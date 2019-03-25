Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants can't pass on Dwayne Haskins, Patriots replace retired Rob Gronkowski in Round 2
It's our two-round mock draft and three QBs go in the first 10 picks
Until we hear otherwise, Kyler Murray remains the favorite to go first overall to the Cardinals. And after a week in which it sure sounded like the Giants weren't interested in Dwayne Haskins, we're again convinced that they're very much looking for Eli Manning's replacement. And while they need help at pass rusher too, franchise quarterbacks are referred to as such for a reason. And with the news that Rob Gronkowski has retired, the Patriots land his replacement too.
How does our latest two-round mock draft unfold? Let's find out.
|1
| Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. Perhaps that changes and Josh Rosen remains the franchise quarterback but for now, Murray appears to be the guy.
|2
| Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.
|3
| Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.
|4
| Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick.
|5
| Devin White, LB, LSU
Offensive line is an obvious need too but White fills a hole in the middle of the defense and he is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who will make life easier for both the front four and the secondary.
|6
| Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
We've seen all the talk about how the Giants aren't interested in Haskins but we also know they spent time with the quarterback before his pro day last week. We're not buying it -- New York is interested and Haskins has a chance to be really good. The Giants get Eli Manning's successor here.
|7
| Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Sweat has a pre-existing heart condition, according to NFL.com , and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player.
|8
| Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Here's the deal with Gary: he busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Gary played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.
|9
| Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field.
|10
| Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock for some time, and Lock, who is coming off a solid pro-day performance, can spend a year behind Joe Flacco in Denver.
|11
| Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Vontaze Burfict is now in Oakland and the Bengals need to revamp the middle of their defense. Bush has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.
|12
| T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Jimmy Graham isn't the player he once was and Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, reminds us more of Travis Kelce. Either way, he's a legit target for Aaron Rodgers.
|13
| Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the short-term solution at quarterback and he'll need to be protected. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.
|14
| Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver is a top-5 talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault -- other players have flashed in the meantime. The Falcons land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.
|15
| Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February and may not be ready to return to the field until late summer, but he's a game-changing talent, which would be welcome news for a Redskins offense in need of playmakers.
|16
| Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Williams, who is coming off an impressive 2018 season, can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard or center, if needed.
|17
From ClevelandD.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. The Giants just traded Odell Beckham Jr. and need a deep threat. Metcalf, who is raw and will need time to develop, is that and then some.
|18
| Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.
|19
| Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
Ferrell was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.
|20
| Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade a Steelers secondary looking to replace Artie Burns.
|21
| Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into the first round.
|22
| Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Butler flew under the national radar last season but he had 60 catches for 1,318 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018. At 6-5, he's not only a huge target, but his 4.48 40 at the combine confirms that he can run by just about anybody too. This would add another dimension to the Ravens' run-heavy offense.
|23
| Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Deshaun Watson coming off a 62-sack season, protecting him has to be a priority.
|24
From ChicagoNoah Fant, TE, Iowa
Edge rusher and cornerback have been addressed with the first two first-rounders, Antonio Brown was acquired via trade, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season.
|25
| Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Abram is a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of the defense.
|26
| A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will give Andrew Luck another weapon.
|27
From DallasGreedy Williams, CB, LSU
Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused on putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.
|28
| Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.
|29
| Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
The Chiefs have needs on defense but they also need to bolster the interior offensive line. Lindstrom is coming off a strong season for the Eagles and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that was replacement level in the run game in '18.
|30
From New OrleansDalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but his versatility will serve him well in Green Bay.
|31
| Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
A former wide receiver, Layne (6-foot-1, 4.5 40 at the combine) is a physical cornerback with exceptional ball skills who would immediately add depth in L.A.
|32
| Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Wilkins returned for his senior season and put up the best numbers of his career. He can rush the passer and play the run, and that versatility will certainly be welcome in a Bill Belichick defense.
Round 2
|1 (33)
| Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
At the Senior Bowl, Omenihu described himself as "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." Chandler Jones would likely welcome this development.
|2 (34)
| Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker.
|3 (35)
| Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
One more weapon for Derek Carr. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will also be a weapon in the passing game. The Raiders' offensive makeover continues.
|4 (36)
| Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Harmon ran a pedestrian 4.60 40 at the combine but he remains one of the best wideouts in this class. Just watch his tape for the Wolfpack last season for verification. He's a precise route runner who can make contested catches at every level.
|5 (37)
| Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class. If you're taking a franchise QB you should probably protect him.
|6 (38)
| Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Cajuste was great as Will Grier's blindside protector and would immediately upgrade the right side of the Jags' line.
|7 (39)
| Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Oruwariye is a long, physical corner who tested well at the combine but didn't have as strong a Senior Bowl as he would've liked. But he's only going to get better and the Bucs add secondary depth in Round 2.
|8 (40)
| Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M
The Bills need to upgrade the interior line. McCoy is the second-best center in this class who can also play guard in the NFL.
|9 (41)
| Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Wilson didn't work out at the combine and ran his 40 in the 4.7 range at his pro day. He didn't put up the numbers Devin White or Devin Bush did but he's still one of the most athletic linebackers in this class.
|10 (42)
| Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Smith is a first-round talent who gives Andy Dalton a reliable middle-of-the-field playmaker, even with Tyler Eifert's return.
|11 (43)
| Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
A physical corner who played just one year at Temple and had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and combine.
|12 (44)
| Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play centerfield. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Green Bay's defense.
|13 (45)
| Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich's nonstop motor, great hand usage and quickness will give the Falcons much-needed depth at edge rusher.
|14 (46)
| Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
The Redskins got Hollywood Brown in Round 1 and now they have a franchise quarterback to throw him the ball. Jones is as close as you're going to get to Eli Manning is in this draft class (he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke).
|15 (47)
| Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Panthers.
|16 (48)
| N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Harry can be dominant at times but questions about his deep speed and ability to separate could see him fall out of Round 1.
|17 (49)
| Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Simmons is a top-5 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Browns will have yet another dominant young player on that defense.
|18 (50)
| Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Little was mentioned as a first-round prospect early in the college season but inconsistent efforts saw him fall out of that conversation. He didn't have a great combine either, but he can be a reliable starter if he can put it all together. He and Cody Ford, the Vikings' first-round pick, immediately upgrade a suspect O-line.
|19 (51)
| Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine, and while not many of his routes were deep ones, he's a crafty underneath technician who would make life eminently easier for Marcus Mariota.
|20 (52)
| Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is a four-down player who can line up anywhere. He'd be a lot of fun to watch alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster, especially as the Steelers try to replace Antonio Brown.
|21 (53)
| Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
A right tackle at Washington, McGary has a lot of the tools NFL teams covet but he needs to play with more consistency. He could also move inside to guard at the next level.
|22 (54)
| Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississipi State
Jenkins can play both center and guard. Related: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! The Texans have to improve the O-line.
|23 (55)
| Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
An undersized-but-physical cornerback who had 39 passes defended the last two seasons for the Fighting Irish.
|24 (56)
| Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Drew Lock's favorite target last season, Hall is one of the fastest players in this draft class. He also has big-play ability down the field.
|25 (57)
| Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Sanders sat behind Saquon Barkley in 2017 but rushed for 1,274 yards last season (5.8 YPC) and 9 touchdowns. He's also a threat in the passing game.
|26 (58)
| Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping.
|27 (59)
| Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp can play anywhere on the field and that versatility will make him an integral part of Matt Eberflus' secondary from the moment he's drafted.
|28 (60)
| Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
A long, physical corner who has had a strong pre-draft season and will match up well against bigger NFL receivers.
|29 (61)
| Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Mullen had a fantastic national title game against Alabama but his 2018 tape was up and down. He looks like an NFL cornerback but he needs to play with more consistency.
|30 (62)
| Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Yes, he looks like Wes Welker, but Isabella is a world-class sprinter who blazed a 4.31 40 at the combine. He also put up insane numbers at UMass, including 219 receiving yards against Georgia in 2018. He may be 5-foot-8 but all Isabella does is catch passes and make plays.
|31 (63)
| Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
First-round talent whose stock could fall because of a poor combine performance. But he fills a need for the Chiefs, who cut Justin Houston and let Dee Ford walk in the offseason.
|32 (64)
| Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Sternberger is the latest name in a deep tight end class. He's not the blocker that Hockenson or Smith (or Rob Gronkowski, who retired on Sunday) may be but he's every bit as dynamic when it comes to stretching the field.
