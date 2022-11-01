It's deadline day in the NFL. Once the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, no more trades will be permitted until the official start of the 2023 offseason. Already, several teams have swapped big-name players: in the last two weeks alone, the 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey, the Jets got James Robinson, the Eagles added Robert Quinn, and the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith.

Who else could be dealt at the last minute, ahead of Tuesday's deadline? Here are five players to watch:

Wearing a Joker mask to discuss your trade availability after your team gets a big primetime upset is a telltale sign you expect to be moved. Hunt has gone from pillar of Cleveland's heavy ground game to a clear secondary piece behind Nick Chubb, and he's been eyeing a new home since the summer. The Browns may or may not be in the playoff mix, and Hunt is set to hit free agency in 2023 anyway, so they'll be motivated to find a good offer.

Next to Hunt, no other player has drawn more recent buzz about a move, and Cook's resume is practically built on relocations. At 29, he's already been traded three times. Yes, he just signed an extension this spring, so he's not cheap, but it's been the same story for two and a half years now: his downfield shiftiness and Pro Bowl-caliber production deserves to aid a contender rather than a Texans team in a perpetual rebuild. Houston should welcome any additional ammo to find a franchise quarterback.

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jacksonville already sold James Robinson after Travis Etienne claimed the running back spot. At 2-6, they've got even more reason to look ahead to 2023. Jones is a respected locker-room presence and underrated contributor, but Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram are all ahead of him on the pecking order of Trevor Lawrence outlets. Due to hit the open market after the season, he might still fetch a reasonable mid- to late-round pick from a team needing veteran help out wide.

The biggest name of the bunch, Chubb is a vital piece of Denver's top-five-ranked defense, especially considering the durability issues of fellow pass rusher Randy Gregory. But with Gregory locked into a big deal, Denver struggling at 3-5 with a need for future draft picks, and plenty of teams willing to pay a premium for a top pass rusher, it makes sense. Approaching free agency, where he'll surely command a franchise tag or top-of-the-market extension, Chubb could easily draw at least a first-round pick.

The former Eagles prospect came on as a starter for Seattle in 2021, but he's faded into the background this year while rookie Tariq Woolen has headlined surprising growth from the Seahawks' "D." Jones is coming off an injury, but he's also just 26 with 25 career starts. He's got all the makings of a low-risk, high-reward rental for a contender short on corner depth.