2019 NFL Mock Draft: Three teams trade into top 10, including Redskins for Dwayne Haskins

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 PAYDS

4361 RUYDS

1001 INTS

7 TDS

54 I've done plenty of mocks with the Cardinals trading out of this pick instead of taking Murray, but since that hasn't happened, let's go ahead and explore a scenario where they do decide to punt on Josh Rosen. I don't think this pick is a lock, however.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa EDGE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

14 TFL

6 SACKS

4 FF

1 If the Cardinals take Bosa No. 1, the 49ers would likely jump on Quinnen Williams here or see if they can get a decent haul from a team looking to trade up for a QB. No reason to swerve away from this match at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 PAYDS

4831 RUYDS

108 INTS

8 TDS

54 The Redskins seem like the best bet to make a bold move up for a QB, and pulling this off will cost them a first-round pick next year plus multiple Day 2 picks. Will it be worth it? Only time will tell.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Quinnen Williams DL Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

71 TFL

19.5 SACKS

8 PD

1 I think the Raiders are in play for not only Murray, but Haskins as well. But with both off the board in the first three picks, they 'settle' for maybe the best overall player in the draft, one who fills a huge need.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

123 TFL

12 SACKS

3 PD

6 Would the Bucs take White with Josh Allen still on the board? I think it's a definite possibility, as White appears to be a safer play even if he doesn't fill as large of a need. The lack of quality off-ball LBs in this class should get White into the top five.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Josh Allen EDGE Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

88 TFL

21.5 SACKS

17 PD

5 With Haskins off the board, the Giants fill their pass-rush need with Allen, a potential top-three pick who manages to get to New York here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ed Oliver DL Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

54 TFL

14.5 SACKS

3 PD

2 The Jaguars prioritize defense above all, and their pass rush is on shaky ground after 2019. Though players like T.J. Hockenson or an offensive linemen also make sense, it'll be impossible to pass on Oliver if he slips here.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Jawaan Taylor OL Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 The Panthers make a big move up the board, giving up No. 16 and 47 for this pick, then selecting the top offensive lineman in the draft. He'll look to push Daryl Williams for a starting role immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Jonah Williams OL Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 I'm adding one more trade into the top 10 in my final mock. The Vikings are positioned to miss out on the top linemen at No. 18, and with how critical that need is, I can see them offering No. 50 to the Bills to move down nine spots.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

66 TFL

8.5 SACKS

4.5 PD

4 This initially was Drew Lock, and while I expect them to still have interest in the Missouri QB, I think Vic Fangio wins out and gets his QB on the defensive side of the ball in Bush, addressing a major need.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 The Bengals have shown some interest in Daniel Jones, but with two QBs still on the board, I think the approach is to angle for a trade up later and instead go with Ford, who is a big upgrade at right tackle or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 12 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 REC

49 REYDS

760 YDS/REC

15.5 TDS

7 With Bush unavailable for the Packers, the choice comes down to the top tight end or the fourth offensive linemen, and I think they like enough of the second-tier linemen for No. 30 that Hockenson makes the most sense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Andre Dillard OL Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 The Texans can't afford to wait on an offensive lineman once Taylor and Williams go in the top 10, so they hook up with a Dolphins team that needs as many assets as it can get, giving up No. 23 and 54 in order to select an excellent left-tackle prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Wilkins DL Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

51 TFL

14 SACKS

5.5 PD

2 I'm torn between Wilkins and Brian Burns here, but it seems like the consensus rates Wilkins slightly higher overall, and unless there's a Vic Beasley offer on the table the Falcons like, the defensive tackle probably makes more sense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Brian Burns EDGE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

52 TFL

15.5 SACKS

10 FF

3 The Jets land an impact edge rusher even after moving down from No. 3, which nets them a future first-rounder as well as multiple Day 2 picks. If the Redskins get aggressive on Haskins, the Jets could be the big winner of Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 REC

39 REYDS

519 YDS/REC

13.3 TDS

7 Yes, the Lions signed Jesse James in free agency, but he's not a true No. 1 tight end and doesn't bring nearly the same upside to the passing game as Fant, who becomes the go-to target in the middle of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 17 From From Cleveland Browns Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 PAYDS

2674 RUYDS

319 INTS

9 TDS

25 The Giants are able to sit back, let the draft come to them and still land the quarterback they reportedly covet with their second first-round pick. Giants fans would hate if the team took Jones at No. 6, but Josh Allen and Jones? That's a win.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Montez Sweat EDGE Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

8 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

53 INTS

14.5 SACKS

12 FF

1 If someone like Ed Oliver doesn't slip to No. 9, the Bills should feel comfortable moving back to the late teens and still finding help on either line. Here they pick up an edge rusher whose stock has fallen due to medical concerns.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dexter Lawrence DL Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

36 TFL

7 SACKS

1.5 PD

3 The Titans could be a sleeper team for Drew Lock here, but instead they take the massive Lawrence to give their rush defense a boost and free up some attention from Jurrell Casey on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rock Ya-Sin CB Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

46 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

47 INT

2 PD

12 FF

0 The consensus is that the Steelers are looking corner here, and with the entire board open at that position, I'm going with the guy Mike Tomlin reportedly loves in Ya-Sin.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Clelin Ferrell EDGE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

55 TFL

20 SACKS

11.5 FF

3 The Seahawks are always a candidate to move down, but they can do that from No. 29 after trading Frank Clark. With Ferrell slipping out of the top 20, I can't see them passing on the chance to draft Clark's replacement here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 REC

75 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

17.6 TDS

10 I think Brown will be the first receiver off the board after his medical rechecks went well, and he's the kind of versatile playmaker that could do a lot of damage in a run-first offense like Baltimore's.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Jeffery Simmons DL Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 TACKLES

63 TFL

18 SACKS

2 PD

4 The Dolphins should basically be best player available with this pick considering all their needs after trading down. Here that's Simmons, a top-10 talent who will likely slip due to an ACL tear. That shouldn't matter to a rebuilding Dolphins team.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Josh Jacobs RB Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

1 RUYDS

640 YDS/ATT

5.3 REYDS

247 TDS

15 Can the Raiders let Jacobs fall any further if they want him? Considering the Eagles are sitting at No. 25 and could definitely use a running back with his talents, I think the answer is no. With the board wide open at CB, Oakland takes Jacobs now and eyes a corner in a few picks.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Garrett Bradbury OL NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

22 POSITION RNK

5 Bradbury could go 10 picks earlier and no one would blink, but here he slips down to the Eagles, where he would be a perfect fit for Doug Pederson's offense. He can compete to start at guard initially while serving as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at the pivot.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jerry Tillery DL Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

31 POSITION RNK

7 TACKLES

28 TFL

8.5 SACKS

7 PD

2 The Colts are unable to move up for Simmons, but Tillery is a fine player in his own right, someone who can win with strength,size or athleticism on any play. He's a first-round talent that isn't drawing much buzz.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Greedy Williams CB LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

25 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

33 INTS

2 PD

9 FF

0 A corner finally comes off the board, with the Raiders closing up their first-round account with a man named Greedy. He's not the greatest tackler, but Williams has the ability to make game-changing plays anytime the ball is thrown his direction.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Byron Murphy CB Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

26 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

58 INTS

4 PD

13 FF

1 The Chargers could go in a number of directions with this pick, and I like the value here with the excellent Murphy, who doesn't run fast but is fantastic at playing the position. His testing profile is similar to that of Casey Hayward, a player that has paid off for the Chargers.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 PAYDS

3498 RUYDS

175 INTS

8 TDS

34 The Broncos stop Lock's fall by moving up from No. 40, sending their 2020 second-rounder and a late pick in this draft to snag the signal-caller that seems like a great fit for what John Elway wants at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Kaleb McGary OL Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

28 POSITION RNK

6 The Packers passed on offensive linemen to take Lock earlier, and instead they snap up a talented right tackle in McGary who can also compete to start inside in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Chris Lindstrom OL Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

32 POSITION RNK

7 The Rams would love to trade out of the first round and pick up some extra selections, and maybe they're able to do so. If they stay put, Lindstrom is a great option to compete to replace Rodger Saffold on the interior.