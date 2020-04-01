Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles trade up for Jerry Jeudy, Raiders get Jon Gruden his guy at QB

The Eagles get aggressive to add a dynamic wideout, while the Colts look to the future with a Round 2 quarterback

We are now in April, which means it's time for a two-round mock draft. Will Tua Tagovailoa be selected after a trade up, or is he bound to sink in the first round with teams being unsure as to just how healthy his hip really is? 

Also, just how many receivers will we see fly off the board before the third round begins? 

Before we get to the picks, these are the terms of the three trades I have in Round 1: 

  • Chargers get No. 3; Lions get No. 6, No. 71, and a 2021 first-round pick
  • Buccaneers get No. 7, No. 152; Panthers get No. 14, No. 45, No. 195, and 2021 second-round pick
  • Eagles get No. 13; 49ers get No. 21, No. 53

OK, let's get to it.

Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
I'm not buying any mega-trade speculation right now. Burrow to Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
I think the Redskins will field offers for No. 2 overall but ultimately stay put and pick the best defensive prospect in this class.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Let's see how the first round shakes out if the Chargers are the team that makes the move to get Tua.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wirfs has two years of stellar tape and is a freaky athlete. This has to be the pick for New York.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
With Ryan Fitzpatrick still slingin', the Dolphins don't have to put Herbert on the field until the offensive line comes together. He has franchise quarterback tools for days.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Matt Patricia gets his movable chess piece for a defense in dire need of major playmakers in the back seven.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers can't sit idly by and let Wills get scooped up before them. He's a plug-and-play right tackle, and the time to win is right now for Tampa.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cardinals have to solidify the offensive line for Kyler Murray to really start cooking with DeAndre Hopkins and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
What great value here for the Jaguars, and they're ecstatic after trading Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Be prudent here, Browns. Thomas is a monster at left tackle with tentacles for arms and loads of power. He's an ascending pass protector too.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Rumors are floating that Ruggs will be the first receiver off the board. The Jets give Darnold an exquisitely fast burner with a surprisingly big catch radius for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's not crazy to assume Jon Gruden, entering Year 3, will want "his guy" at the quarterback position.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles are glued to their televisions as Jeudy falls, and they can't help themselves. The 49ers would love the extra Day 2 picks.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After the trade back, Matt Rhule gets himself a long, fast, man-to-man cornerback to instantly replace James Bradberry.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Drew Lock rejoices as his top two receivers are Courtland Sutton and Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Round 1 - Pick 17
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The value was too good to pass here for Dallas, as Kinlaw is a long, disruptive force on the interior at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Jones was impenetrable at left tackle for Houston and really refined his footwork in his senior season. He sinks low to win the leverage battle and has good movement skills.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fulton gives the Raiders a squeaky clean, versatile cornerback with outstanding click-and-close and mirroring skills.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With Okudah and Murray, the Jaguars added an abundance of length and speed to their defense.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Even after moving back, the 49ers were able to land one of the more explosive receivers in this class in Mims.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
After moving on from Linval Joseph, the Vikings need a big body on the interior who'll devour blocks and consistently make plays against the run. Brown's the perfect prospect here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Jefferson is wiggly slot receiver with serious speed who'll give New England more explosiveness on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Saints could use more coverage ability in their linebacker room outside of DeMario Davis. Queen is smaller but flies around.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
9th
Reagor is a burner with smooth athleticism in space and will create separation. This fills a big need after the Stefon Diggs trade.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinney is a field general capable of carrying out as many duties as Brian Flores asks of him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Seahawks love athletic specimens, and Cleveland is the second-most athletically gifted tackle in this class behind Wirfs. He just needs to get stronger.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
13th
Ruiz would step in right away and help Baltimore get even better on the ground, a scary proposition for opposing defenses.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Epenesa is a position-flexible hand-work master with plenty of power.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Gallimore plays quicker than his combine indicated and has a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves. He'd eat next to Kenny Clark.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Gladney is a physical, speedy outside cornerback who routinely finds the football.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Everything about Igbinoghene screams first-round pick although he only played corner for two years in college after starting as a wideout.
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Baun makes perfect sense for Cincinnati in that he can play some off-ball linebacker, then move to the outside and rush the quarterback in obvious passing situations.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Colts plan for the future at the quarterback spot with Philip Rivers playing on a one-year deal in 2020.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Delpit is a towering safety with ability in coverage to run with tight ends down the field and make plays.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Gross-Matos has his best football in front of him and has the length and athleticism to be a Pro Bowler in New York.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
5th
Davidson will drop down to defensive tackle in the NFL and gives Los Angeles more youthful pass-rush help.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Justin Madubuike DL
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
6th
Madubuike is a brawler and can play anywhere on the defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Taylor is the best back in this class and gives Miami the feature runner it desperately needs.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Texans are happy to stop Higgins' slide and are ecstatic to pair him with Deshaun Watson's aggressive downfield tendencies.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Blacklock adds some pass-rushing juice to the inside of Cleveland's defensive front.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
21st
Peart is incredibly long and athletic at the right tackle spot.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Aiyuk is electric downfield playmaker with a huge wingspan and twitchy movements as a route runner.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Ben Bartch OL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
113th
POSITION RNK
24th
Surprise! Bartch is a technician in pass protection and has a legit NFL offensive tackle frame. At the very least, he can slide inside to guard.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Yes, they just signed Robby Anderson. But Rhule is thinking long-term in Carolina. Shenault is too dangerous after the catch for the Panthers to pass on him here.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
Jackson is a little raw and has to add weight. But he has awesome length and moments of athletic brilliance.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
9th
Johnson makes plays in any type of coverage and has No. 1 cornerback size.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
12th
Niang has had some injury woes but moves outstandingly for a man his size and can start as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
Hamler is a dynamic speedster with moments of elite yards-after-the-catch skill.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Jonah Jackson OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
17th
Jackson doesn't wow athletically. He just blocks everything.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Diggs in Round 2 is a mammoth win for the Cowboys, a club in need of a big, perimeter corner.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Matt Hennessy OL
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
17th
Sean McVay will love Hennessy's athletic gifts for his zone-blocking scheme.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
7th
The 49ers lost a tall, hand-work master on the interior of their defensive line when they traded DeForest Buckner. So they draft a similar type player in Elliott here.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Bills want to have variations of their nickel package, which is absolutely their base defense. Chinn next to Tremaine Edmunds would be an imposing sight for offenses.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver at this juncture is a massive win for Baltimore. He looks like an NFL pass rusher and has a complete skill set.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
10th
Cushenberry isn't someone you want moving laterally, but he's a rock in pass protection, especially against bull rushes.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
Uche is a stand-up rusher who can legitimately take on off-ball linebacker duties and thrive.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Terrell was tremendous at Clemson over the past two seasons except when he ran into LSU in the national title game. He is long, athletic, and plays with a physical demeanor.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Michael Ojemudia CB
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
14th
We know the Seahawks love length at corner and Ojemudia is a zone-specialist with outstanding height and arm length.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
12th
Pittman gives the Ravens major size at the receiver spot, and he can get open well for a 6-4, 225-pound target.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
2nd
To take some of the load off franchise tagged Derrick Henry, the Titans get a springy pass-catching specialist in Swift.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
14th
Claypool doesn't play to the ridiculous combine he had but at 6-4 and nearly 240 pounds, he's essentially a move tight end with receiver skills.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
14th
Biadasz didn't have the 2019 we were expecting after his stellar 2018, but his movement skills and run-game prowess will likely be enticing to a team in need of a long-term solution at center.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Seahawks get a rocked-up edge rusher who's a good athlete in Greenard to provide depth on the outside
