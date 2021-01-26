The 2021 Pro Bowl is going to have a slightly different look than every other Pro Bowl in NFL history. Due to the pandemic, there won't be a game played on the field this year, but there's still going to be a showdown between the NFC and that AFC and that showdown is going to happen virtually when the two sides face each other in Madden NFL 21 on Jan. 31.

In a normal season, the Pro Bowl would feature 88 players -- 44 from each conference -- duking it out on the field, but this isn't a normal season. Instead of having 44 players from each conference trying to play a game of Madden, the NFL has selected four people who will represent each team.

The AFC team will be led by Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry, Snoop Dogg and Keyshawn Johnson while the NFC team will be led by Kyler Murray, Jamal Adams, Bubba Wallace and Marshawn Lynch.

The format will be simple: Each of the four guys will get to play one five-minute quarter of the Pro Bowl. The NFL didn't announce which guys would be facing each other, which means the first quarter might be Snoop Dogg vs. Kyler Murray or it could be Deshaun Watson against Marshawn Lynch or something else entirely.

"We'll be taking the Pro Bowl to the virtual world of Madden this weekend and I can't wait to do it big with football fans in my favorite game," Snoop Dogg said a statement. "I'm a Madden NFL star. So Kyler and Marshawn better watch out, my team is comin' in to win that championship title for the AFC."

The virtual Pro Bowl will stream live on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m ET on the NFL's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages along with the EA Madden NFL Twitch page. For anyone who would prefer to watch the event on television, that will be possible when the NFL Network re-airs it at both 8 p.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. ET.

Before the virtual game kicks off, the NFL will also be airing a pregame special at 3 p.m. ET on both ESPN and ABC that will include roundtable discussions with NFL legends along with a film breakdown session that will include both Joey Bosa and DeAndre Hopkins.

In another twist, NFL players will also be going head-to-head on Madden all week. One of the first games will take place Tuesday with Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson facing off against Titans receiver A.J. Brown.

Although the NFL canceled the on-field portion of this year's Pro Bowl, the league is hoping that things can return to normal next year and if that happens, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas. Even though there's no actual game, the NFL did release the official Pro Bowl rosters for this season and you can check those out by clicking here.