2020 NFL Playoffs: Chiefs shock Texans with three touchdowns in three minutes as game goes off the rails

The AFC divisional playoff game between the Texans and the Chiefs is only at halftime and it's already gone completely off the rails.

After watching the Texans shockingly jump out to a 24-0 lead, the Chiefs responded in the second quarter with a wild sequence that saw them score three touchdowns in a span of three minutes and 18 seconds.

Although the Chiefs offense got off to a slow start -- due in large part to multiple drops in the first quarter -- rookie returner Mecole Hardman ended up taking things into his own hands to help ignite Kansas City. On a kickoff in the second quarter, Hardman came up with a 58-yard return that gave the Chiefs the ball at Houston's 42-yard line.

The Chiefs quickly capitalized just two plays later when Patrick Mahomes hit Damien Williams for a 17-yard touchdown.

The score cut Houston's lead down to 24-7.

It was almost fitting that Hardman's return was the catalyst for Kansas City's first score, because the Chiefs' special teams ended up playing a huge part of their three touchdown barrage.

Kansas City's special teams came up with another big play in the second quarter when the Texans tried to run a fake punt on fourth-and-3. Unfortunately for the Texans, the fake was sniffed out by Kansas City's Daniel Sorensen, who made an unbelievable play.

The Texans go for the fake punt and the @Chiefs defense makes a huge play! #ChiefsKingdom #NFLPlayoffs



📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/SQ4heoPvSO — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

The failed fake punt set the Chiefs offense up at Houston's 33-yard line, and Kansas City didn't waste anytime cashing in on the great field position.

Four plays after the fake punt, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a five-yard TD, cutting Houston's lead to 24-14.

You're not going to believe this, but after the Kelce TD, the Chiefs special teams, specifically Sorensen, came up with another HUGE play.

On the ensuing kickoff after the Kelce touchdown, Sorensen stripped Texans returner Deandre Carter, and the Chiefs ended up recovering the fumble.

The turnover set the chiefs up with the ball at Houston's 6-yard line, and you can probably guess what happened next, yup, the Chiefs got a quick touchdown.

Once again, it was Mahomes finding Kelce, and this time, the score cut the Texans' lead to 24-21.

Mahomes. Kelce. Again.

THREE TDs in THREE minutes.



And just like that it's a three-point game! #NFLPlayoffs #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/y9g7OTvRjY — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

If you're scoring at home, the first touchdown came at the 9:55 mark of the second quarter. The final touchdown came at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter, which means Kansas City scored three touchdowns in three minutes and 18 seconds.

Mahomes also tacked on another touchdown pass with 44 seconds left in the half that put the Chiefs on top 28-24, something that had seemed improbable at the beginning of the second quarter when Kansas City trailed 24-0.

The four touchdown passes made Mahomes just the second player in NFL history to throw four touchdown passes in a single quarter in a playoff game.

For an update on the game that includes the score and the latest stats, be sure to click here and head to our live blog.