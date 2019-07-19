2019 NFL Training Camp: The biggest depth chart battles to watch for all 32 teams
Football is back, and we're whipping around the league to look at the best camp battles we're watching this summer
There are a decent amount of NFL players whose roster spots and places in the starting lineup are guaranteed before training camp even begins. Barring injury, Tom Brady will be the New England starting quarterback this season; DeAndre Hopkins will be Houston's No. 1 receiver; Von Miller will be rushing off the left side of the Denver defense, and so on.
Of course, there are also plenty of players around the league who enter camp fighting for either a roster spot or a spot in the starting lineup. Here at CBS Sports, we're just as interested in those players -- and those battles -- as we are in the starters. That's why we're going to be digging into some of the most important position battles in the NFL over the next several weeks.
Below, you can find our look at the biggest depth chart battle to watch for each team in training camp. Check back as we run through the league team by team and share what we're watching this summer (scheduled dates subject to change):
NFC East
- Cowboys: Coming Friday, July 26
- Eagles: Coming Monday, July 22
- Giants: Coming Tuesday, July 23
- Washington: Who starts at QB: Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, or Colt McCoy?
NFC North
- Bears: Coming Friday, Aug. 2
- Lions: Coming Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Packers: Which receivers will share the field with Davante Adams?
- Vikings: Coming Tuesday, Aug. 6
NFC South
- Buccaneers: Coming Monday, July 29
- Falcons: How will youth factor into offensive line starters?
- Panthers: Coming Monday, Aug. 5
- Saints: Coming Thursday, July 25
NFC West
- 49ers: Coming Friday, July 26
- Cardinals: Coming Wednesday, July 31
- Rams: Coming Thursday, Aug. 1
- Seahawks: Coming Wednesday, July 24
AFC East
- Bills: Coming Wednesday, July 31
- Dolphins: Will Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick win the quarterback job?
- Jets: Coming Tuesday, July 30
- Patriots: Coming Tuesday, July 23
AFC North
- Bengals: Coming Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Browns: Coming Wednesday, July 24
- Ravens: Coming Monday, July 29
- Steelers: Coming Thursday, July 25
AFC South
- Colts: Coming Monday, Aug. 5
- Jaguars: Coming Thursday, Aug. 1
- Texans: Who's going to protect Deshaun Watson's blind side?
- Titans: Coming Friday, Aug. 2
AFC West
- Broncos: Which receivers will step up as Emmanuel Sanders recovers?
- Chargers: Coming Monday, July 22
- Chiefs: Coming Tuesday, July 30
- Raiders: Coming Tuesday, Aug. 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tyreek Hill reacts to NFL's decision
The Chiefs receiver had a lengthy reaction to the NFL's decision not to suspend him
-
Training camp battles: Falcons
The Falcons offensive line bears watching heading into 2019
-
Fan fined for pointing laser at Brady
A Chiefs fan in Kansas City has pleaded guilty after being cited for using a laser on Brady...
-
Kidney donors flock to help Haynesworth
More than 1,000 offers came in for potential kidney donations
-
Packers CEO: We tried to get Khalil Mack
The Packers ended up spending a bunch of money on two pass rushers this offseason
-
Cowboys, Zeke keeping dialogue open
There is more optimism that a new deal could get done