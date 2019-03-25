Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants can't pass on Dwayne Haskins, Patriots replace retired Rob Gronkowski in Round 2

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. Perhaps that changes and Josh Rosen remains the franchise quarterback but for now, Murray appears to be the guy.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick.



Devin White, LB, LSU

Offensive line is an obvious need too but White fills a hole in the middle of the defense and he is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who will make life easier for both the front four and the secondary.



Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

We've seen all the talk about how the Giants aren't interested in Haskins but we also know they spent time with the quarterback before his pro day last week. We're not buying it -- New York is interested and Haskins has a chance to be really good. The Giants get Eli Manning's successor here.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat has a pre-existing heart condition, according to NFL.com , and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player.



Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Here's the deal with Gary: he busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Gary played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.



Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field.



Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock for some time, and Lock, who is coming off a solid pro-day performance, can spend a year behind Joe Flacco in Denver.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Vontaze Burfict is now in Oakland and the Bengals need to revamp the middle of their defense. Bush has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.



T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Jimmy Graham isn't the player he once was and Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski, reminds us more of Travis Kelce. Either way, he's a legit target for Aaron Rodgers.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the short-term solution at quarterback and he'll need to be protected. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.



Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is a top-5 talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault -- other players have flashed in the meantime. The Falcons land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February and may not be ready to return to the field until late summer, but he's a game-changing talent, which would be welcome news for a Redskins offense in need of playmakers.



Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Williams, who is coming off an impressive 2018 season, can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard or center, if needed.



From Cleveland D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. The Giants just traded Odell Beckham Jr. and need a deep threat. Metcalf, who is raw and will need time to develop, is that and then some.



Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Ferrell was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.



Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade a Steelers secondary looking to replace Artie Burns.



Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into the first round.



Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Butler flew under the national radar last season but he had 60 catches for 1,318 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018. At 6-5, he's not only a huge target, but his 4.48 40 at the combine confirms that he can run by just about anybody too. This would add another dimension to the Ravens' run-heavy offense.



Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Deshaun Watson coming off a 62-sack season, protecting him has to be a priority.



From Chicago Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Edge rusher and cornerback have been addressed with the first two first-rounders, Antonio Brown was acquired via trade, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season.



Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Abram is a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of the defense.



A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will give Andrew Luck another weapon.



From Dallas Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused on putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.



Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.



Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

The Chiefs have needs on defense but they also need to bolster the interior offensive line. Lindstrom is coming off a strong season for the Eagles and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that was replacement level in the run game in '18.



From New Orleans Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but his versatility will serve him well in Green Bay.



Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

A former wide receiver, Layne (6-foot-1, 4.5 40 at the combine) is a physical cornerback with exceptional ball skills who would immediately add depth in L.A.

