a high-ceiling wide receiver is meant to keep talent in that room with the cost of doing business rising.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Laiatu Latu would be taken earlier based on his performance this season, but he has a complicated medical history. Demeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco organization that has invested significant assets into the defensive line to accumulate depth and talent.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Age and health have been two limitations for the Ravens offensive line in the past, present and now the future unless they make accommodations. Kingsley Suamataia is a mammoth of a human being capable of taking on right tackle responsibilities.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Cornerback is about the only position that Detroit has not heavily invested in during the draft. Kalen King, a Detroit area native, returns home to be a part of that talented, young secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zak Zinter OL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Miami has shown what a healthy Tua Tagovailoa can do, so it is imperative it sorts out the offensive line. Zak Zinter can give them stability along the interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 8th The reality is that Joe Burrow has his new contract and Ja'Marr Chase's is coming soon. Cincinnati may be forced to move on from Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in the coming years, so ensuring that there is no drop off in that room is important. Keon Coleman is a big-ball winner in the mold of Higgins.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd It would not surprise me if there wasn't a linebacker taken in the first round, but Barrett Carter is a modern-day NFL linebacker who can compliment Leighton Vander Esch and allow defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to show more looks pre-snap.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Moose Muhammad III WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Stefon Diggs has been involved in a lot of Bills' headlines in recent months, so it is fair to wonder how much longer he will be around. The Moose Muhammad selection is made with the idea of complimenting him, however.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia will probably not take a linebacker in the first round, but it is a fun selection to bring home the son of the former Eagles linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Kansas City needs to stop shopping in the clearance aisle at the wide receiver store. Adonai Mitchell is a bit raw but possesses that long speed the Chiefs covet to open up the rest of the field.