2019 NFL Training Camp: The biggest depth chart battles to watch for all 32 teams

Football is back, and we're whipping around the league to look at the best camp battles we're watching this summer

There are a decent amount of NFL players whose roster spots and places in the starting lineup are guaranteed before training camp even begins. Barring injury, Tom Brady will be the New England starting quarterback this season; DeAndre Hopkins will be Houston's No. 1 receiver; Von Miller will be rushing off the left side of the Denver defense, and so on.

Of course, there are also plenty of players around the league who enter camp fighting for either a roster spot or a spot in the starting lineup. Here at CBS Sports, we're just as interested in those players -- and those battles -- as we are in the starters. That's why we're going to be digging into some of the most important position battles in the NFL over the next several weeks. 

Below, you can find our look at the biggest depth chart battle to watch for each team in training camp. Check back as we run through the league team by team and share what we're watching this summer (scheduled dates subject to change):

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories