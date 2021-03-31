The New York Giants spent big bucks in 2021 NFL free agency to help fill holes and build on a 2020 season that saw them come close to claiming the NFC East title. But they still have more to address in April's draft, when they'll have seven picks to add to their roster, including the No. 11 overall selection. Which rookies could be on their radar? Which positions will they prioritize?

Here's one stab at how the Giants' entire 2021 draft will play out:

Round (Overall Pick) Prospect College 1 (11) LB Micah Parsons Penn State 2 (42) OLB Joe Tryon Washington 3 (76) CB Rodarius Williams Oklahoma State 4 (116) OG Zion Johnson Boston College 5 (153) OLB William Bradley-King Baylor 6 (196) RB Vavae Malepeai USC 6 (201) OT Tommy Doyle Miami (Ohio)

Do the Giants have bigger needs than inside linebacker? Yes. Even after signing Adoree' Jackson to start opposite James Bradberry and taking flyers on a pair of low-risk pass rushers in Ifeadi Odenigbo and Ryan Anderson, they could use an injection of talent at cornerback and off the edge. It's not unreasonable to think they could stand pat at No. 11 and swing big for a Day One starter like Miami's Gregory Rousseau or Michigan's Kwity Paye. But if Parsons is on the board, he feels an awful lot like the kind of player general manager Dave Gettleman would adore: He's got every athletic trait you could ask for, and he's got the makings of a tone-setter who can immediately anchor the entire "D." After sending coach Joe Judge to Parsons' Penn State pro day, the G-Men feel like a natural landing spot for arguably the best defensive prospect in the class.

Tryon, in the second round, and Williams, in the third, represent a balance of value and positional priority, filling the Giants' two most pressing needs. The former is considered a work in progress with high upside, but that can be justified considering he'd likely rotate with Anderson and Odenigbo to kick off his career anyway. Williams, on the other hand, has varying grades coming out of Oklahoma State, but with Jackson in tow opposite Bradberry, there isn't a dire need for him to step into a starting role as a rookie.

As for the rest of the Giants' draft, you're looking at depth additions on the interior offensive line, where Kevin Zeitler's departure looms largest; at pass rusher, where New York could use more than one long-term option; running back, where Malepeai would bring some beef to a room headlined by Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker; and tackle, where the G-Men could easily be looking to stockpile future replacements for guys like Nate Solder.

What's missing? We don't have New York drafting a receiver here, but after paying big money for Kenny Golladay and taking a flyer on John Ross, their depth chart is in a decent place considering it still houses experienced starters like Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. An undrafted rookie or three could be the move there. Tight end may also be in play, but if Evan Engram is sticking around to pair with Kyle Rudolph, that spot is pretty full. D-line, meanwhile, could use more depth with Dalvin Tomlinson bolting, but the Giants still have Dexter Lawrence to play alongside the newly paid Leonard Williams.