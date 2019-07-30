2019 NFL Training Camp battles: With Tyreek Hill's return, Mecole Hardman doesn't have to be rushed onto the field

Last season Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt accounted for 2,832 yards and 27 touchdowns in 27 total games. That's 40 percent of the production provided by Chiefs' pass catchers and running backs. Hunt was released last November after video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman (he's since been signed by the Browns), and Hill's future was uncertain until earlier this month when the NFL chose not to punish him for off-field incidents that initially led the team to suspend him this spring.

The Chiefs were concerned enough about Hill's status to select Mecole Hardman, a dynamic playmaker out of Georgia, in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. But now, instead of having to get Hardman up to speed in a few months, coach Andy Reid can bring him along slowly because Hill is back in the fold.

Put another way: The league's most explosive offense could be even better in 2019. And while that conversation always starts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the wide receivers will also be a huge part of any success this group has this season.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the team in targets (150) and receptions (103) last season but among the wideouts, Hill was -- and remains -- No. 1., followed by Sammy Watkins (40 catches). Chris Conley (32) is now in Jacksonville and Hunt (26), who is currently serving an eight-game suspension, will suit up for the Browns. But Damien Williams, who replaced Hunt in the backfield, is expected to take up the slack, and Demarcus Robinson, the 2016 fourth-rounder, could see his role expand too.

Here's a look at Mahomes' top wide receiver options ahead of the 2019 campaign.

You can find all our training camp battle stories here.

There's not a lot to say; on the field Hill is one of the most dangerous players in the league. He had 1,479 receiving yards in 2018 and 1,183 the year before, and there's little reason to think he won't improve on those numbers this season. Hill was No. 5 in total value among all wide receivers in '18, according to Football Outsiders, and No. 7 via Pro Football Focus grades.

"We're comfortable with Tyreek coming back here," Reid told reporters at the start of training camp, after Hill was not suspended by the league. "Looking forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back doing what he loves to do. ...

"He's remorseful that's he's had to put us all through what we went through and what he had to go through," the coach continued. "That's a sensitive situation. He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here. He's very conscious of that."

Mahomes added: "It was good to welcome him back now and have him a part of the team, and we can build the team that we want to build."

Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins, the former Bills first-rounder, joined Kansas City last offseason. He only played in 10 games in 2018 but he finished with 40 receptions for 519 yards and 3 touchdowns. Even more noteworthy: Watkins ranked fifth in value per play among all wideouts last season, one spot ahead of Tyreek Hill. Put another way: When he's healthy, he can be really good.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported during OTAs that the word out of Kansas City is that Watkins "looks incredible," adding: "That could just be spin and it's from the local guys and it's also from people that know the organization very well, saying Sammy's finally in the best shape of his life -- that if there is a Tyreek Hill issue, if Tyreek Hill's not going to be on the field, if they have to miss him, Sammy Watkins is ready to make that next step."

Watkins can now step up and play alongside Hill.

Mecole Hardman

Hardman played in Georgia's run-heavy offense but he was a terror from the slot, showing the ability to regularly win when running either underneath or deep routes. He also showed the ability to break tackles despite his size and in the right system (see Kansas City) Hardman can be special. Added bonus: He blazed a sub-4.4 forty time at the combine and he returns punts and kicks.

"He's a great player," Mahomes said in May, shortly after Hardman was drafted. "Obviously, he's very fast, but he's working on everything -- route-running, getting accustomed to the offense. ... When you add guys and add depth, it really is a special thing to know that the staff and everybody keeps adding and are never satisfied with where we are at, we are going to keep getting better every single year," Mahomes continued. "I was very excited."

And now with Hill's return, Hardman's ready to learn all he can.

"I think my job, it still is what it is, but I'm glad that Tyreek's back," Hardman said last week, via Arrowhead Pride. "I'm happy that he's here. I'm ready to learn from him, watch him practice and everything he can teach me I'm (going to) learn. Hopefully we can go into the season ready to go."

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson made his living last season on broken plays; instances where Mahomes found himself gunslingin' on the run, and doing things that no one else on the planet can do. Behold:

That, of course, was Robinson on the receiving end of that touchdown.

Talking of Robinson's relationship with Mahomes, Reid said this in April, via The Athletic:

"He and the quarterback have kind of a unique chemistry. They have had some big plays. The quarterback likes him and has a lot of trust in him. The one thing I can tell you is Demarcus will continue the play. There is no pulling up. Sometimes guys will take a breather on the back end if (they think) the play is (away from where they are). Demarcus is 100 mph getting over there. Think about how many plays he made this past year by just that shear hustle.

"Our quarterback knows that if he gets into trouble, somewhere Demarcus is going to show up. He's going to be there."

And while Robinson would like to be more involved in the offense and improve on his career-high 22 receptions last season, there's definitely a need for someone who can improvise with Mahomes should a play break down.

"This is a big deal, my fourth year, the last year of my contract," Robinson told The Athletic. "I just want to put numbers up, get the guys' trust and let the coaches know I know what's going on so it'll be an easy and smooth transition on the field."