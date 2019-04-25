2019 NFL Mock Draft: Three teams trade into top 10, including Redskins for Dwayne Haskins
Are you ready for some football ... players to find homes at the professional level? The draft is almost here
After months and months of mock drafts, the end is finally near. The 2019 NFL Draft is right in front of us, so soon we'll finally be able to break down the actual picks that are made, rather than the theoretical examples we've been limited to over the last 360 days or so.
I've banged you over the head with my trade scenarios involving the Raiders moving to No. 1 to take Kyler Murray, but since we're nearly at the draft and that hasn't happened, I'm going to go through one mock draft scenario where the Cardinals take Murray at No. 1 and look to trade Josh Rosen. Even so, I think the Raiders are clearly in play for a quarterback, maybe even Dwayne Haskins, but someone beats them to the punch with a trade to No. 3 below.
That team was the Giants in the initial version of this post, but with news that Daniel Snyder is taking over the draft planning for Washington and that Dwayne Haskins could be his target, I'm making a late switch back to Washington moving to No. 3, a trade I had in my seven-round mock draft that originally came out a few weeks back.
As the 2019 NFL Draft develops, you can catch analysis and grades of all the picks by tuning into our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ. Download the CBS Sports app for free if you'd rather follow along on any mobile or connected TV device.
Also in this mock draft, Rashan Gary and D.K. Metcalf fall out of the first round. For the former, I think medical issues could combine with his lack of production to cause teams to shy away from him with their first pick. He could still be in play for a team with multiple first-rounders, but I think there's also a good chance he lasts until Day 2. As for Metcalf, the fact that he's not a complete receiver prospect coupled with an incredibly deep selection of potential starters at the position in this class means teams don't have to reach for him in Round 1. And now for the picks ...
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: 49ers shopping Solomon Thomas
Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick just two years ago
-
Mock: Raiders take Oklahoma duo
The Giants finish with three first-round picks and a new franchise quarterback in Will Brinson's...
-
Mock: Dwayne Haskins falls to Redskins
Giants pluck their quarterback of the future from the Manning/Cutcliffe family tree
-
Raiders 2019 seven-round mock draft
Here's everything you need to know about the Oakland Raiders to get ready for the NFL draf...
-
Vikings 2019 seven-round mock draft
Here's everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings to get ready for the NFL dr...
-
Report: Raiders love Murray, not Carr
The speculation regarding Oakland's QB situation continues to run rampant ahead of the dra...