With just four weeks left to play in the season, there's still plenty of drama in the NFL playoff picture.

Although the Eagles are running away with the top seed in the NFC, that's about the only thing that seems to be set in stone right now. Heading into Week 15, not only are 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff berths still up for grabs, but two divisions still seem to be wide open (the AFC North and the NFC South).

To help you make sense of all the chaos, we're going to project the 14 teams that are going to make the playoffs. The projections are based on data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh plugged some numbers into his SportsLine computer and simulated the rest of the NFL season, and using those numbers, not only were we able to figure out the playoff chances for every team, but we're also going to project the entire playoff field.

With that in mind, let's get to this week's playoff projections. Actually, before we do that, here's a mock draft (Click here) that Texans, Bears and Broncos fans might want to read. Those three teams have officially been eliminated and if you're a fan of one of those three teams, a mock draft will probably be much more exciting to read than this projection.

As for everyone else, let's get to the projection.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, be sure to click here. For a breakdown of the current playoff picture, be sure to click here.

AFC Playoff Projection

1. (AFC East Champion) Bills The Bills beat the Chiefs back in Week 5 and that continues to be the reason why the computer is projecting Buffalo to finish as the top seed in the AFC over Kansas City. If the two teams finish with the same record, the Bills will get the first-round bye due to their head-to-head win and the computer thinks they're going to finish with the same record. Remaining schedule: Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, New England.

2. (AFC West Champion) Chiefs Believe it or not, the Chiefs are actually the best team in the NFL right now, at least according to the computer. The Chiefs currently hold the top spot in the computer's NFL power ranking, but unfortunately, that's not going to help them much in the race for the top seed since the NFL doesn't use the computer's ranking as a tiebreaker. The NFL clearly has no respect for the computer. Of course, the Chiefs could still steal the No. 1 seed if the Bills falter down the stretch and that's because Kansas City has the NFL's easiest remaining schedule down the stretch. Remaining schedule: at Houston, Seattle, Denver, at Las Vegas.

3. (AFC North Champion) Ravens The Ravens are down to their third-string quarterback, but the computer still has them winning the AFC North and that's mostly due to the fact that the Ravens lead the Bengals in one key tiebreaker: Division wins. The Ravens are currently 3-1 while the Bengals are 2-3. Three of Baltimore's final four games are against division opponents and if they win just one of those, the Ravens will clinch the division tiebreaker. If that happens, the Bengals will have to finish a full game ahead of Baltimore to win the division. Remaining games: at Browns, Falcons, Steelers, at Bengals.

4. (AFC South Champion) Titans For the third straight week the Titans lost and for the third straight week the computer just doesn't care. Despite being on an ugly losing streak, the computer is still projecting the Titans to handily win the division. According to SportsLine, the Titans have an 84.7% chance of winning the AFC South. The Titans have a two-game lead with only four games left, which means it will take an epic collapse for them to lose the division. Remaining games: at Chargers, Texans, Cowboys, at Jaguars.

5. Wild Card 1 Bengals Even though the Bengals are currently tied atop the AFC North with Baltimore, the computer isn't giving them much of a chance to win the division. According to SportsLine, the Bengals' chances of taking home the AFC North crown are just 38.4%, which is well below the Ravens (61.6%). The good news for the Bengals is that the computer does view them as a virtual lock for the playoffs with a 99.9% chance of making it. Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Patriots, Bills, Ravens (Tied for third-most difficult remaining schedule).

6. Wild Card 2 Dolphins The Dolphins are in a total free fall right now, but the computer still thinks they're going to make the playoffs. The current projection is that they'll finish the season 10-7, which means the computer has them going 2-2 over their final four games. Fortunately for Miami, the computer thinks 10 wins will be enough to make the playoffs in the AFC. Remaining schedule: at Bills, Packers, at Patriots, Jets (Ninth-most difficult remaining schedule).

7. Wild Card 3 Chargers The Patriots are currently the seventh-seed in the NFL playoff standings, but the computer doesn't think that's where New England will end up. Instead, the computer is projecting that the Chargers will steal the final seed in the AFC. One reason the computer likes the Chargers so much is because they have the second-easiest remaining schedule. Their remaining opponents have a combined winning percentage of .356, while the Patriots are dealing the third-most difficult remaining schedule (Their remaining opponents have a combined winning percentage of .615). Chargers remaining schedule: Titans, at Colts, Rams, at Broncos.

Here's a list of the playoff chances for all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Patriots (49%), Jets (33.1%), Jaguars (13.6%), Colts (2.5%), Raiders (1.3%), Browns (0.2%), Steelers (0.1%), Broncos (Eliminated), Texans (Eliminated).

NFC Playoff Projection

1. (NFC East Champion) Eagles The Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this year and the computer thinks that Philadelphia is going to coast to the top seed in the NFC. However, the computer doesn't have Philadelphia as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. According to SportsLine, the Bills actually have the best chance to win it all (20.19%) followed by the Eagles (19.29%). Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, Saints, Giants.

2. (NFC North Champion) Vikings The Vikings hold a one-game lead over the 49ers for the second-seed in the NFC and the computer thinks Minnesota will be able to hold on to that due to all the injuries the 49ers are dealing with. As for the NFC North, the Vikings can clinch their first division title in five years with a win over the Colts on Sunday. Remaining schedule: Colts, Giants, at Packers, at Bears.

3. (NFC West Champion) 49ers The 49ers only have a one-game lead on the Seahawks, but the computer doesn't think there's going to be much of a race in the NFC West down the stretch. The 49ers can actually end the race on Thursday and that's because they can clinch the division title with a win over the Seahawks. Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, Raiders, at Commanders, Cardinals.

4. (NFC South Champion) Buccaneers Despite the Buccaneers' 6-7 record, the computer still seems pretty confident that Tampa Bay is going to win the NFC South. According to SportsLine, the Bucs have a 72.8% chance of winning the division, which is well ahead of both the Panthers (20.4%) and Falcons (6.3%), who currently sit just one game behind Tampa Bay. Remaining schedule: Bengals, at Cardinals, Panthers, at Falcons.

5. Wild Card 1 Cowboys The computer has the Cowboys finishing 13-4 this year, but unfortunately that's not going to be good enough to win the division. Not only will Dallas be stuck playing in the wild-card round, but the computer is also projecting that they're going to have to go on the road to face a Buccaneers team that's going to finish the season with a losing record. Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders 6. Wild Card 2 Commanders Although the top five spots in the NFC seem locked in, there's definitely going to be some drama for the final two spots in the conference with the Commanders, Giants, Seahawks and Lions all within striking distance of getting in. The Commanders currently have the sixth-spot in the NFC and that's where the computer has them ending up. A big reason for that is because the computer expects Washington to beat New York in Week 15. Remaining schedule: Giants, at 49ers, Browns, Cowboys. 7. Wild Card 3 Seahawks The Seahawks have lost three of their past four games, but the computer still thinks they're going to sneak into the postseason. One thing working to Seattle's advantage is that the Giants play the second-most difficult remaining schedule down the stretch with games against the Eagles, Bills, Vikings and Lions. Things won't be much easier for the Seahawks, but they do have three of their final four games at home. Remaining schedule: 49ers, at Chiefs, Jets, Rams.

Here's a list of the playoff chances for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Giants (57.8%), Panthers (20.6%), Lions (13.4%), Packers (7.9%), Falcons (6.6%), Saints (0.9%), Cardinals (0.0%), Rams (0.0%), Bears (Eliminated).

Note: The Cardinals and Rams haven't been eliminated from playoff contention, but they have a 0% chance of making it because the computer hates them. Actually, the computer doesn't love or hate, it has no feelings, it just doesn't think there's a mathematical chance for either of those teams to make it to make it.

Wild-card round projection

AFC

(7) Chargers at (2) Chiefs

(6) Dolphins at (3) Ravens

(5) Bengals at (4) Titans

Bye: Bills

NFC

(7) Seahawks at (2) Vikings

(6) Commanders at (3) 49ers

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Eagles