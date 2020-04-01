Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles trade up for Jerry Jeudy, Raiders get Jon Gruden his guy at QB
The Eagles get aggressive to add a dynamic wideout, while the Colts look to the future with a Round 2 quarterback
We are now in April, which means it's time for a two-round mock draft. Will Tua Tagovailoa be selected after a trade up, or is he bound to sink in the first round with teams being unsure as to just how healthy his hip really is?
Also, just how many receivers will we see fly off the board before the third round begins?
Before we get to the picks, these are the terms of the three trades I have in Round 1:
- Chargers get No. 3; Lions get No. 6, No. 71, and a 2021 first-round pick
- Buccaneers get No. 7, No. 152; Panthers get No. 14, No. 45, No. 195, and 2021 second-round pick
- Eagles get No. 13; 49ers get No. 21, No. 53
OK, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
I'm not buying any mega-trade speculation right now. Burrow to Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
I think the Redskins will field offers for No. 2 overall but ultimately stay put and pick the best defensive prospect in this class.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Let's see how the first round shakes out if the Chargers are the team that makes the move to get Tua.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wirfs has two years of stellar tape and is a freaky athlete. This has to be the pick for New York.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
With Ryan Fitzpatrick still slingin', the Dolphins don't have to put Herbert on the field until the offensive line comes together. He has franchise quarterback tools for days.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Matt Patricia gets his movable chess piece for a defense in dire need of major playmakers in the back seven.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Buccaneers can't sit idly by and let Wills get scooped up before them. He's a plug-and-play right tackle, and the time to win is right now for Tampa.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The Cardinals have to solidify the offensive line for Kyler Murray to really start cooking with DeAndre Hopkins and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
What great value here for the Jaguars, and they're ecstatic after trading Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Be prudent here, Browns. Thomas is a monster at left tackle with tentacles for arms and loads of power. He's an ascending pass protector too.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Rumors are floating that Ruggs will be the first receiver off the board. The Jets give Darnold an exquisitely fast burner with a surprisingly big catch radius for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
It's not crazy to assume Jon Gruden, entering Year 3, will want "his guy" at the quarterback position.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Eagles are glued to their televisions as Jeudy falls, and they can't help themselves. The 49ers would love the extra Day 2 picks.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
After the trade back, Matt Rhule gets himself a long, fast, man-to-man cornerback to instantly replace James Bradberry.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Drew Lock rejoices as his top two receivers are Courtland Sutton and Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Round 1 - Pick 17
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The value was too good to pass here for Dallas, as Kinlaw is a long, disruptive force on the interior at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones was impenetrable at left tackle for Houston and really refined his footwork in his senior season. He sinks low to win the leverage battle and has good movement skills.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Fulton gives the Raiders a squeaky clean, versatile cornerback with outstanding click-and-close and mirroring skills.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
With Okudah and Murray, the Jaguars added an abundance of length and speed to their defense.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Even after moving back, the 49ers were able to land one of the more explosive receivers in this class in Mims.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
After moving on from Linval Joseph, the Vikings need a big body on the interior who'll devour blocks and consistently make plays against the run. Brown's the perfect prospect here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson is wiggly slot receiver with serious speed who'll give New England more explosiveness on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The Saints could use more coverage ability in their linebacker room outside of DeMario Davis. Queen is smaller but flies around.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Reagor is a burner with smooth athleticism in space and will create separation. This fills a big need after the Stefon Diggs trade.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney is a field general capable of carrying out as many duties as Brian Flores asks of him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Seahawks love athletic specimens, and Cleveland is the second-most athletically gifted tackle in this class behind Wirfs. He just needs to get stronger.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Ruiz would step in right away and help Baltimore get even better on the ground, a scary proposition for opposing defenses.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa is a position-flexible hand-work master with plenty of power.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Gallimore plays quicker than his combine indicated and has a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves. He'd eat next to Kenny Clark.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Gladney is a physical, speedy outside cornerback who routinely finds the football.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Everything about Igbinoghene screams first-round pick although he only played corner for two years in college after starting as a wideout.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun makes perfect sense for Cincinnati in that he can play some off-ball linebacker, then move to the outside and rush the quarterback in obvious passing situations.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
The Colts plan for the future at the quarterback spot with Philip Rivers playing on a one-year deal in 2020.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Delpit is a towering safety with ability in coverage to run with tight ends down the field and make plays.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Gross-Matos has his best football in front of him and has the length and athleticism to be a Pro Bowler in New York.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Davidson will drop down to defensive tackle in the NFL and gives Los Angeles more youthful pass-rush help.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Madubuike is a brawler and can play anywhere on the defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Taylor is the best back in this class and gives Miami the feature runner it desperately needs.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Texans are happy to stop Higgins' slide and are ecstatic to pair him with Deshaun Watson's aggressive downfield tendencies.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blacklock adds some pass-rushing juice to the inside of Cleveland's defensive front.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Peart is incredibly long and athletic at the right tackle spot.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk is electric downfield playmaker with a huge wingspan and twitchy movements as a route runner.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Surprise! Bartch is a technician in pass protection and has a legit NFL offensive tackle frame. At the very least, he can slide inside to guard.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Yes, they just signed Robby Anderson. But Rhule is thinking long-term in Carolina. Shenault is too dangerous after the catch for the Panthers to pass on him here.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Jackson is a little raw and has to add weight. But he has awesome length and moments of athletic brilliance.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson makes plays in any type of coverage and has No. 1 cornerback size.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang has had some injury woes but moves outstandingly for a man his size and can start as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Hamler is a dynamic speedster with moments of elite yards-after-the-catch skill.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Jackson doesn't wow athletically. He just blocks everything.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Diggs in Round 2 is a mammoth win for the Cowboys, a club in need of a big, perimeter corner.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Sean McVay will love Hennessy's athletic gifts for his zone-blocking scheme.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The 49ers lost a tall, hand-work master on the interior of their defensive line when they traded DeForest Buckner. So they draft a similar type player in Elliott here.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
The Bills want to have variations of their nickel package, which is absolutely their base defense. Chinn next to Tremaine Edmunds would be an imposing sight for offenses.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver at this juncture is a massive win for Baltimore. He looks like an NFL pass rusher and has a complete skill set.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Cushenberry isn't someone you want moving laterally, but he's a rock in pass protection, especially against bull rushes.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell was tremendous at Clemson over the past two seasons except when he ran into LSU in the national title game. He is long, athletic, and plays with a physical demeanor.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
We know the Seahawks love length at corner and Ojemudia is a zone-specialist with outstanding height and arm length.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittman gives the Ravens major size at the receiver spot, and he can get open well for a 6-4, 225-pound target.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
To take some of the load off franchise tagged Derrick Henry, the Titans get a springy pass-catching specialist in Swift.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Claypool doesn't play to the ridiculous combine he had but at 6-4 and nearly 240 pounds, he's essentially a move tight end with receiver skills.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Biadasz didn't have the 2019 we were expecting after his stellar 2018, but his movement skills and run-game prowess will likely be enticing to a team in need of a long-term solution at center.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
The Seahawks get a rocked-up edge rusher who's a good athlete in Greenard to provide depth on the outside
