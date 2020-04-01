Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles trade up for Jerry Jeudy, Raiders get Jon Gruden his guy at QB

Round 2 - Pick 1 (33) Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Baun makes perfect sense for Cincinnati in that he can play some off-ball linebacker, then move to the outside and rush the quarterback in obvious passing situations.

From From Washington Redskins Round 2 - Pick 2 (34) Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th The Colts plan for the future at the quarterback spot with Philip Rivers playing on a one-year deal in 2020.

Round 2 - Pick 3 (35) Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Delpit is a towering safety with ability in coverage to run with tight ends down the field and make plays.

Round 2 - Pick 4 (36) Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Gross-Matos has his best football in front of him and has the length and athleticism to be a Pro Bowler in New York.

Round 2 - Pick 5 (37) Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 5th Davidson will drop down to defensive tackle in the NFL and gives Los Angeles more youthful pass-rush help.

Round 2 - Pick 6 (38) Justin Madubuike DL • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 6th Madubuike is a brawler and can play anywhere on the defensive line.

Round 2 - Pick 7 (39) Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Taylor is the best back in this class and gives Miami the feature runner it desperately needs.

From From Arizona Cardinals Round 2 - Pick 8 (40) Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Texans are happy to stop Higgins' slide and are ecstatic to pair him with Deshaun Watson's aggressive downfield tendencies.

Round 2 - Pick 9 (41) Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Blacklock adds some pass-rushing juice to the inside of Cleveland's defensive front.

Round 2 - Pick 10 (42) Matt Peart OL Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 21st Peart is incredibly long and athletic at the right tackle spot.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 2 - Pick 11 (43) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Aiyuk is electric downfield playmaker with a huge wingspan and twitchy movements as a route runner.

Round 2 - Pick 12 (44) Ben Bartch OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 113th POSITION RNK 24th Surprise! Bartch is a technician in pass protection and has a legit NFL offensive tackle frame. At the very least, he can slide inside to guard.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 2 - Pick 13 (45) Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Yes, they just signed Robby Anderson. But Rhule is thinking long-term in Carolina. Shenault is too dangerous after the catch for the Panthers to pass on him here.

Round 2 - Pick 14 (46) Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Jackson is a little raw and has to add weight. But he has awesome length and moments of athletic brilliance.

Round 2 - Pick 15 (47) Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th Johnson makes plays in any type of coverage and has No. 1 cornerback size.

Round 2 - Pick 16 (48) Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 12th Niang has had some injury woes but moves outstandingly for a man his size and can start as a rookie.

Round 2 - Pick 17 (49) KJ Hamler WR Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th Hamler is a dynamic speedster with moments of elite yards-after-the-catch skill.

Round 2 - Pick 18 (50) Jonah Jackson OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 17th Jackson doesn't wow athletically. He just blocks everything.

Round 2 - Pick 19 (51) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Diggs in Round 2 is a mammoth win for the Cowboys, a club in need of a big, perimeter corner.

Round 2 - Pick 20 (52) Matt Hennessy OL Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 17th Sean McVay will love Hennessy's athletic gifts for his zone-blocking scheme.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 2 - Pick 21 (53) Jordan Elliott DL Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 7th The 49ers lost a tall, hand-work master on the interior of their defensive line when they traded DeForest Buckner. So they draft a similar type player in Elliott here.

Round 2 - Pick 22 (54) Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 7th The Bills want to have variations of their nickel package, which is absolutely their base defense. Chinn next to Tremaine Edmunds would be an imposing sight for offenses.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 2 - Pick 23 (55) Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Weaver at this juncture is a massive win for Baltimore. He looks like an NFL pass rusher and has a complete skill set.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 2 - Pick 24 (56) Lloyd Cushenberry III OL LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th Cushenberry isn't someone you want moving laterally, but he's a rock in pass protection, especially against bull rushes.

Round 2 - Pick 25 (57) Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Uche is a stand-up rusher who can legitimately take on off-ball linebacker duties and thrive.

Round 2 - Pick 26 (58) A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Terrell was tremendous at Clemson over the past two seasons except when he ran into LSU in the national title game. He is long, athletic, and plays with a physical demeanor.

Round 2 - Pick 27 (59) Michael Ojemudia CB Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 14th We know the Seahawks love length at corner and Ojemudia is a zone-specialist with outstanding height and arm length.

Round 2 - Pick 28 (60) Michael Pittman Jr. WR USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 12th Pittman gives the Ravens major size at the receiver spot, and he can get open well for a 6-4, 225-pound target.

Round 2 - Pick 29 (61) D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd To take some of the load off franchise tagged Derrick Henry, the Titans get a springy pass-catching specialist in Swift.

Round 2 - Pick 30 (62) Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 14th Claypool doesn't play to the ridiculous combine he had but at 6-4 and nearly 240 pounds, he's essentially a move tight end with receiver skills.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 2 - Pick 31 (63) Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 14th Biadasz didn't have the 2019 we were expecting after his stellar 2018, but his movement skills and run-game prowess will likely be enticing to a team in need of a long-term solution at center.