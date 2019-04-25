2019 NFL Mock Draft: Three teams trade into top 10, including Redskins for Dwayne Haskins

The draft is almost here

After months and months of mock drafts, the end is finally near. The 2019 NFL Draft is right in front of us, so soon we'll finally be able to break down the actual picks that are made, rather than the theoretical examples we've been limited to over the last 360 days or so. 

I've banged you over the head with my trade scenarios involving the Raiders moving to No. 1 to take Kyler Murray, but since we're nearly at the draft and that hasn't happened, I'm going to go through one mock draft scenario where the Cardinals take Murray at No. 1 and look to trade Josh Rosen. Even so, I think the Raiders are clearly in play for a quarterback, maybe even Dwayne Haskins, but someone beats them to the punch with a trade to No. 3 below.

That team was the Giants in the initial version of this post, but with news that Daniel Snyder is taking over the draft planning for Washington and that Dwayne Haskins could be his target, I'm making a late switch back to Washington moving to No. 3, a trade I had in my seven-round mock draft that originally came out a few weeks back.

Also in this mock draft, Rashan Gary and D.K. Metcalf fall out of the first round. For the former, I think medical issues could combine with his lack of production to cause teams to shy away from him with their first pick. He could still be in play for a team with multiple first-rounders, but I think there's also a good chance he lasts until Day 2. As for Metcalf, the fact that he's not a complete receiver prospect coupled with an incredibly deep selection of potential starters at the position in this class means teams don't have to reach for him in Round 1. And now for the picks ... 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
I've done plenty of mocks with the Cardinals trading out of this pick instead of taking Murray, but since that hasn't happened, let's go ahead and explore a scenario where they do decide to punt on Josh Rosen. I don't think this pick is a lock, however.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
If the Cardinals take Bosa No. 1, the 49ers would likely jump on Quinnen Williams here or see if they can get a decent haul from a team looking to trade up for a QB. No reason to swerve away from this match at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 3
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
The Redskins seem like the best bet to make a bold move up for a QB, and pulling this off will cost them a first-round pick next year plus multiple Day 2 picks. Will it be worth it? Only time will tell.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
I think the Raiders are in play for not only Murray, but Haskins as well. But with both off the board in the first three picks, they 'settle' for maybe the best overall player in the draft, one who fills a huge need.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
Would the Bucs take White with Josh Allen still on the board? I think it's a definite possibility, as White appears to be a safer play even if he doesn't fill as large of a need. The lack of quality off-ball LBs in this class should get White into the top five.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		PD
5
With Haskins off the board, the Giants fill their pass-rush need with Allen, a potential top-three pick who manages to get to New York here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
The Jaguars prioritize defense above all, and their pass rush is on shaky ground after 2019. Though players like T.J. Hockenson or an offensive linemen also make sense, it'll be impossible to pass on Oliver if he slips here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
The Panthers make a big move up the board, giving up No. 16 and 47 for this pick, then selecting the top offensive lineman in the draft. He'll look to push Daryl Williams for a starting role immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 9
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
I'm adding one more trade into the top 10 in my final mock. The Vikings are positioned to miss out on the top linemen at No. 18, and with how critical that need is, I can see them offering No. 50 to the Bills to move down nine spots.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
This initially was Drew Lock, and while I expect them to still have interest in the Missouri QB, I think Vic Fangio wins out and gets his QB on the defensive side of the ball in Bush, addressing a major need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
The Bengals have shown some interest in Daniel Jones, but with two QBs still on the board, I think the approach is to angle for a trade up later and instead go with Ford, who is a big upgrade at right tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
With Bush unavailable for the Packers, the choice comes down to the top tight end or the fourth offensive linemen, and I think they like enough of the second-tier linemen for No. 30 that Hockenson makes the most sense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
The Texans can't afford to wait on an offensive lineman once Taylor and Williams go in the top 10, so they hook up with a Dolphins team that needs as many assets as it can get, giving up No. 23 and 54 in order to select an excellent left-tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
I'm torn between Wilkins and Brian Burns here, but it seems like the consensus rates Wilkins slightly higher overall, and unless there's a Vic Beasley offer on the table the Falcons like, the defensive tackle probably makes more sense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
  Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
The Jets land an impact edge rusher even after moving down from No. 3, which nets them a future first-rounder as well as multiple Day 2 picks. If the Redskins get aggressive on Haskins, the Jets could be the big winner of Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 16
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
Yes, the Lions signed Jesse James in free agency, but he's not a true No. 1 tight end and doesn't bring nearly the same upside to the passing game as Fant, who becomes the go-to target in the middle of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
The Giants are able to sit back, let the draft come to them and still land the quarterback they reportedly covet with their second first-round pick. Giants fans would hate if the team took Jones at No. 6, but Josh Allen and Jones? That's a win.
Round 1 - Pick 18
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		INTS
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
If someone like Ed Oliver doesn't slip to No. 9, the Bills should feel comfortable moving back to the late teens and still finding help on either line. Here they pick up an edge rusher whose stock has fallen due to medical concerns.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
The Titans could be a sleeper team for Drew Lock here, but instead they take the massive Lawrence to give their rush defense a boost and free up some attention from Jurrell Casey on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
46 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
47 		INT
2 		PD
12 		FF
0
The consensus is that the Steelers are looking corner here, and with the entire board open at that position, I'm going with the guy Mike Tomlin reportedly loves in Ya-Sin.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
The Seahawks are always a candidate to move down, but they can do that from No. 29 after trading Frank Clark. With Ferrell slipping out of the top 20, I can't see them passing on the chance to draft Clark's replacement here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
I think Brown will be the first receiver off the board after his medical rechecks went well, and he's the kind of versatile playmaker that could do a lot of damage in a run-first offense like Baltimore's.
Round 1 - Pick 23
  Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
The Dolphins should basically be best player available with this pick considering all their needs after trading down. Here that's Simmons, a top-10 talent who will likely slip due to an ACL tear. That shouldn't matter to a rebuilding Dolphins team.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
1
RUYDS
640 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
247 		TDS
15
Can the Raiders let Jacobs fall any further if they want him? Considering the Eagles are sitting at No. 25 and could definitely use a running back with his talents, I think the answer is no. With the board wide open at CB, Oakland takes Jacobs now and eyes a corner in a few picks.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
Bradbury could go 10 picks earlier and no one would blink, but here he slips down to the Eagles, where he would be a perfect fit for Doug Pederson's offense. He can compete to start at guard initially while serving as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at the pivot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		PD
2
The Colts are unable to move up for Simmons, but Tillery is a fine player in his own right, someone who can win with strength,size or athleticism on any play. He's a first-round talent that isn't drawing much buzz.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
0
A corner finally comes off the board, with the Raiders closing up their first-round account with a man named Greedy. He's not the greatest tackler, but Williams has the ability to make game-changing plays anytime the ball is thrown his direction.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FF
1
The Chargers could go in a number of directions with this pick, and I like the value here with the excellent Murphy, who doesn't run fast but is fantastic at playing the position. His testing profile is similar to that of Casey Hayward, a player that has paid off for the Chargers.
Round 1 - Pick 29
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
The Broncos stop Lock's fall by moving up from No. 40, sending their 2020 second-rounder and a late pick in this draft to snag the signal-caller that seems like a great fit for what John Elway wants at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
28 		POSITION RNK
6
The Packers passed on offensive linemen to take Lock earlier, and instead they snap up a talented right tackle in McGary who can also compete to start inside in Year 1.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
7
The Rams would love to trade out of the first round and pick up some extra selections, and maybe they're able to do so. If they stay put, Lindstrom is a great option to compete to replace Rodger Saffold on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
55 		POSITION RNK
3
REC
44 		REYDS
710 		YDS/REC
16.1 		TDS
7
Receiver is an option as well, but it's a deep class at the position and the Patriots can find starters there on Day 2. There's a big drop-off at tight end after Smith, so I think he's the preferred option if he makes it to their pick.
